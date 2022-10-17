ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

After being locked out of Twitter, Ye set to buy conservative social media platform Parler

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6aDr_0ic8otG500

Ye has entered into a deal to buy conservative social media platform Parler, the app's parent company announced in a news release Monday.

The move comes on the heels of Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, being locked out of Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts .

Parlement Technologies, which owns Parler, said the acquisition with Ye is slated to be completed in the fourth quarter. Details of the deal such as price were not revealed, but it was outlined that Parlement's private cloud and data center infrastructure would be included.

Calling itself “an uncancelable ecosystem," the social media platform said it would give Ye an outlet to voice his opinions without censorship.

Reaction: Ye locked out of social media for antisemitism

Experts: No, Ye's mental health does not excuse antisemitism

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," Ye said in a statement on the company's news release .

In one since-removed post on Twitter last week, Ye said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” making an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON.

Ye has taken controversial and, in some cases, offensive stands in the past, most recently wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at a Paris Fashion Week event . He previously stated the COVID-19 vaccine was "the mark of the beast" and also once suggested slavery was "a choice."

Over the weekend, Ye appeared on the YouTube series "Drink Champs" and questioned whether Minneapolis police officers were responsible for the death of George Floyd. A lawyer representing Floyd's family said they are considering a lawsuit against Ye .

'Because they do': Ye tells Tucker Carlson why he wore 'White Lives Matter' sweatshirt

Looking back: When Trump started his speech before the Capitol riot, talk on Parler turned to civil war

Parler, popular with supporters of former President Trump, is rife with conspiracy theories about the election. It was booted offline after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol , but relaunched after an executive shake-up.

Parler faces stiff competition from a growing constellation of conservative apps, including Trump’s Truth Social, that were created amid allegations on the political right of censorship and suppression of conservative voices and viewpoints on mainstream social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

Elon Musk, the Tesla billionaire, said he wanted to buy Twitter in part to relax the platform's content moderation rules to allow for more “free speech.”

Instagram and Twitter suspended Ye after he shared a series of antisemitic posts. Musk said he spoke with Ye about the tweet that got him kicked off Twitter.

Opinion: Kanye West, Tommy Tuberville and the antisemitic, racist, no good, very bad weekend

Law professor: Musk's renewed interest in Twitter could be a win for free speech

Contributing: Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY; The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: After being locked out of Twitter, Ye set to buy conservative social media platform Parler

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform

Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

After Kanye West News, Parler's CEO Calls October 17 'Ye Day'

Parler CEO George Farmer on Monday celebrated the news that hip-hop superstar Kanye West is planning to acquire the social media platform. He posted on Parler: "October 17th: Ye day." He later followed up with another parley—the term the platform uses for message posts—that read: "Pronoun mob 'outraged' over Ye...
msn.com

Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them

Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
NME

Fox News hosts make on air U-turn after learning what Kanye West actually tweeted

The hosts of Fox News’ Fox & Friends Weekend were forced to make an on-air u-turn after learning about the hateful things Kanye West actually tweeted over the weekend. Initially, Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy supported West after it was revealed he was banned from Instagram for posts deemed “anti-semetic”.
Variety

CNN Starts Push to Promote New Morning-Show Trio

CNN hopes it can warm people up to its new morning program. The Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet has released a suite of fresh promos for “CNN This Morning” that show hosts Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins hanging out over coffee, a first look at the trio and their chemistry as the network bets on a new A.M. format to help vie more competitively in one of the most competitive time periods for TV news. “We want familiarity in the morning,” says Ryan Kadro, the CNN development executive who has been working on the program. “We really want the audience to...
ALABAMA STATE
Phys.org

Dark personality traits make people susceptible to fake news

People who deny the existence of facts believe in fake news more often. People with dark personality traits—those who always put their own benefit first—are particularly often affected. These are the findings of a new study at the Human-Computer-Media Institute at Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg (JMU) in Bavaria, Germany. "Some...
Vibe

N.O.R.E. Apologizes After Kanye West’s ‘Drink Champs’ Episode

N.O.R.E. has issued an apologetic response after his latest episode of Drink Champs featuring Kanye West went viral for the wrong reasons. The visual podcast, cohosted by DJ EFN, allowed Ye to elaborate on his conspiracy theories and controversial opinions. Notably, the episode featured West falsely attributing George Floyd’s death to fentanyl.More from VIBE.comDave Chappelle Talks 'Chappelle Show' Struggles, Kanye West On 'Drink Champs'Kanye West's 'Drink Champs' Interview Removed From Revolt & YouTubeKanye West To Purchase Conservative Platform Parler “I’m sorry my fault,” shared the Queens-bred personality on Twitter shortly after the video went live on Sunday (Oct. 16.) The “Banned From...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Trump critical of "U.S. Jews" in social media post

Former President Donald Trump wrote that "U.S. Jews have to get their act together" on his social media platform Truth Social Sunday morning, saying "no President has done more for Israel than I have." "U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel -...
Vibe

Kanye West To Trademark Phrases From Feud With Supreme’s Tremaine Emory

Kanye West has moved to take his Internet rantings to the bank. According to TMZ, the 45-year-old rapper filed a trademark for the phrases “Good to hear from you bi**h” and “Tremendez” in reference to his social media feud with fashion designer Tremaine Emory. More from VIBE.comDame Dash Voices Concern For Kanye West's Mental HealthHoward Stern Compares Kanye West to Hitler Over Anti-Semitic RemarksTalib Kweli Accuses Kanye West Of Taking Advantage Of N.O.R.E Since labeling the Denim Tears founder “Tremendez,” Ye has been seen in multi-colored shirts bearing the name. Earlier this month, Emory called out Ye for his use of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

647K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy