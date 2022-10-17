Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee is halfway home and way, way ahead of schedule
There’s no further valid argument to be contrary … the Tennessee Volunteers are one of the best teams in the nation. They’ve won an overtime rock fight at Pittsburgh, exorcised their Florida demons, destroyed LSU in Baton Rouge, and last Saturday survived a 101-point war against their most hated rivals, the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Tennessee Football: 5 Greatest Quarterbacks in Volunteers History
These are the five greatest quarterbacks to play for the Tennessee Volunteers.
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
bestofarkansassports.com
The Hogs vs Vols Battle for 10 Tennessee Recruits Ratchets Up + Other Arkansas Recruiting Nuggets
With respect to Arkansas football snapping its three-game skid at BYU, the game of the week — and possibly the year — took place in Knoxville, where Tennessee knocked off Alabama with a last-second field goal and set off a wild celebration. The Volunteers are enjoying the season...
Scarbinsky: Bama loses and we lose our minds. Is this what college football should be?
It didn’t start Saturday evening in Knoxville, but the phenomenon may have reached its peak and hit bottom that night. Alabama loses a football game, and we all lose our minds. It’s kinda understandable. It’s also inexcusable. If only we could make it stop. But we can’t. Or we...
rockytopinsider.com
Three Vols Land On Preseason All-SEC Teams
Three Tennessee players — the most of any school — landed on the two preseason All-SEC teams Wednesday morning. Senior shooting guard Santiago Vescovi landed on the preseason First Team while senior forward Josiah-Jordan James and sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler landed on the preseason Second Team. Tennessee...
College Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
On Nov. 5, the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers will square off in what should be one of the best games this season has to offer. Though we're still a few weeks away from watching these SEC powerhouses square off, the ticket prices for this game are already skyrocketing. According...
Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes
Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
Alabama investigates allegation player ran into Tennessee fan after Crimson Tide loss
Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday’s loss. A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman’s head as she celebrated the Volunteers’...
Tennessee homecoming celebrates upcoming retirement of Smokey X
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The theme of this year's homecoming celebrations at the University of Tennessee will honor the beloved live mascot Smokey X before his forthcoming retirement.
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee Spirit Squad missing ‘L’ flag
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Spirit Squad is asking for information after one of their flags went missing after the Tennessee-Alabama game. The flag, white with an orange “L” on it, was reportedly last seen on Oct. 15 by Shields-Watkins Field at Neyland Stadium. “Alabama...
wvlt.tv
catch up quick
Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care. East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory. Updated: 5 hours ago. Trey White went home to battle his non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in October...
Morgan Wallen Shares New Song, ‘Tennessee Fan,’ on Heels of Huge Upset Over Alabama
To celebrate the Tennessee Volunteers’ triumphant win over Alabama’s Crimson Tide, Morgan Wallen dropped a new song called “Tennessee Fan.” The Country Music star took to social media hours after the Volunteers’ big win on Saturday evening to share footage of his time at the game. However, it was set to a new tune.
brianhornback.com
The Beer License at UT… Neyland, Thompson Boling Et al. Headed to Suspension / Revocation Hearing
So, why was I so bored that I watched the Knoxville City Council Beer Board this evening? Valid Question, I am not convinced why either. BUT YUGE news was found, so there it is. Aramark the beer vendor on the University of Tennessee Knoxville campus was before the beer board...
Alcoa, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WATE
Save lives by becoming a registered phlebotomist
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New classes are now being offered at a non-profit career school, that can potentially save a life. Remington College is an online trade school that offers a variety of classes for all different industries. Starting on Monday, November 11 Phlebotomy certification courses will begin, and at an accessible time for working adults. The class will start from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
WATE
Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
California-based tech company opens downtown Maryville campus
iXsystems has opened its new and biggest campus in downtown Maryville.
Early voting has started in Tennessee. Here's what you need to know before heading out to the polls.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Election season officially is here. In Tennessee, Wednesday marked the start of early voting. Dozens of voters lined up this morning outside of the Downtown Knoxville West voting site to cast their ballots. Some races that will be decided on in this year's midterms are the...
Smokies hiker rescued by Tennessee National Guard aircrew
A hiker in Great Smoky Mountains National Park was rescued by a Tennessee Army National Guard flight crew on Friday, the Tennessee Dept. of Military announced.
