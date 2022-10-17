Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Polkadot Price Forecast: Is Buying The DOT Dip A Smart Move?
A dip is common in the cryptocurrency market during a bearish downtrend. Most times, it could persist for a prolonged period. The current crypto winter of 2022 has seen the value of many coins drop. Investors are carefully weighing their options and considering if buying the dip is a smart move in the current market.
NEWSBTC
Uniglo Final Presale Has Garnered Interest From Avalanche Community, Rumors That CZ Also Has Uniglo On His Radar
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is rumored to have Uniglo (GLO) on his radar. The decentralized finance (DeFi) system promises to create a portfolio of digital assets that will sustain the value of GLO tokens and benefit users. This might be a significant use case for the Binance ecosystem, which always seeks to include new and creative initiatives.
NEWSBTC
Will Big Eyes Coin’s NFT Sushi Club Reach The Top Ten Like Ethereum’s CryptoPunks And BNB’s NFT Marketplace?
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have emerged as one of the most visible digital components on the internet. NFTs are typically connected with cryptocurrency networks, which frequently include NFT marketplaces as an incentive for users to participate in blockchains. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency network that aspires to have its NFT marketplace rated in the top 10.
NEWSBTC
PiCoin price prediction: learn why these 3 new tokens are set to beat it
The crypto market has no shortage of tokens with unique ideas and use cases. Often, these coins come out of the blue and take the market by storm. It’s not always the case that these tokens are successful (and can often be scams) but nonetheless, they take over the market for a while.
NEWSBTC
Near Protocol Loses $3 As Holders Sweat Over Price, Is There One Last Trick?
NEAR’s price struggles to hold above key resistance as price trends in a falling wedge price could break the downtrend. NEAR continues to struggle as price clings to resistance in a bid to reclaim the region. The price of NEAR continues a downtrend price movement in a descending wedge...
NEWSBTC
Get Ready For Massive Gains With Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, And Near Protocol
Considering the volatility of cryptocurrencies, the digital assets started on a note that made many skeptical about investing in them. However, despite current market conditions, quite a large percentage of people are still heavily invested in the asset class. Cryptocurrencies have grown to become a crucial part of the current...
NEWSBTC
XRP price prediction: can Ripple reach $1 before the end of 2022?
XRP is eyeing $1 by the end of 2022, with an EVM-compatible sidechain underway and the Ripple-SEC battle likely to go in favor of the crypto giant. Ripple has launched an EVM-compatible sidechain on its devnet, which marks the first of the three stages that will bring smart contract compatibility to the blockchain. The second stage, scheduled to go live in early 2023, will turn the sidechain permissionless. Moving to the third stage, the blockchain will deploy the sidechain on its mainnet.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Hash Rate Hits 7-Month High, But What Are Price Expectations?
The Dogecoin hash rate has actually seen good growth in the year 2022. At the end of 2021, it sat around 371 terahashes per second (TH/s) and by May had touched as high as 540 TH/s. There wasn’t much increase from there though until the Ethereum Merge happened back in September. Since then, Dogecoin has benefitted from the migration of ETH miners to other networks and its hash rate has touched a new 7-month high due to this.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Stands At $1,299, Will The Bulls Show Up Now?
Ethereum price has been rejected again at the $1,299 price mark as the coin retraced on its chart over the past day. In the last 24 hours, ETH barely experienced price movement on its chart. Continued lateral trading will push Ethereum price to the $1,200 support level. Bitcoin also remained...
NEWSBTC
Ripple (XRP) Clings To Support As Bearish Divergence Plays Out; Will $0.44 Hold?
XRP’s price struggles to hold above key support as the price needs to hold above $0.44 to maintain its bullish run. XRP continues to struggle as bearish divergence appears on the daily timeframe suggesting a change in trend could be imminent. The price of XRP continues to trade below...
NEWSBTC
Uniswap Coin’s Bullish Trajectory Sets UNI To Breach $7 Level – Time To Buy?
Upward trends in price charts bode well for Uniswap. CoinGecko reports that over the past 30 days, the token’s value has increased by 17.6 percent. The currency appreciated by 6.5% in value throughout the course of the week. As of this writing, UNI is still in an uptrend, and...
NEWSBTC
Kusama (KSM) Eyes To Replicate Aave’s Strength, Can Price Flip $45 Resistance?
KSM’s price struggles to hold above key support as price trades in a downtrend channel as price eyes a possible breakout. KSM continues to struggle as prices get rejected in a downtrend price channel after losing support to bears. The price of KSM trades below $45 for the first...
NEWSBTC
Arca Firm CEO Believes Crypto Winter Has Reached The End, How True Is That?
In 2018, the cryptocurrency world experienced a crypto winter that saw the value of assets fall below 70-95% of their original value. This period lasted from January 2018 to December 2020. Currently, the crypto market is experiencing another chilly winter with its devastating effects felt on the top market player...
NEWSBTC
Want To Dive Into The NFT Wave? Decentraland, Big Eyes Coin And The Sandbox Have Got You Covered
Imagine this: if NFTs were present in the Renaissance period, Leonardo Da Vinci and Caravaggio would have probably shilled their artworks on the blockchain. It’s no exaggeration. It is the power of blockchain that is limitless. Back in 2009 when Bitcoin (BTC) was launched, only Satoshi Nakamoto (unidentified) would...
NEWSBTC
Flow Rolls Out Blockchain Tools As Social Dominance, Coin Price Seen Rising
Anyone who want their protocol to be widely used in the realms of DeFi and dApps will need robust development tools. And that’s exactly what L1 blockchain Flow accomplished not long ago, as reported on their company’s official Twitter page. In a blog post from October 18, developer...
NEWSBTC
Investors Dump Avalanche (AVAX) And Litecoin (LTC) And Invest Heavily On The Hideaways (HDWY) Presale
Avalanche (AVAX) and Litecoin (LTC) price action have both shown signals that the end of their bullish trend is here. This update came after the recent Bitcoin price crash, dragging many altcoins down. Investors and traders are now searching for the best investment to shield them from the dreading effects of the crypto winter. Which, in historical data, has always been a time to find gems before the next bull market.
NEWSBTC
How Bitcoin On-Chain Signals Present A Solid Case For A Market Bottom
Bitcoin price remains stuck below its former all-time high set five years ago. The shocking decline has been one of the worst crypto winters on record, and the market is bracing for continued meltdown. However, a series of on-chain indicators in BTC could provide clues to how close we are...
NEWSBTC
Quant Gets Listed On Binance Futures As Price Retests $170; What’s Next For QNT?
QNT’s price remains strong despite rejection from a high of $220 as the price holds above the key support area. QNT to look green as price takes the crypto market by surprise and leaves bears in disbelief as Binance list QNT in its futures trading platform. The price of...
NEWSBTC
MATIC Price Surges More Than 6%, Is It Finally A Trend Change?
MATIC price has witnessed a rally as the coin almost appreciated by 7% over the last 24 hours. MATIC (Polygon) had been trying hard to move past its immediate trading session for a while, and now it has finally been able to do that. It is, however, too early to...
NEWSBTC
3 Bullish Chart Patterns That Will Help You Become A Better Trader
Trading crypto in the bear market is one of the most difficult times for most traders, including advanced traders, but as the saying goes, the bear market produces the best traders, and millionaires are born. Trading without the proper skills and implementing your strategy (Bullish chart patterns) is akin to exposing yourself to risk, which could cost you your life, but in this case, your trading portfolio.
Comments / 0