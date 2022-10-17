Read full article on original website
Answers sought in man’s February shooting death in front of grocery store
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives in Baton Rouge are asking the public for help in solving the February homicide of a man killed in front of a store. Officers responded to Ancona’s Grocery on North Street after 5 p.m. on Feb. 16 where 41-year-old Jacoby Queen was found shot to death, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
72-year-old Donaldsonville man accused of threatening victim’s life with gun
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 72-year-old man was arrested by deputies after allegedly threatening a Klotzville homeowner with a gun. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said Frank Bonadona, 72, of Donaldsonville went to the victim’s Klotzville home on Sunday, Oct. 9 with a gun and “made threats against his life” as a result of an ongoing dispute.
Accused purse-snatcher possibly connected to area vehicle burglaries, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police look to identify an accused purse-snatcher who is possibly connected to vehicle burglaries in the parish. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect approached a woman in a Greenwell Springs Road convenience store parking lot, brandished a gun, and stole her purse on Wednesday, Oct. 19. He fled the area on foot before officers arrived.
Denham Springs man allegedly tries to torch mobile home during domestic dispute
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Firefighters with Livingston Parish Fire District #4 were called to a fire at a mobile home on Tuesday, October 18. The fire took place in the 33000 block of Highway 1019. “Upon arrival, firefighters learned a man and a woman were in the home...
Former Louisiana police officer accused of beating teen restrained in hospital bed, convicted of malfeasance
Opelousas police officer fired after beating a Black teen, convicted on three counts of malfeasance in office
Ascension deputies arrest man in Sunday road rage beating that hospitalized man with cancer
Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies arrested on Thursday a man accused of a violent road rage attack that hospitalized a Prairieville air-conditioning repair man. Bryan Cage, 37, of Zachary, turned himself in to sheriff's deputies shortly after detectives received a warrant for his arrest Thursday, deputies said. Scott Gray, 59, the...
Road rage suspect accused of beating man after car accident arrested by deputies
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a man accused of a Sunday road rage incident that left another man who is battling cancer with multiple injuries. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said Bryan Cage, 37, of Baton Rouge was arrested on charges of second-degree battery and hit-and-run driving Thursday.
Third conviction sends Baton Rouge man to jail for almost 25 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Forrest Hardy, 33, of Baton Rouge, will be spending a long time behind bars after learning his sentence from U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick. Hardy was sentenced to over 24 years in jail in connection with armed robberies that took place in January of 2020.
Southern students describe 'utter mayhem' at packed fraternity house where shots rang out
Southern University students say the fraternity house where shots rang out overnight was so packed with partygoers that the scene was "utter mayhem." Nine people were injured by gunfire at the Kappa Alpha Psi house just off-campus. Seven people were taken to hospitals, and all are expected to survive. As...
16-year-old accused of asking friend to fatally shoot her mom
BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Two 16-year-olds were arrested after the female teen asked her friend to fatally shoot her mother. According to WBRZ-TV, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 11 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds, and she died at the hospital from her injuries. The shooting reportedly occurred at the Highland Club apartment complex on Jefferson Highway.
Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.
Man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business. Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released.
Student charged after search uncovers loaded gun in school bag at middle school in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A tip from another student led to the arrest of a 13-year-old at a middle school in Baton Rouge. The Belfair-Montessori Magnet School student was arrested after a school bag belonging to the student was searched by leadership at the school. A loaded gun...
State Police identifies Baton Rouge man killed after crashing truck into tree off Greenwell Springs Road
CENTRAL - A man was killed after crashing his truck into a tree on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday evening. State Police said the crash happened along Greenwell Springs Road (LA 37) north of LA 409, near Alphonse Forbes Road. It claimed the life of 53-year-old Mark Anthony Phillips of Baton Rouge.
EBRSO responds to report of shots fired on Jasper Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of shots fired at a location on Jasper Ave. Deputies were seen at the scene around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 20. EBRSO said there were no reported shooting victims or injuries...
Man dies after stepping into path of 18-wheeler, investigators say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian died after getting hit by an 18-wheeler on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies identified the man as John S. Higginbotham, 69, with no known address. The crash happened on O’Neal Lane at Florida Boulevard...
Baker PD looking for trio of suspects in attempted burglary of four-wheeler
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a case. Do you recognize anyone in the pictures provided below?. The three suspects pictured above are accused of trying “to steal a four-wheeler from a residence in Baker,” according to the Baker Police Department.
Plaquemine woman jailed after allegedly waving gun around in local bar’s doorway
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Plaquemine woman accused of waving a gun pointed inside a local bar was arrested Wednesday. The woman was identified by the sheriff’s office as Sherri White, 51, of Plaquemine. A video shared on the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows White yelling and waving a gun at a doorway of a bar.
Family calls for justice after 58-year-old man killed in hit-and-run on Ambassador Caffery Parkway
LSP: Baton Rouge man runs off road, striking tree
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash from Thursday, Oct. 20 on LA 37, north of LA 409. According to LSP, the investigation shows that a 2020 Toyota Tacoma was southbound on LA 37. The driver has been identified as Mark Anthony Phillips, 53, of Baton Rouge. Phillips allegedly failed to turn left in a curve, causing him to run off the road into a tree.
