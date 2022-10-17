ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

Bay Net

Fall Trout Stocking Begins Across Southern Maryland

SOUTHERN MARYLAND, Md. – On October 20, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources crews stocked 2,100 trout in Charles and Calvert Counties. Get out for some fishing before the cold weather returns! Happy fishing!. Calvert County:. -Calvert Cliffs Pond: 400 rainbow trout. -Hutchins Pond: 400 rainbow trout. Charles County:
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum Receives Grant To Study Early Twentieth-Century Rural Wallville Community

ST. LEONARD, Md. – The Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum (JPPM) and the Maryland Historical Trust (MHT), two divisions of the Maryland Department of Planning, announced a $49,000 grant from the Department of Interior, National Park Service Civil Rights grant program, for a historical and archaeological study of Calvert County’s Wallville community.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

CTA Principal Carrie Akins Elected To Serve On MCTA Executive Board

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County Public Schools’ Career and Technology Academy (CTA) Principal Carrie Akins has been elected to serve as the President-Elect on the executive board of the Maryland Career and Technical Administrators (MCTA)/ Association for Career & Technical Education (ACTE). In addition to her role...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Virginia Mercury

Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations

A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LANCASTER COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Comptroller Franchot Issues Statement On Digital Ad Tax Ruling

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot issued the following statement regarding the ruling earlier this week by an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge declaring the Digital Advertisement Gross Revenues tax law unconstitutional:. “As was the case when this legislation was being deliberated in the General Assembly, I...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

AFCM Gerald Edward “Jerry” Yerdon, USN, (Ret.)

AFCM Gerald Edward “Jerry” Yerdon, USN, (Ret.), 85, of California, MD passed away on October 7, 2022 at Calvert Nursing Center in Prince Frederick, MD. He was born on November 3, 1936 in New York to the late Leland Edgar Yerdon and Claire Mae Engle Yerdon. In 1955...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Bay Net

Clements Convenience Center To Temporarily Close

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works & Transportation announces the Clements Convenience Center will be closed beginning Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, for approximately four weeks for renovation. Residents may use the Charlotte Hall Convenience Center located at 37707 New Market Turner Road, or the Oakville Convenience Center...
CLEMENTS, MD
WTOP

Expanded Annapolis town center cuts grand reopening ribbon

The Annapolis Town Center shopping mall has been undergoing a major repositioning over the last year, and Maryland officials will attend the official grand reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 30. The mixed-use development, which is anchored by Whole Foods and Target, has added several new retailers and restaurants, including Pottery Barn,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WBOC

Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
MARYLAND STATE
talbotspy.org

Opinion: We Oppose Question 5 by Orphans’ Court Judges Paul Carroll, John Hall, and David Wheeler

Ballot Question No. 5 proposes a constitutional amendment to do away with the three elected judges of the Orphans’ Court of Howard County. Their duties would be assigned to a judge of the Circuit Court, as is currently done in Montgomery and Harford counties. Although the proposed amendment, on its face, would affect only Howard County the current judges of the Orphans’ Court for Talbot County, that is, Paul S. Carroll, David J. Wheeler, and Jack Hall, unanimously oppose the adoption of Ballot Question No. 5. Their opposition is shared by nearly all of their colleagues on that Court in other counties, who, collectively, have drafted an argument against adoption of the proposed amended.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Commissioners Meeting Update, Oct. 18-19

LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, Oct. 18, representatives from Charles County Public Schools; Charles County Public Library; College of Southern Maryland; Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism; Department of Community Services; and Charles County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on supporting youth in Charles County. An agreed next step approach is that these agencies continue dialogue and meet again in the first quarter of 2023.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Insults slung in Anne Arundel debate; Haire and Pittman find they still have plenty to agree upon

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The election for Anne Arundel County executive is one of the most competitive and consequential in the state this fall, and the stakes were reflected in the urgency and ferocity of some attacks the candidates hurled at each other during a debate Tuesday evening.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

