Snap Shares Plunge Nearly 30%, Closing at Lowest Since Early 2019
Snap's revenue missed estimates, coming in at $1.13 billion versus $1.14 billion expected. Bernstein downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform and reduced its price target to $9 from $15. The social media company has suffered as a result of the struggling online advertising market. Shares of Snap fell...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Snap, CSX, Whirlpool and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Snap – The social media stock plummeted 25% after Snap's revenue came in slightly lower than expected after the bell. It also said to expect sliding revenue in the fourth quarter. The number of global daily active users came in higher than forecast. The company's third-quarter revenue was about 6% higher than last year. Meta and Alphabet also slid 4.7% and 2.6%, respectively.
Jim Cramer Says to Buy Shares of Danaher on the Dip
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to add Danaher to their shopping lists for next week after it reported third-quarter results. "You're now getting a chance to buy one of the best-run companies in the world at a big discount," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors...
Gold Fields acquisition target Yamana assets valued at $6-$8 billion - CIBC
Oct 22 (Reuters) - An independent evaluation has put Yamana Gold's (YRI.TO) mineral assets at between $6 billion and $8 billion, in line with South Africa's Gold Fields' (GFIJ.J) initial offer price for the Canadian miner, circulars issued late Friday showed.
Asia Markets Mostly Lower as Fears of Rising Rates Persist; Yen at 150-Levels
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly traded lower on Friday as investors weigh inflation data from several economies. The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.39% and the Topix lost 0.53%. Japan's yen weakened further to touch 150.39 after breaching 150 against the dollar on Thursday.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The good news: Stocks are on pace to have their best week since early last month. The bad news: U.S. markets are on a two-day losing streak, and things didn't look so great before the bell Friday, either. After a promising start to the week, when stocks were fueled by relatively strong earnings reports from big banks and others, bond yields shot up, sending equities down. On Thursday, the 10-year Treasury yield hit 4.239% for the first time in 14 years. Yields for the 2-year and the 30-year also hit levels not seen in more than a decade. Read live market updates here.
Netflix Is Cracking Down on Password Sharing. How That Could Affect Your Account
Attention all Netflix freeloaders: The streaming service is working on a way to crack down on password sharing. “We’ve landed on a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing and we’ll begin rolling this out more broadly starting in early 2023," Netflix said in a letter to shareholders on Oct. 18.
Apple's Top Designer Is Leaving the Company Three Years After Taking Over From Jony Ive
Apple's vice president of industrial design, Evans Hankey, is leaving the company, Apple confirmed to CNBC on Friday. She took over for former Apple design chief Jony Ive three years ago when he left to start his own independent firm. Apple's vice president of industrial design, Evans Hankey, is leaving...
