klkntv.com
People come from everywhere to Nowear, a park for BMX and more in rural Nebraska
UNADILLA, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nowear Compound may be in the middle of two cornfields in Nebraska, but the extreme park means the world to so many. “This place is remarkable,” said groundskeeper Mason White, a BMX professional. “This is all I have; this is my home.”
klkntv.com
Failure to launch: Lincoln Northeast Rockets dominated by Omaha Westside
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Omaha Westside Warriors beat the Lincoln Northeast Rockets 63-7 on Friday. Both teams were scoreless through most of the first quarter before Warriors running back Ty Digman scored a rushing touchdown for the first points of the game. Later in the quarter, it was...
klkntv.com
How a Lincoln businesswoman is thriving despite inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln businesswoman is rising to the challenge of rising inflation. Goldenrod Pastries, which sits near the intersection of 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, has opened its doors to pastry lovers since 2015. Owner Angele Garbacz said she has learned a lot over the years,...
klkntv.com
Gaylor Baird names new director of Lincoln City Libraries
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln City Libraries has found a new leader after its longtime director called it quits earlier this year. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Friday that Ryan Wieber would take over as library director. He is currently serving as the director of Kalamazoo Public Libraries in...
klkntv.com
Lincoln High’s Renee Jones named Nebraska Teacher of the Year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln High teacher earned high honors from the Nebraska Department of Education on Thursday. Renee Jones, who teaches English, was named the Nebraska 2023 Teacher of the Year during a surprise award presentation. Jones was given the accolade by Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt.
klkntv.com
The warmup has begun
After a couple of chilly days and record cold nights, we’re bouncing back the other way and will have a chance at seeing some record high heat! Over the weekend, the highs will be very close to the record highs. We have the best chance at at least tying the record high on Sunday.
klkntv.com
Lincoln North Star defeats Columbus, making this best season since 2015
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln North Star Navigators beat the Columbus Discoverers 23-17 on Thursday. The Discoverers found the end zone early on thanks to a run by Tanner Esch to put them up 7-0. On the Gators’ ensuing drive, Esch picked off North Star quarterback Beaudree Ball...
klkntv.com
Dia de los Muertos, movies, pancakes and more happening in Nebraska this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend is gearing up to be much warmer than the season average, and we’ve compiled a list of great ways to enjoy it. Good Life Halfsy – Sunday, 8:30 a.m. The Good Life Halfsy is Nebraska’s biggest and best half-marathon and takes...
klkntv.com
Omaha man found with over $1 million in fentanyl, Lancaster County sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Deputies caught an Omaha man who was on his way to York with over $1 million in fentanyl, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies worked with Homeland Security Investigations’ criminal interdiction unit to stop a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon for speeding west of Lincoln.
klkntv.com
$800,000 grant will help Lincoln turn abandoned lots into urban ag space
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – City representatives heard from the public for the first time on Thursday on a project to expand agriculture opportunities in urban areas. The City of Lincoln received an $800,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up and redevelop potentially contaminated areas. Those places...
klkntv.com
Streets across Lincoln will temporarily close Sunday for For Good Life Halfsy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several streets across Lincoln will temporarily close on Sunday for the Good Life Halfsy half-marathon. About 6,000 in-person and virtual runners will participate in the race, which begins at 8:30 a.m. at Seacrest Field. The race will end in the Railyard on Canopy Street. Residents...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police sharing alarming statistics on teen driving
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department encouraged parents to speak to their teenage drivers on Thursday after sharing alarming statistics. Capt. Todd Kocian said National Teen Driver Safety Week is the perfect time to ask your teens to stay safe behind the wheel. “We are asking parents...
klkntv.com
Vehicle flips after driving through Lincoln yard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Wednesday afternoon, a driver in Lincoln flipped their car. It happened right before 2 p.m. Police say the driver was going south on Cotner Boulevard and left the road for some reason. The driver then hit a pole, went into a yard and flipped over...
klkntv.com
Man accused of spray-painting 11 Lincoln businesses & spitting on police twice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police arrested Michael Daniels on Thursday after they say he spray-painted almost a dozen businesses. We’re told this began at 8:46 p.m. around the 600 block of P Street. Authorities say the 28-year-old matched a description they were given of the vandal. LPD...
klkntv.com
JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
klkntv.com
Stranger steals Lincoln man’s bike after hitting him with metal object
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A biker found himself on the ground and without a bike late Wednesday night after a stranger hit him with a metal object, Lincoln Police say. Just after 10:30 p.m., a 22-year-old man was riding his gas-powered bicycle into his apartment complex near 33rd and Superior Streets.
klkntv.com
Stolen boat engine found through social media, Lancaster County sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A deputy recovered a stolen boat engine Wednesday after it was posted for sale on social media, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. Around 5:15 p.m., a University of Nebraska-Lincoln rowing team member reported that the engine had been stolen sometime in the last week at the Pawnee Lake marina.
klkntv.com
Burt County attorney says fatal northeast Nebraska shooting was in self-defense
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After an investigation, the Burt County attorney and Nebraska State Patrol ruled that a fatal northeast Nebraska shooting was self-defense. The patrol released additional information on the shooting on Wednesday, nearly a month after it took place in downtown Oakland. On Sept. 27, authorities responded...
klkntv.com
LPS showcases after-school activities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Public Schools held an event on Thursday to highlight the after-school activities at its Community Learning Centers. Organizations set up tables at Lincoln High School to show parents and students what they offer. “Highlighting the work that our partners are doing in our schools...
klkntv.com
Meet Bella and Roxy, available at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Wednesday is one of our favorite days of the week because Capital Humane Society stops the studio with some adoptable pets. Today, Nadia Postek, director of animal welfare, brought two older dogs, Bella and Roxy, with her. The shelter is still in need of volunteers....
