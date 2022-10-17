Read full article on original website
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
New research suggests our brains use quantum computation
Scientists from Trinity College Dublin believe our brains could use quantum computation. Their discovery comes after they adapted an idea developed to prove the existence of quantum gravity to explore the human brain and its workings. The brain functions measured were also correlated to short-term memory performance and conscious awareness,...
Surveys suggest people who interact with a wide variety of other people report greater life satisfaction
A team of researchers at Harvard University, working with a colleague from the University of Virginia and another from Ramon Llull University, has found via surveys that people who interact with a wide variety of other people tend to report experiencing greater satisfaction with how their life is going than do those with less variety. Their paper is published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Systemic racism in US housing practices alters wildlife genetic diversity, study reports
Racist segregation housing practices in the U.S. have had a genetic impact on urban wildlife, a new study by University of Manitoba in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reports. The research team lead by Dr. Chloé Schmidt, a recent UM graduate, examined genetic variability in different city-dwelling...
Physicists confirm hitch in proton structure
Nuclear physicists have confirmed that the current description of proton structure isn't all smooth sailing. A new precision measurement of the proton's electric polarizability performed at the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has revealed a bump in the data in probes of the proton's structure. Though...
Over a third of office workers are hybrid 'misfits'
Over a third of office staff are working away from home for more days than they would like, according to new research from the University of Leeds. Some 39% of office workers are so-called hybrid "misfits" and don't have the right balance of home and office working, the survey found.
A broader definition of learning could help stimulate interdisciplinary research
We often conceive of learning through the lens of cramming for an exam or teaching a dog to sit, but humans and other mammals aren't the only entities capable of adapting to their environment—schools of fish, robots, and even our genes can learn new behaviors, explain Jan De Houwer and Sean Hughes (Ghent University) in a new Perspectives on Psychological Science article.
Novel genomic technology provides ultra-sensitive detection of gene fusions from RNA
Biofidelity, a genomic technology company, has developed a low-cost, simple and rapid assay for single-molecule detection of multiple gene fusions from RNA. A new scientific paper describes the assay and how detecting these fusions faster and at a lower cost has the potential to revolutionize patient care and make precision medicine globally accessible to more people.
Marine protected areas combat the effects of climate change
Marine protected areas (MPAs) are one of the solutions being put forward to help adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change. To demonstrate their effectiveness, scientists from CRIOBE (CNRS/École Pratique des Hautes Etudes/UPVD), as part of an international team, analyzed 22,403 research articles on MPAs. Their results...
AI-based model that predicts extreme wildfire danger
Raging wildfires occurring worldwide have caused tremendous economic damage and loss of life. Knowing when and where a widespread fire could happen in advance can improve fire prevention and resource allocation. However, available forecast systems only provide limited information. Moreover, they do not provide lead times long enough to gain useful regional details.
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation
Would you think it weird if I refused to travel on Sundays that fall on the 22nd day of the month?. How about if I lobbied the homeowner association in my high-rise condo to skip the 22nd floor, jumping from the 21st to 23rd?. It's highly unusual to fear 22—so,...
Why it is more difficult to be poor in some states than others
Poverty rates vary between U.S. states as much as they do between European countries, a new study suggests. Findings showed that in 2016, poverty rates in the European Union ranged from 6-16%—compared to 7-29% between U.S. states that same year. There were also sizable differences between states in the...
Navigating when GPS goes dark
Words like "tough" or "rugged" are rarely associated with a quantum inertial sensor. The remarkable scientific instrument can measure motion a thousand times more accurately than the devices that help navigate today's missiles, aircraft and drones. But its delicate, table-sized array of components that includes a complex laser and vacuum system has largely kept the technology grounded and confined to the controlled settings of a lab.
New covalent organic framework material accelerates solar fuel generation
Two-dimensional covalent organic frameworks (2D COFs) are a new class of organic semiconductors, and have recently demonstrated great potential for solar fuel production. They are generally formed from the ordered π-π stacking of molecular layers, and usually possess periodic columnar π-arrays that can facilitate the interlayer charge transfer.
Proxy advisers have inherent incentive to create controversy, study shows
When an institutional investor uses recommendations from a proxy adviser to cast a vote on shareholder issues, they may want to proceed with caution. Professional proxy advisory firms have an incentive to publicly recommend a vote contrary to what company management proposes, according to a new study by Nadya Malenko and Andrey Malenko, associate professors of finance at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.
Developing stable water-splitting catalysts that don't require expensive iridium
Creating a hydrogen economy is no small task, but Rice University engineers have discovered a method that could make oxygen evolution catalysis in acids, one of the most challenging topics in water electrolysis for producing clean hydrogen fuels, more economical and practical. The lab of chemical and biomolecular engineer Haotian...
Busting the anti-work myth: Most people actually like their bosses
Do you work for a five-star boss? If quiet quitting—a demonstration of work-to-rule where employees do no more than the minimum work required by their contract—is really a thing, I'd expect more employees to be vocal about disliking their bosses. Some observers attribute this latest so-called work trend...
Breakthrough in optical information transmission: A one-way street for optical vortices
Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light have managed for the first time to create a unidirectional device that significantly increases the quality of a special class of transmitted signals in optical communications: optical vortices. By transmitting selective optical vortex modes exclusively unidirectionally, the developed device...
Single-phonon readout and ground-state cooling with trapped electron brings quantum computing one step closer
Quantum computers are powerful computational devices that rely on quantum mechanics, or the science of how particles like electrons and atoms interact with the world around them. These devices could potentially be used to solve certain kinds of computational problems in a much shorter amount of time. Scientists have long...
Robotic insect toys build undergraduate research skills in physics
Although the sudden switch to remote and hybrid learning was seen as an enormous challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, academic and commercial interest in creative online lab class development has since skyrocketed. In the American Journal of Physics, researchers from Pomona College in California developed an online undergraduate physics lab...
