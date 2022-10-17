ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Answers sought in man’s February shooting death in front of grocery store

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives in Baton Rouge are asking the public for help in solving the February homicide of a man killed in front of a store. Officers responded to Ancona’s Grocery on North Street after 5 p.m. on Feb. 16 where 41-year-old Jacoby Queen was found shot to death, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BATON ROUGE, LA
72-year-old Donaldsonville man accused of threatening victim’s life with gun

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 72-year-old man was arrested by deputies after allegedly threatening a Klotzville homeowner with a gun. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said Frank Bonadona, 72, of Donaldsonville went to the victim’s Klotzville home on Sunday, Oct. 9 with a gun and “made threats against his life” as a result of an ongoing dispute.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Accused purse-snatcher possibly connected to area vehicle burglaries, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police look to identify an accused purse-snatcher who is possibly connected to vehicle burglaries in the parish. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect approached a woman in a Greenwell Springs Road convenience store parking lot, brandished a gun, and stole her purse on Wednesday, Oct. 19. He fled the area on foot before officers arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
16-year-old accused of asking friend to fatally shoot her mom

BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Two 16-year-olds were arrested after the female teen asked her friend to fatally shoot her mother. According to WBRZ-TV, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 11 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds, and she died at the hospital from her injuries. The shooting reportedly occurred at the Highland Club apartment complex on Jefferson Highway.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baker PD looking for trio of suspects in attempted burglary of four-wheeler

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a case. Do you recognize anyone in the pictures provided below?. The three suspects pictured above are accused of trying “to steal a four-wheeler from a residence in Baker,” according to the Baker Police Department.
BAKER, LA
LSP: Baton Rouge man runs off road, striking tree

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash from Thursday, Oct. 20 on LA 37, north of LA 409. According to LSP, the investigation shows that a 2020 Toyota Tacoma was southbound on LA 37. The driver has been identified as Mark Anthony Phillips, 53, of Baton Rouge. Phillips allegedly failed to turn left in a curve, causing him to run off the road into a tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA

