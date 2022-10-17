ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

icytales.com

How To Lower Blood Pressure Instantly: 7 Quality Food

Seen by more than 10 million people in India. It is perhaps one of the most commonly found chronic conditions that tend to be ignored by many. This article will discuss everything you need to know about elevated blood pressure and how to lower blood pressure instantly. At the end of the article, you will get bonus recipes to lower your blood pressure.
shefinds

5 Pro-Collagen Foods You Should Have Every Day To Reverse The Signs Of Aging

When you hear about “anti-aging” products like moisturizers, night creams, and serums, the one word you’ll continue to see over and over again is “collagen.” And for good reason. Collagen and elastin are your skin’s building blocks — they keep your skin smooth and firm. But it’s completely natural and normal to lose collagen as the years pass, and there’s nothing wrong with showing signs of aging. However, if you’re interested in keeping your skin as healthy looking as possible at any age, the foods you eat are a key ally.
Health Digest

What Does It Feel Like When You Have High Cholesterol?

According to the American Heart Association, cholesterol is a waxy substance sourced from your liver and the foods you eat. Although many people associate "cholesterol" with bad health, it's an essential component which the body uses to build cells and make hormones and vitamins. The problem arises when you have high levels of a certain type of cholesterol.
shefinds

3 Inflammatory Ingredients That Practically Guarantee Weight Gain, According To Health Experts

Inflammation isn’t just painful. Over time, if the issue becomes chronic, it can lead to serious diseases like diabetes, arthritis, cancer, and more. Additionally, the higher glucose levels resulting from inflammation may lead to weight gain—which is why steering clear of inflammatory foods is important if you’re trying to shed a few pounds, maintain a slim figure, or just keep your overall fitness in check.
Devo

Watermelon helps you live healthy

Watermelon is a summer fruit that can be spherical or cylindrical In shape, Although watermelon includes 92 percent water, it has many health benefits, and each bite contains vitamins "A" and "C," antioxidants, and amino acids, The white component of the watermelon rind has more citrulline and amino acid, which enhances blood circulation in the heart.
TODAY.com

Are bananas healthy? A dietitian explains the health benefits

Bananas are one of the most popular fresh fruits in the world. Not only are they naturally sweet and affordable, they are also packed with nutrients. Although bananas get a bad reputation for their high sugar and starch content, this tasty tropical fruit is loaded with potassium, vitamin B6, fiber and prebiotics. Not to mention bananas can replace sugar in many baked goods. Here are a few more reasons you should add bananas to your eating plan and simple ways to use them.
Medical News Today

White vs. brown rice: When it comes to heart disease risk, do grains matter?

Coronary artery disease happens when plaque builds up in the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart. Premature coronary artery disease is what it’s called when it develops before a certain age. Lifestyle choices like diet can increase the risk for coronary artery disease. A​ recent study suggests...
infomeddnews.com

What Supplements Should Be Taken Daily?

The purpose of supplements is to close the informational gap between what you eat regularly and what your body needs nutritionally. When the need for nutrients is exceptionally high, taking dietary supplements, particularly those consisting of vitamins and minerals, may be beneficial. When it comes to pharmaceutical drugs, most patients...
KOMO News

Consumer Reports: Tips to avoid unnecessary procedures

During the first 10 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, even when most cities were on lockdown, Medicare was billed for over 100,000 overused or unnecessary surgeries or procedures, according to the nonprofit Lown Institute. That includes more than 45,000 stents for coronary heart disease, 16,000 vertebroplasties for osteoporosis and 14,000...
boxrox.com

TONED ARMS – 10 Biceps Exercises Better Than Traditional Curls (Opinion)

What is the best exercise for the biceps. Well, that is debatable as it depends on what your goal is. But we’re not here to talk about the best of the best, but rather for you to stop doing what you normally do and choose from this list of 10 biceps exercises better than traditional curls.
Medical News Today

Foods like meat, sugar, and coffee may worsen menstrual cramps, research shows

Menstrual cramps, or dysmenorrhea, can cause monthly misery for those who menstruate. Painkillers and anti-inflammatories can provide relief, but long-term use is not advisable, and they do not work for everyone. A new review of studies in adolescent and teenage girls suggests that an anti-inflammatory diet may relieve menstrual cramps.
Taste Of Home

Are Eggs Good for People with Diabetes?

Since eggs are made up of protein and fat, they’re a healthy option for most people with diabetes. “While anything can raise blood sugar, because eggs lack carbohydrates, they are unlikely to raise blood sugar in moderation,” says Harris-Pincus. “A balanced diet containing animal products for sources of protein—including eggs and egg whites—should be balanced with carbohydrates and healthy fats to achieve diabetes and cardiac goals.”
Women's Health

‘I had high cholesterol in my thirties – here’s how I changed my diet’

If you’re in your twenties or thirties and think of yourself as fit and healthy, you’ve probably never thought about having your cholesterol checked – but figures from the latest research into our cholesterol levels may make you reconsider. The study shows that 26% of women aged...
Antigo Daily Journal

Lifestyle changes key to bringing down cholesterol

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the number one leading cause of death in the U.S. More than one million Americans have a heart attack or stroke each year and 800,000 die of heart disease. High blood cholesterol is a major risk factor for heart disease, causing heart attack and stroke. Aspirus Health recognizes September’s National Cholesterol Education Month as an opportunity to encourage people to take the necessary steps to prevent or reduce high cholesterol. ...
cohaitungchi.com

Olive Oil and Olives for Type 2 Diabetes

Olive oil, particularly extra virgin olive oil, is well-known for its numerous health benefits, ranging from inflammation reduction to blood sugar balance to cardiovascular health promotion. Olive oil lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease, aids weight loss, prevents strokes, and reverses Alzheimer’s disease-related memory loss. Its high concentration of monounsaturated fats (or MUFAs) and polyphenol chemicals allows it to provide these benefits.

