Michigan State

Governor Whitmer orders flags to be lowered Oct. 17 for identified WWII soldier

By Adam Luchies
 4 days ago
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout Michigan on Monday, October 17 in honor of an identified World War II solider. The soldier has been identified as Private First-Class Soldier Lowell Smith.

In 1945, Smith was assigned to Company F, 2 nd Battalion, 157 th Infantry Regiment, 45 th Infantry Division.

On January 21, 1945, he was part of a Browning Automatic Rifle squad during the Battle of Reipertswiller. His company was attacked by German forces in support of surrounded colleagues. After the battle, he was reported as missing. However, his remains were not identified among those recovered.

On January 21, 2022, Smith’s remains were identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency using DNA analysis. He was returned to Michigan on October 14.

Smith’s funeral will also be held on October 17. He will be buried at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta.

“On behalf of the entire state of Michigan, I express my gratitude for Army PFC Lowell Smith for his service and the ultimate sacrifice for our nation,” said Governor Whitmer. “PFC Smith’s heroism and selflessness are examples for us all, and we are grateful to finally have him home for an honorable burial. My thoughts are with his loved ones as he is laid to rest.”

Comments / 3

Carol Albertson
4d ago

Please, tell us more about this hero that gave his life for our country. May he R.I.P. and may his family have closure.

Reply(2)
2
