Granny Basketball is expanding in Montgomery County. More players needed for new teams or start your own team. Granny Basketball is a non profit organization for women 50 and older. Granny Basketball is in many states including Texas. The next open gym and practice is Wednesday October 19th at 6:30 pm at the C.K.Ray Rec Center in Conroe. Granny Basketball is fun, exciting, social and designed to be safe. Come see what it is all about. Bring friends and neighbors. For more information contact Chris at 972-922-4754 or email at cscrowe@gmail.com or go to www.grannybasketball.com.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO