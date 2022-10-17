ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Tennessee is halfway home and way, way ahead of schedule

There’s no further valid argument to be contrary … the Tennessee Volunteers are one of the best teams in the nation. They’ve won an overtime rock fight at Pittsburgh, exorcised their Florida demons, destroyed LSU in Baton Rouge, and last Saturday survived a 101-point war against their most hated rivals, the Alabama Crimson Tide.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Three Vols Land On Preseason All-SEC Teams

Three Tennessee players — the most of any school — landed on the two preseason All-SEC teams Wednesday morning. Senior shooting guard Santiago Vescovi landed on the preseason First Team while senior forward Josiah-Jordan James and sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler landed on the preseason Second Team. Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes

Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
KNOXVILLE, TN
University of Tennessee Spirit Squad missing ‘L’ flag

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Spirit Squad is asking for information after one of their flags went missing after the Tennessee-Alabama game. The flag, white with an orange “L” on it, was reportedly last seen on Oct. 15 by Shields-Watkins Field at Neyland Stadium. “Alabama...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care. East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory. Updated: 5 hours ago. Trey White went home to battle his non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in October...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alcoa, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Tyner Academy football team will have a game with Alcoa High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
ALCOA, TN
Save lives by becoming a registered phlebotomist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New classes are now being offered at a non-profit career school, that can potentially save a life. Remington College is an online trade school that offers a variety of classes for all different industries. Starting on Monday, November 11 Phlebotomy certification courses will begin, and at an accessible time for working adults. The class will start from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
MARYVILLE, TN

