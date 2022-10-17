ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
MassLive.com

Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)

Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
NBC Sports

How much money does Roger Goodell make per year?

Two of the NFL giants went toe-to-toe on Tuesday over Roger Goodell’s contract. Thirty-one of the 32 owners reportedly gave the green light for the compensation committee to open a conversation with Goodell for a new contract. The lone dissenter? Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. According to an ESPN...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll on Seahawks: “We are just getting rolling”

The Seahawks have gotten off to a better-than-expected start, winning three, losing three, and landing in a three-way tie atop the NFC West. How does coach Pete Carroll assess the current state of his team?. “I think we are just laying low, I think we are in the reeds,” Carroll...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad

The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Eagles lineman has very strong take on Tom Brady screaming at o-line

If you play on Tom Brady's team, there's a good chance the uber-competitive quarterback is going to scream in your face at some point. Brady is very passionate about winning, and when his teammates aren't doing their jobs, he lets them know. The latest example came last Sunday in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where cameras caught the 45-year-old QB berating his offensive linemen on the sideline.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney remain out of practice for Giants

Wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney have been non-factors on the field for the Giants this season and it doesn’t look like that’s going to be changing this week. Golladay (knee) and Toney (hamstring) remained out of practice on Wednesday. Both players have missed the last two...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tyler Lockett listed as questionable for Seahawks

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett‘s status is in question for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. Lockett first popped up on the injury report last week with hamstring trouble, but he was active against the Cardinals and played 55 snaps in the 19-9 win. Lockett has not been practicing this week, however, and the team listed him as questionable to play this weekend because of that hamstring injury.
NBC Sports

Todd Bowles won’t be asking Bruce Arians for input

Bruce Arians may officially be the special advisor to the General Manager of the Buccaneers. He won’t be an advisor, special or otherwise, to the head coach. Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles was asked on Wednesday whether he’d ask Arians for advice on how to fix a sputtering offense.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Eagles rookie progress reports at the bye week

The Eagles reached their bye week with a perfect 6-0 record. While much of their success has been because of veterans, plenty of rookies have played a role too. Here’s an updated look at the contributions of the rookie class of 2022:. 1-13: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia. The Eagles’...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Mac Jones remains limited in Friday practice

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is reportedly expecting to be available for Monday night’s game against the Bears. But to this point, the QB still has not been a full participant in practice as he continues to recover from his high-ankle sprain. Jones was once again a limited participant in...
NBC Sports

Shaquille Leonard ruled out against Titans, Jonathan Taylor likely to play

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard cleared the concussion protocol this week, but he won’t be in the Colts lineup against the Titans this weekend. Colts head coach Frank Reich said at his Friday press conference that the team has ruled Leonard out. Reich said that the team wants to give Leonard another week of practice to get ready for returning after missing the last two games. Leonard also missed the first three games of the season after having back surgery.

