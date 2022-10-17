Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Bill Belichick explains why he didn't attend Robert Kraft's wedding
Robert Kraft got married Friday in a wedding attended by celebrities and New England Patriots past and present. Bill Belichick was among those absent, and he explained why in his weekly appearance on the “Greg Hill Show.”
Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)
Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
NBC Sports
How much money does Roger Goodell make per year?
Two of the NFL giants went toe-to-toe on Tuesday over Roger Goodell’s contract. Thirty-one of the 32 owners reportedly gave the green light for the compensation committee to open a conversation with Goodell for a new contract. The lone dissenter? Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. According to an ESPN...
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
NBC Sports
Ben Roethlisberger: Tom Brady didn’t look like he wanted to be out there vs. Steelers
Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t think Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is enjoying football right now. Roethlisberger said after watching the Steelers’ upset win over the Buccaneers on Sunday that he thought Brady appeared to be checked out of the game mentally. “Tom is the greatest. The Super...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll on Seahawks: “We are just getting rolling”
The Seahawks have gotten off to a better-than-expected start, winning three, losing three, and landing in a three-way tie atop the NFC West. How does coach Pete Carroll assess the current state of his team?. “I think we are just laying low, I think we are in the reeds,” Carroll...
NBC Sports
Davante Adams on misdemeanor assault charge: It was something I regretted, but we’re putting it to bed
At some point, the NFL will punish Raiders receiver Davante Adams for pushing a cameraman to the ground following the team’s loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 10. But it won’t come this week. Adams will play against the Texans. “Who we play this week?” Adams asked at...
NBC Sports
Judge declines to stay Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the NFL pending appeal of arbitration ruling
Jon Gruden officially has more wins this year than the team he used to coach. Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com reports that the judge presiding over the former Raiders coach’s case against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell has refused to stay the litigation pending appeal of the denial of the league’s effort to force the case into arbitration.
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad
The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
NBC Sports
Eagles lineman has very strong take on Tom Brady screaming at o-line
If you play on Tom Brady's team, there's a good chance the uber-competitive quarterback is going to scream in your face at some point. Brady is very passionate about winning, and when his teammates aren't doing their jobs, he lets them know. The latest example came last Sunday in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where cameras caught the 45-year-old QB berating his offensive linemen on the sideline.
NBC Sports
Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney remain out of practice for Giants
Wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney have been non-factors on the field for the Giants this season and it doesn’t look like that’s going to be changing this week. Golladay (knee) and Toney (hamstring) remained out of practice on Wednesday. Both players have missed the last two...
NBC Sports
Tyler Lockett listed as questionable for Seahawks
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett‘s status is in question for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. Lockett first popped up on the injury report last week with hamstring trouble, but he was active against the Cardinals and played 55 snaps in the 19-9 win. Lockett has not been practicing this week, however, and the team listed him as questionable to play this weekend because of that hamstring injury.
NBC Sports
Todd Bowles won’t be asking Bruce Arians for input
Bruce Arians may officially be the special advisor to the General Manager of the Buccaneers. He won’t be an advisor, special or otherwise, to the head coach. Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles was asked on Wednesday whether he’d ask Arians for advice on how to fix a sputtering offense.
NBC Sports
Eagles rookie progress reports at the bye week
The Eagles reached their bye week with a perfect 6-0 record. While much of their success has been because of veterans, plenty of rookies have played a role too. Here’s an updated look at the contributions of the rookie class of 2022:. 1-13: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia. The Eagles’...
NBC Sports
Mac Jones remains limited in Friday practice
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is reportedly expecting to be available for Monday night’s game against the Bears. But to this point, the QB still has not been a full participant in practice as he continues to recover from his high-ankle sprain. Jones was once again a limited participant in...
NBC Sports
Shaquille Leonard ruled out against Titans, Jonathan Taylor likely to play
Linebacker Shaquille Leonard cleared the concussion protocol this week, but he won’t be in the Colts lineup against the Titans this weekend. Colts head coach Frank Reich said at his Friday press conference that the team has ruled Leonard out. Reich said that the team wants to give Leonard another week of practice to get ready for returning after missing the last two games. Leonard also missed the first three games of the season after having back surgery.
