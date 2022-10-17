ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenison, MI

Jenison man dies while helping with Hurricane Ian recovery

By Marisa Oberle
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c7Sk5_0ic8m4hD00

A Jenison man recently died from a deadly bacteria while trying to help a friend in Florida after Hurricane Ian.

James Hewitt was described as someone who never missed an opportunity to help someone in need. “He just helped so many people, that’s just what he wanted to do,” said Hewitt’s fiancée Leah Delano.

After Hurricane Ian, Hewitt traveled to Naples, Florida to help a friend who owned property there.

Last weekend, while dealing with his friend’s boat, Hewitt fell into the water and scraped himself. According to Delano, Hewitt applied antibacterial to the cut and moved on.

By Sunday, Hewitt needed to go to the hospital, after his leg had swollen and was in pain. Doctors diagnosed him with vibrio vulnificus, a bacteria found in warm salty or brackish waters, that can enter through open wounds.

“It goes after your vital organs and it leaves you with horrible blisters near the area,” said Delano. “He got scratched on his leg and it was unrecognizable.”

About 1 in 5 people die from vibrio vulnificus, with immunocompromised individuals more at risk.

Howlett’s family wants to raise awareness about vibrio vulnificus for others. “This is not to say 'don’t go down there', it’s not to say Florida is a horrible, dangerous place, because it’s not – it’s full of beautiful, wonderful people,” said Delano. “But if you’re going to go into a disaster area, whether it’s Florida or another state, be prepared.”

Delano advises people to do research on an area ahead of time, and to recognize any limitations. She also hopes that telling Howlett’s story will help others, just like he always tried to.

“He always helped people, always,” said Delano. “And if we can do that… God only know if we’ve managed to do that, but at least we’re trying.”

According to the CDC, post-hurricane conditions may pose an increased risk for the spread of common infectious diseases, like influenza, along with less common illnesses like leptospirosis and Hepatitis A. To protect yourself, the CDC recommends good hygiene, disinfecting water for washing, and paying attention to public announcements for whether water is safe. The CDC also recommends boiling water and using bottled water when necessary. Other recommendations include limiting contact with stray animals and keeping pets on leashes or in carriers until conditions improve.

A link to more CDC recommendations can be found here .

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Spike in vibrio cases after Hurricane Ian

A spike in vibrio cases after Hurricane Ian. The death of a Michigan man who came here to help in the hurricane cleanup was not only eye-opening, we’ve now learned he is not the only person to die after being infected with a bacteria found in our waters. Jim...
NAPLES, FL
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Avelo Airlines suspends flights from Kalamazoo to Fort Myers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you're heading to Florida for the winter, your choice of location may be limited. Due to destruction and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Avelo Airlines suspended all of their newly announced Fort Myers routes, a representative said Tuesday. Avelo Airlines: Ultra low-cost airline announces new...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

See inside a prestigious cheese cave tucked away in Northern Michigan

SUTTONS BAY, MI-- Tucked away off of M-22 in Northern Michigan is a cave with a sole purpose of aging cheese to perfection. The subterranean cheese cave is dedicated to aging Raclette at a constant temperature of 55 degrees. The traditional European Alpine cheese is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith, who took over operations in 2021.
Tv20detroit.com

What could this winter be like in Michigan? Here's the NOAA's prediction

The NOAA released its 2022-23 winter outlook for the United States on Thursday, showing that the U.S. will remain in a La Niña pattern. But, what does that mean for Michigan?. That usually means we'll have a wetter than normal winter. In terms of temperatures, there is not a clear-cut trend, so it's safe to assume that we'll have about average temperatures in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word

Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
MICHIGAN STATE
b93radio.com

Surfer Rescued From Lake Michigan

Big waves on Lake Michigan attract surfers, but Tuesday’s enormous waves also included winds that drove one surfer far from shore, prompting a rescue last evening. The 9-1-1 calls came in shortly after 6 p.m. reporting a person in distress on Lake Michigan, and the Sheboygan Fire Department along with Sheboygan Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched to the scene.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy