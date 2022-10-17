ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Failure to launch: Lincoln Northeast Rockets dominated by Omaha Westside

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Omaha Westside Warriors beat the Lincoln Northeast Rockets 63-7 on Friday. Both teams were scoreless through most of the first quarter before Warriors running back Ty Digman scored a rushing touchdown for the first points of the game. Later in the quarter, it was...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

How a Lincoln businesswoman is thriving despite inflation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln businesswoman is rising to the challenge of rising inflation. Goldenrod Pastries, which sits near the intersection of 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, has opened its doors to pastry lovers since 2015. Owner Angele Garbacz said she has learned a lot over the years,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Gaylor Baird names new director of Lincoln City Libraries

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln City Libraries has found a new leader after its longtime director called it quits earlier this year. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Friday that Ryan Wieber would take over as library director. He is currently serving as the director of Kalamazoo Public Libraries in...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln High’s Renee Jones named Nebraska Teacher of the Year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln High teacher earned high honors from the Nebraska Department of Education on Thursday. Renee Jones, who teaches English, was named the Nebraska 2023 Teacher of the Year during a surprise award presentation. Jones was given the accolade by Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

The warmup has begun

After a couple of chilly days and record cold nights, we’re bouncing back the other way and will have a chance at seeing some record high heat! Over the weekend, the highs will be very close to the record highs. We have the best chance at at least tying the record high on Sunday.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

$800,000 grant will help Lincoln turn abandoned lots into urban ag space

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – City representatives heard from the public for the first time on Thursday on a project to expand agriculture opportunities in urban areas. The City of Lincoln received an $800,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up and redevelop potentially contaminated areas. Those places...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police sharing alarming statistics on teen driving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department encouraged parents to speak to their teenage drivers on Thursday after sharing alarming statistics. Capt. Todd Kocian said National Teen Driver Safety Week is the perfect time to ask your teens to stay safe behind the wheel. “We are asking parents...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Vehicle flips after driving through Lincoln yard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Wednesday afternoon, a driver in Lincoln flipped their car. It happened right before 2 p.m. Police say the driver was going south on Cotner Boulevard and left the road for some reason. The driver then hit a pole, went into a yard and flipped over...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Burt County attorney says fatal northeast Nebraska shooting was in self-defense

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After an investigation, the Burt County attorney and Nebraska State Patrol ruled that a fatal northeast Nebraska shooting was self-defense. The patrol released additional information on the shooting on Wednesday, nearly a month after it took place in downtown Oakland. On Sept. 27, authorities responded...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

LPS showcases after-school activities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Public Schools held an event on Thursday to highlight the after-school activities at its Community Learning Centers. Organizations set up tables at Lincoln High School to show parents and students what they offer. “Highlighting the work that our partners are doing in our schools...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Bella and Roxy, available at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Wednesday is one of our favorite days of the week because Capital Humane Society stops the studio with some adoptable pets. Today, Nadia Postek, director of animal welfare, brought two older dogs, Bella and Roxy, with her. The shelter is still in need of volunteers....
LINCOLN, NE

