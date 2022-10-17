ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Statewide Silver Alert canceled for Greenwood infant

By WRTV.com Staff
WRTV
 4 days ago
GREENWOOD — A statewide Silver Alert issued earlier Monday for a 1-year-old boy from Greenwood after he was found safe.

Both he and his mother, who police said he was likely with, were found safe, according to Greenwood police

Anyone with more information was urged to call 911 or the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336.

WRTV

WRTV

