ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

How Jordan Poole Saved the Warriors’ Season Before It Even Started

By Chris Mannix
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lem6X_0ic8ov1X00

Golden State’s rising star, who just earned a massive contract extension, took the high road in response to the Draymond Green altercation.

On Sunday, the Warriors announced they were committing more than $100 million to Jordan Poole over the next five seasons , tacking four years and $123 million—plus another $17 million in incentives—onto the back of his current deal.

A thank-you card should come with it.

The Warriors’ season isn’t a minute old and already Poole has saved it. Not salvaged it. Saved it. Not through his production, though Golden State can surely count on that. Poole was one of the breakout stars of last season, averaging 18.5 points, completing the climb from late first-round pick to G Leaguer to budding NBA star. With Klay Thompson healthy, Poole has already emerged as a favorite to win the NBA’s Sixth Man Award. SI Sportsbook has him at +450 .

Poole has saved the season through his reaction to his altercation with Draymond Green. Or, rather, his lack of a reaction. From when the video of the haymaker Green hit Poole with first surfaced two weeks ago, to the Warriors’ still puzzling decision not to suspend Green , Poole remained silent. He didn’t talk about it. He didn’t tweet about it. When he finally addressed it Sunday , he did so by saying he didn’t have much to say about it.

“[Green] apologized and [was] professional,” Poole said. “We plan on handling ourselves that way. We’re here to play basketball, and everybody on our team and in the locker room knows what it takes to win a championship, and we’re going to do that on the court. That’s really all I have to say on the matter. We’re here to win a championship and keep hanging banners.”

Think about what the last couple of weeks must have been like for Poole. He’s 23 and coming off a title-winning season, a championship he helped deliver. He’s settling into a role on a roster with a great chance to win another. He’s negotiating a contract extension that will secure him generational wealth.

Then, Green, a Warriors leader, clocks him during a practice . A day later, a video of the punch is leaked and immediately goes viral.

Asked Sunday what the last two weeks have been like, Poole was succinct.

“Long,” he said.

Poole could have reacted differently. He could have demanded Green be suspended. It would have been justified. Appropriate, even. Contrary to what some have said, punches like the ones Green delivered to his teammate aren’t commonplace. Ask Kevin Durant , Green’s former teammate. “I heard people say that that happens a lot in the NBA,” Durant said last week . “I had never seen nothing like that before.” Or Evan Fournier , the Knicks guard who tweeted “there’s no way you can get back to being teammates after a punch like that.”

Poole could have made the team choose between them. As recently as a year ago that could have been a career-ending move. Green was one of the NBA’s best defenders and a core member of the Warriors’ dynasty. Green is still (mostly) those things but with Golden State operating with an eye on the long-term future, it can be argued that Poole, today, is more important.

But Poole didn’t make the Warriors do that. Last week, Steve Kerr told reporters the team wouldn’t have brought Green back without Poole’s approval. “Jordan, obviously, had to be involved in this,” Kerr said. That’s a lot of pressure to put on Poole, of course. Accept it and play out the season with a teammate who slugged him. Push back, and he’s the guy forcing out Golden State’s defensive anchor and emotional leader.

Poole (middle) signed a massive four-year, $140 million extension with the Warriors.

John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports

Poole took the high road.

It won’t be business as usual. But the Warriors can get back to business. On paper, this Golden State team looks improved. Thompson is fully healthy. James Wiseman, too. Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody have a full season under their belts. Andrew Wiggins, who announced his contract extension alongside Poole, is locked in for the long term.

“It would be pretty crazy to want to leave a team that won a championship,” Poole said. “We got our guys coming back and we’re excited; we want to do it all over again.”

Said Green last week: “As far as us moving forward, Jordan’s a professional, I’m a professional. We have a job to do. We both have experienced a lot of winning over the course of our lives and we know what that takes. So we’re going to do just that, what it takes to win.”

Green will be motivated. He knows he lost the locker room when he dropped Poole, an incident made exponentially worse when the video got out. He wants to add a fifth title to his résumé. And he wants to get paid. Green, who has a player option on his contract for next season, was unlikely to secure a lucrative extension before the Poole incident. He will have to work even harder for it now. “I’m going to prove a lot of people wrong this year,” Green said. “I’m going to do exactly what I do when I’m motivated. In a major way.”

He will get the chance in Golden State.

And he can thank Jordan Poole for that.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron hugged Draymond Green in the middle of losing to the Warriors and NBA fans ripped them

We know LeBron James and Draymond Green are buddies, even after some of the things they’ve been through. But in the middle of a regular-season game, particularly the season-opener in which Bron’s Los Angeles Lakers got destroyed by Green’s Golden State Warriors in a 123-109 loss … would they really hug each other in the middle of the game?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry sends Anthony Davis into shadow realm with nasty fake and finish

It was business as usual for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as they opened their season with a casual walloping of the Los Angeles Lakers at home Tuesday night. The Warriors scored a 123-109 victory over LeBron James and company, and they did that in style from start to finish. Speaking of which, here is Curry just toying with Anthony Davis’ defense in the fourth quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

105K+
Followers
41K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy