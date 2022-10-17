Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking a way to enjoy the warmer temperatures forecasted for Lincoln this weekend, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau compiled a list of a few events to check out. LNK Outdoor Movie Series Presents Hocus Pocus. Join them for a night full of...
1011now.com
Nebraska Community Blood Bank issues fourth blood emergency of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every two seconds someone in our state needs blood. Once again, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank has declared a blood emergency. That means they have just three days of blood on hand, they prefer to have a seven-day supply of blood. This emergency comes on top of the typical dip in donations this time of year.
1011now.com
Omaha WarHorse Casino slowly progressing while Lincoln’s generates thousands
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just the first week of operation, Nebraska’s first casino generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue. The WarHorse Casino in Lincoln opened for business on September 23 and generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days. To many, that...
1011now.com
Haymarket Vandalism
The Career Academy, TCA, helps high schoolers discover their passions by allowing them to take classes that pertain to professions they are interested in. The classes are offered to TCA students can transfer as college credits. Lincoln Public Schools collecting coats for annual Bubba’s Closet coat drive. Updated: 10...
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday - 1011Now
The Career Academy, TCA, helps high schoolers discover their passions by allowing them to take classes that pertain to professions they are interested in. The classes are offered to TCA students can transfer as college credits. Lincoln Public Schools collecting coats for annual Bubba’s Closet coat drive. Updated: 3...
1011now.com
Lincoln family shares story of enduring two tragedies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln family is going through the unthinkable after being rocked by two tragedies less than a month apart. The Zeiger family lost a father and husband in September in a deadly motorcycle crash, and then just last week, their house went up in flames. Despite everything the Zeiger family has been through, they’re finding comfort with each other.
1011now.com
DoorDash delivers Lincoln Food Bank bags across town
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - DoorDash is known for its late night restaurant deliveries, must-haves like burritos and chicken sandwiches, but every Wednesday morning, in Lincoln, the company’s drivers are out making an entirely different kind of delivery. On this Wednesday morning, more than a dozen DoorDash drivers streamed through...
1011now.com
Scott Frost contract documents released by University of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The contract extension of former Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost has been officially released. A district court judge ordered the University of Nebraska to provide the information earlier this week. The university attempted to argue that a request from USA Today to provide specific coaching metrics...
1011now.com
Portion of West A Street to close Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -West A Street, from the east side of Timber Ridge Drive to the east side of Southwest 36th Street, will be closed for phase one of a multi-phase wastewater pipe installation project beginning Monday, Oct. 24. Phase one is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 25. The...
1011now.com
NSAA Football Playoffs: 8-Man First Round Highlights & Scores
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 NSAA Football playoffs started on Thursday with first round games in Classes D1 & D2. Here are the scores from across the state:. North Platte St. Patrick’s 56, Elkhorn Valley 24. Ravenna 42, Perkins County 18. Riverside 55, Maxwell 12. Sandy Creek 24,...
1011now.com
Traffic Alert: Runners taking over the streets of Lincoln for the Good Life Halfsy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Good Life Halfsy is Sunday October 23rd. The half marathon will have a major impact on roads in Lincoln. Organizers said roads will close to traffic approximately thirty minutes before the first participant and will re-open approximately thirty minutes after the last participant. Road closures...
1011now.com
Capital Humane Society offering dog adoption promotion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Today through the end of October, the Capital Humane Society is offering a special adoption fee on dogs and puppies 5 months and older. Capital Humane Society is restarting the promotion at the Pieloch Adoption Center. It says that both of its locations are caring for...
1011now.com
Noecker makes history, Lincoln East girls star at State Cross Country Meet
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Carson Noecker became the first four-time boys state champion at the NSAA Cross Country Meet on Friday. Noecker won the Class C race with a time of 14:58.26. The Hartington-Newcastle senior is the first runner in state history to finish in under 15 minutes. Meanwhile, the Lincoln...
1011now.com
Amendment would allow Nebraska airports to expand flight options
Lincoln High School educator named "Nebraska Teacher of the Year" The Malcolm Clippers are 8-0 with a district championship & playoff berth already clinched. A Lincoln family is going through the unthinkable after being rocked by two tragedies less than a month apart.
1011now.com
Flood, Pansing Brooks attack each others’ record on crime
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Both candidates for Congress in Nebraska’s First District are trading jabs about violent crime, and each others’ stance on public safety. Congressman Mike Flood held a press conference in Lincoln Thursday, saying rising crime rates in Lincoln are a cause for concern. Flood called...
1011now.com
Lincoln Public Schools collecting coats for annual Bubba’s Closet coat drive
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every year, Lincoln Public Schools collects and distributes winter clothes for kids in need through the Bubba’s Closet coat drive. This year, the school district received more than 1,300 requests for coats, roughly 300 more than the year prior. “It’s so cool to see kids...
1011now.com
Friday Forecast: Mainly sunny and warm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lots of sunshine expected Friday across Nebraska and it will be warm and a bit breezy at times. Even warmer temperatures expected Saturday with record highs likely on Sunday. Much cooler, windy with showers possible on Monday. Mostly sunny and warm for the Lincoln area on...
1011now.com
12th case of bird flu detected in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A flock of gamebirds in York County has tested positive for the avian flu, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture. This brings the total number of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Nebraska this year to 12. According...
1011now.com
Lincoln educator named ‘Nebraska Teacher of the Year’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One Lincoln teacher got the surprise and honor of her career Thursday, and it all happened right in front of the students she’s dedicated her life to. In the groggy first period of Lincoln High School - just as Renee Jones settled her freshman into a lesson in Oral Communications, Nebraska’s Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt led a train of cameras into the room. He held an apple trophy in his hand and presented it to Jones as the 2023 “Nebraska Teacher of the Year.”
1011now.com
Warming trend continues Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday afternoon temperatures will return to the 70s. Even warmer temperatures expected Friday and Saturday with record highs possible on Sunday. Showers possible on Monday and it will be windy and cooler. Mostly sunny and warmer Thursday in Lincoln. Highs in the mid 70s with a...
Comments / 0