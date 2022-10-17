Read full article on original website
XRP price prediction: can Ripple reach $1 before the end of 2022?
XRP is eyeing $1 by the end of 2022, with an EVM-compatible sidechain underway and the Ripple-SEC battle likely to go in favor of the crypto giant. Ripple has launched an EVM-compatible sidechain on its devnet, which marks the first of the three stages that will bring smart contract compatibility to the blockchain. The second stage, scheduled to go live in early 2023, will turn the sidechain permissionless. Moving to the third stage, the blockchain will deploy the sidechain on its mainnet.
Bitcoin Price Still Consolidates, What Could Trigger A Nasty Drop
Bitcoin price is struggling to climb higher above $19,200 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a major decline if it breaks the $18,900 and $18,500 support levels. Bitcoin failed to gain pace and remained in a bearish zone below $19,500. The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100...
Flow Rolls Out Blockchain Tools As Social Dominance, Coin Price Seen Rising
Anyone who want their protocol to be widely used in the realms of DeFi and dApps will need robust development tools. And that’s exactly what L1 blockchain Flow accomplished not long ago, as reported on their company’s official Twitter page. In a blog post from October 18, developer...
Get Ready For Massive Gains With Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, And Near Protocol
Considering the volatility of cryptocurrencies, the digital assets started on a note that made many skeptical about investing in them. However, despite current market conditions, quite a large percentage of people are still heavily invested in the asset class. Cryptocurrencies have grown to become a crucial part of the current...
Ethereum Price Stands At $1,299, Will The Bulls Show Up Now?
Ethereum price has been rejected again at the $1,299 price mark as the coin retraced on its chart over the past day. In the last 24 hours, ETH barely experienced price movement on its chart. Continued lateral trading will push Ethereum price to the $1,200 support level. Bitcoin also remained...
Dogecoin Hash Rate Hits 7-Month High, But What Are Price Expectations?
The Dogecoin hash rate has actually seen good growth in the year 2022. At the end of 2021, it sat around 371 terahashes per second (TH/s) and by May had touched as high as 540 TH/s. There wasn’t much increase from there though until the Ethereum Merge happened back in September. Since then, Dogecoin has benefitted from the migration of ETH miners to other networks and its hash rate has touched a new 7-month high due to this.
Dogecoin Price Continues To Consolidate But A Move Above This Level Could Fuel A Rally
Dogecoin price has continued to consolidate. However, the coin showed signs of recovery on its one-day chart. Over the last 24 hours, the coin hasn’t made much progress. In the past week, Dogecoin price just moved up by 0.4%, which indicates that the coin is still in a consolidated price range.
Finder’s Panel Predicts 11% Growth For Bitcoin By Year-End
Finder’s panel has always shared thoughts regarding bitcoin and where they see the price going over the next months, and even years to come. In the last year, there have been some bullish predictions from the panels, but as time has gone on, these experts have begun to adjust their predictions to fit the current market. The most recent of these panels have revealed their thoughts on the digital asset and it is adjusted even lower.
Quant Gets Listed On Binance Futures As Price Retests $170; What’s Next For QNT?
QNT’s price remains strong despite rejection from a high of $220 as the price holds above the key support area. QNT to look green as price takes the crypto market by surprise and leaves bears in disbelief as Binance list QNT in its futures trading platform. The price of...
PiCoin price prediction: learn why these 3 new tokens are set to beat it
The crypto market has no shortage of tokens with unique ideas and use cases. Often, these coins come out of the blue and take the market by storm. It’s not always the case that these tokens are successful (and can often be scams) but nonetheless, they take over the market for a while.
Kusama (KSM) Eyes To Replicate Aave’s Strength, Can Price Flip $45 Resistance?
KSM’s price struggles to hold above key support as price trades in a downtrend channel as price eyes a possible breakout. KSM continues to struggle as prices get rejected in a downtrend price channel after losing support to bears. The price of KSM trades below $45 for the first...
How Ethereum based BudBlockz (BLUNT) Unites the Crypto and Marijuana Industries
If you love crypto or work in the marijuana industry, you need to know about BudBlockz. Here’s how it is changing the landscape in both arenas. If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that the line between the physical and virtual worlds is now more blurred than ever. The continued growth of cryptocurrency and its ability to impact real-world landscapes has been particularly noteworthy, and BudBlockz is the latest digital asset to showcase the integration of crypto with other sectors.
Polygon Bulls In Control, According To This Indicator As Bitcoin Continues In A Range
MATIC’s price remains strong despite price facing rejection from a high of $0.8 as the price holds above the key support area. MATIC breaks out of a descending triangle as the price looks strong despite Bitcoin (BTC) dragging market prices down. The price of MATIC trades above key support...
Wrapped Bitcoin Price Prediction for the Year 2023
Wrapped Bitcoin is an ERC-20 token that maintains its value with Bitcoin and connects the major crypto blockchains, Bitcoin and Ethereum. It was launched in January 2019 for $3,466.51 and has gone through many ups and downs in its journey till today. The current price of Wrapped Bitcoin is $18,737,...
XRP Price Forms This Pattern On Its Chart, What Does It Mean For XRP?
The XRP price has appreciated over the last 24 hours as market movers also witnessed the same price movement. The coin gained 1.6% in that time frame. It is, however, still safe to say that the asset is consolidating. In the past week, the XRP price has barely shown any...
Top 3 Cryptos with growth potential: Chainlink, Tamadoge and BudBlockz
When it comes to investing diversification is extremely important. Having a diverse portfolio allows you to spread your risk something that is highly recommended especially when dealing with crypto. By investing in a variety of different coins and tokens, you can protect yourself against the ups and downs of the market, and when it comes to diversification, few coins offer more potential than Chainlink, Tamadoge, and BudBlockz.
Ripple (XRP) Clings To Support As Bearish Divergence Plays Out; Will $0.44 Hold?
XRP’s price struggles to hold above key support as the price needs to hold above $0.44 to maintain its bullish run. XRP continues to struggle as bearish divergence appears on the daily timeframe suggesting a change in trend could be imminent. The price of XRP continues to trade below...
Arca Firm CEO Believes Crypto Winter Has Reached The End, How True Is That?
In 2018, the cryptocurrency world experienced a crypto winter that saw the value of assets fall below 70-95% of their original value. This period lasted from January 2018 to December 2020. Currently, the crypto market is experiencing another chilly winter with its devastating effects felt on the top market player...
Binance Coin Buying Volume Up – Will This Push BNB Up To $275 Level?
Binance Coin (BNB) had an opportunity for a price rally last week after its parent company finally completed the scheduled token burn for the third quarter of the year. BNB price slightly corrected after going up by almost 4% following the latest burning of Binance tokens. Binance established $260 as...
How Bitcoin On-Chain Signals Present A Solid Case For A Market Bottom
Bitcoin price remains stuck below its former all-time high set five years ago. The shocking decline has been one of the worst crypto winters on record, and the market is bracing for continued meltdown. However, a series of on-chain indicators in BTC could provide clues to how close we are...
