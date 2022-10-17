Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Fall Trout Stocking Begins Across Southern Maryland
SOUTHERN MARYLAND, Md. – On October 20, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources crews stocked 2,100 trout in Charles and Calvert Counties. Get out for some fishing before the cold weather returns! Happy fishing!. Calvert County:. -Calvert Cliffs Pond: 400 rainbow trout. -Hutchins Pond: 400 rainbow trout. Charles County:
Bay Net
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum Receives Grant To Study Early Twentieth-Century Rural Wallville Community
ST. LEONARD, Md. – The Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum (JPPM) and the Maryland Historical Trust (MHT), two divisions of the Maryland Department of Planning, announced a $49,000 grant from the Department of Interior, National Park Service Civil Rights grant program, for a historical and archaeological study of Calvert County’s Wallville community.
Bay Net
CTA Principal Carrie Akins Elected To Serve On MCTA Executive Board
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County Public Schools’ Career and Technology Academy (CTA) Principal Carrie Akins has been elected to serve as the President-Elect on the executive board of the Maryland Career and Technical Administrators (MCTA)/ Association for Career & Technical Education (ACTE). In addition to her role...
Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations
A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Bay Net
Comptroller Franchot Issues Statement On Digital Ad Tax Ruling
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot issued the following statement regarding the ruling earlier this week by an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge declaring the Digital Advertisement Gross Revenues tax law unconstitutional:. “As was the case when this legislation was being deliberated in the General Assembly, I...
WJLA
Va. Dept. of Elections sends wrong voting location to thousands in Fairfax, Prince William
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Department of Elections said Thursday that it sent the wrong voting location information to thousands of residents in Fairfax County and Prince William County. Voter notices sent to voters in the towns of Clifton, Dumfries, Haymarket, Herndon, Occoquan, Quantico and Vienna contained...
Bay Net
AFCM Gerald Edward “Jerry” Yerdon, USN, (Ret.)
AFCM Gerald Edward “Jerry” Yerdon, USN, (Ret.), 85, of California, MD passed away on October 7, 2022 at Calvert Nursing Center in Prince Frederick, MD. He was born on November 3, 1936 in New York to the late Leland Edgar Yerdon and Claire Mae Engle Yerdon. In 1955...
New, Wider Potomac Nice Bridge Opens Months Early
The $463 million Nice Bridge replacement over the Potomac River is officially open, as droves of weekend drivers have been excited to discover. Officially called the Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge, it spans US 301 between Charles County, Md. and King George County, Va.
Bay Net
Clements Convenience Center To Temporarily Close
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works & Transportation announces the Clements Convenience Center will be closed beginning Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, for approximately four weeks for renovation. Residents may use the Charlotte Hall Convenience Center located at 37707 New Market Turner Road, or the Oakville Convenience Center...
WTOP
Expanded Annapolis town center cuts grand reopening ribbon
The Annapolis Town Center shopping mall has been undergoing a major repositioning over the last year, and Maryland officials will attend the official grand reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 30. The mixed-use development, which is anchored by Whole Foods and Target, has added several new retailers and restaurants, including Pottery Barn,...
Bay Net
CCSO Master Corporal Renee Cuyler And K-9 Cooper Retire After Years Of Dedicated Service
WALDORF, Md. – Today, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is saying a bittersweet farewell to an outstanding Police Officer and person. Master Corporal Renee Cuyler #295 is retiring after more than 25 years of dedicated service to Charles County. Her partner, K-9 Cooper, is beginning his retirement as well after being part of the CCSO family for 8 years!
Salmon Farm Developer Withdraws Controversial Permit over Sturgeon Concerns
Facing growing public pushback, a Norwegian company hoping to build a large indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has — at least for now — dropped its bid for a permit to discharge wastewater into the only waterway in the state where endangered Atlantic sturgeon are known to spawn.
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
Bay Net
Caution Advised During Asphalt Paving Roadwork On Dowell Road In Solomons
SOLOMONS, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Works advises citizens to use caution as paving road work on Dowell Road in Solomons begins the next phase of construction. Work will involve heavy construction traffic as crews install asphalt on the base roadway between Oyster Bay Place and...
Trader Joe’s opening in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Fans of Trader Joe’s will have another location where they can shop beginning Oct. 27 when the grocery store chain opens its store in College Park. The store at 4429 Calvert Rd. will open its doors at 8 a.m. that day. Prior to that, there will be […]
talbotspy.org
Opinion: We Oppose Question 5 by Orphans’ Court Judges Paul Carroll, John Hall, and David Wheeler
Ballot Question No. 5 proposes a constitutional amendment to do away with the three elected judges of the Orphans’ Court of Howard County. Their duties would be assigned to a judge of the Circuit Court, as is currently done in Montgomery and Harford counties. Although the proposed amendment, on its face, would affect only Howard County the current judges of the Orphans’ Court for Talbot County, that is, Paul S. Carroll, David J. Wheeler, and Jack Hall, unanimously oppose the adoption of Ballot Question No. 5. Their opposition is shared by nearly all of their colleagues on that Court in other counties, who, collectively, have drafted an argument against adoption of the proposed amended.
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Mayor Signs Bill Allowing Tourists To Self-Certify For Medical Marijuana While Visiting The Nation’s Capital
The mayor of Washington, D.C. has signed a bill allowing non-residents to self-certify as medical marijuana patients while they’re visiting the nation’s capital without the need for any doctor’s recommendation—a move that supporters say could boost tourism. Residents of the District are already able to self-certify...
Bay Net
Letter To The Editor: Marsha Williams Has Done Her Homework In School Board Campaign
LEONADTOWN, Md. — The following letter comes from Lisa Grossman of Leonardtown, Maryland. “Early voting starts in a little over a week and Election Day will be here before we know it. Informed voters are busy doing their research on who to vote for in a number of critical state and local races.
Bay Net
Charles County Commissioners Meeting Update, Oct. 18-19
LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, Oct. 18, representatives from Charles County Public Schools; Charles County Public Library; College of Southern Maryland; Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism; Department of Community Services; and Charles County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on supporting youth in Charles County. An agreed next step approach is that these agencies continue dialogue and meet again in the first quarter of 2023.
WTOP
Insults slung in Anne Arundel debate; Haire and Pittman find they still have plenty to agree upon
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The election for Anne Arundel County executive is one of the most competitive and consequential in the state this fall, and the stakes were reflected in the urgency and ferocity of some attacks the candidates hurled at each other during a debate Tuesday evening.
