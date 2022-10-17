Statewide Silver Alert canceled for Greenwood infant
GREENWOOD — A statewide Silver Alert issued earlier Monday for a 1-year-old boy from Greenwood after he was found safe.
Both he and his mother, who police said he was likely with, were found safe, according to Greenwood police
Anyone with more information was urged to call 911 or the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336.TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk
Comments / 5