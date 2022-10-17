After being locked out of Twitter, Ye set to buy conservative social media platform Parler

Ye has entered into a deal to buy conservative social media platform Parler, the app's parent company announced in a news release Monday.

The move comes on the heels of Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, being locked out of Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts .

Parlement Technologies, which owns Parler, said the acquisition with Ye is slated to be completed in the fourth quarter. Details of the deal such as price were not revealed, but it was outlined that Parlement's private cloud and data center infrastructure would be included.

Calling itself “an uncancelable ecosystem," the social media platform said it would give Ye an outlet to voice his opinions without censorship.

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," Ye said in a statement on the company's news release .

In one since-removed post on Twitter last week, Ye said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” making an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON.

Ye has taken controversial and, in some cases, offensive stands in the past, most recently wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at a Paris Fashion Week event . He previously stated the COVID-19 vaccine was "the mark of the beast" and also once suggested slavery was "a choice."

Over the weekend, Ye appeared on the YouTube series "Drink Champs" and questioned whether Minneapolis police officers were responsible for the death of George Floyd. A lawyer representing Floyd's family said they are considering a lawsuit against Ye .

Parler, popular with supporters of former President Trump, is rife with conspiracy theories about the election. It was booted offline after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol , but relaunched after an executive shake-up.

Parler faces stiff competition from a growing constellation of conservative apps, including Trump’s Truth Social, that were created amid allegations on the political right of censorship and suppression of conservative voices and viewpoints on mainstream social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

Elon Musk, the Tesla billionaire, said he wanted to buy Twitter in part to relax the platform's content moderation rules to allow for more “free speech.”

Instagram and Twitter suspended Ye after he shared a series of antisemitic posts. Musk said he spoke with Ye about the tweet that got him kicked off Twitter.

Contributing: Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY; The Associated Press.

