Read full article on original website
Related
Section III football rushing leaders, ranked by sectional class
Section III football rushing leaders, ranked by sectional class, as reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Oct. 21
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 21. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Girls soccer playoff roundup: Marcellus gets upset win over Cazenovia in opening round
Marcellus’ first-round playoff game was the first time assistant coach Candy Hofmann has had to take the reigns of the girls soccer team. She helped the eleventh-seeded Mustangs avenge a regular season lose to No. 6 seed Cazenovia with a 1-0 victory on Tuesday.
Girls tennis state qualifier: Champs from CBA, Jamesville-DeWitt heading to states (photos)
Christian Brothers Academy senior Giselle Vlassis and Jamesville-DeWitt’s doubles partners Mona Farah and Tara Pollock came out of Thursday’s Section III girls tennis state qualifier tournament as champions. Vlassis was the last-woman-standing in the singles tournament after taking down Manlius Pebble Hills’ Amitees Fazeli in the finals at...
Section III boys cross country rankings (Week 6)
Section III boys cross country rankings for Week 6. These rankings, provided by Tully boys cross country coach Jim Paccia, will be posted on Thursdays throughout the season.
Girls soccer playoff roundup: ESM goalie breaks 33-year-old record, shuts out Indian River
East Syracuse Minoa senior goalkeeper Isabelle Chavoustie’s shutout on Indian River broke a single-season school record that had stood for 33 years. “She’s the core of our team,” ESM head coach Jaime Vollmer said. “She’s got very talented players in front of her, but to know that you have that talent behind you, is just very reassuring.”
HS football: Bishop Ludden tops Marcellus in ‘old-fashioned, hard-fought’ battle (40 photos)
At the beginning of the season, Bishop Ludden felt as though they were flying “under the radar,” head coach Jim Ryan said. “The guys took it personal, but they’ve been focused on taking care of business,” he said.
Live scoreboard, recaps for Friday’s high school football games (Week 7)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The final week of the Section III regular season continues with a slate of 24 football games, some with playoff seeding implications. >> Section III football playoffs: Who’s in, who’s out, who’s on the bubble?
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0