Here Are The 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New York
While New York is known for its abundance of amazing tourist attractions, natural beauty, and vibrant small towns and cities, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
Want a Career in Cannabis? The Upstate NY Weed Expo in Coming!
The 2022 New York State Cannabis Convention and Expo is happening soon in downtown Albany, and if you're interested in finding a career in cannabis, here's what you need to know. "This event aims to bring together many facets of the newly established New York State Adult Recreational Marijuana Industry."
Great News! Another Chick-fil-A is Opening in Upstate NY; But Where?
Get you taste buds ready, you now have another spot in Upstate New York to visit if you want a delicious chicken sandwich. This is something many Central and Upstate New Yorkers have wanted for years. Now their prayers have been answered as more and more Chick-fil-A locations have been popping up all over the state.
This Former Upstate New York Asylum Is Considered One of the Scariest Places in the World
It has been called the most haunted place in the entire state of New York as well as one of the scariest places in the world, and if you dare, you can be placed on a three-hour psych hold within its walls. Opened on January 1, 1827, the Rolling Hills...
‘Aggressive’ Flu Spreading Faster In New York Than Most Of U.S.
Health officials are warning the public because the flu is spreading more in New York State than in most of the United States. Flu season normally really starts up in December and peaks in February. However, the CDC is seeing a surprising increase in cases earlier than normal. Flu Season...
7 New York Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A number of the worst small cities in America can be found in the Hudson Valley and New York State. WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share its recent findings of the best and worst "Small Cities in America." “Smaller cities often have more affordable housing prices and...
Upstate New York Haunted Attraction Named One of the Best in America
Upstate New York is home to one of the very best haunted house attractions in the entire United States of America!. According to the Haunted Attraction Association which is the only official association in the haunt industry, Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park in Palermo (near Lake Ontario) is one of the top haunted attractions in the United States.
PD: New York Group Stole Cooking Oil From Hudson Valley Restaurant
A group was arrested after they allegedly stole over 100 gallons of cooking oil from a popular restaurant. We learned why thieves are stealing cooking oil. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Red Hook Police announced three Westchester County, New York residents were arrested following a traffic stop on Route 9G in the Town of Red Hook.
Sneak Peek: New York State Park Turns Into ‘Forbidden Forest Wizardry Hotspot’
A New York State Park in the Hudson Valley has officially been transformed into a "forbidden forest" which is expected to be a "hotspot" for wizards. A Harry Potter interactive experience is opening to the public this weekend in Westchester County, New York. Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience Comes...
13 Remarkable Stops You Must Make On Your Rochester Road Trip
Our newest road trip takes us to the great city of Rochester, New York. This city of just over 200,000 in population is rich in history, entertainment, beauty, culture, and the home of iconic American giants such as Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass. Rochester holds quite a lot of American history.
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
Wood Fire Pizza Gone In New York Soon?
Ask anyone and they will tell you that they have a favorite place to grab a slice of pizza and some drinks. Perhaps your family has a pizza night each week? There may be some changes to that if you choose to eat a pizza that is fresh from the wood burning stove or oven.
“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York
Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
The Fastest DMV In Western New York Never Has A Line
We asked Western New Yorkers where they believe the fastest DMV is, and they answered overwhelmingly for one. Going to the DMV isn't something many look forward to. The general stigma is the lines can be long, and it's just not a good experience. Times have changed, though. While it's...
New stimulus gives hundreds of dollars to New York residents
Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of New York residents: some additional money is coming your way!. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Cost Of Electric In Hudson Valley, New York Is Quadrupling
The price to power your Hudson Valley home continues to increase dramatically. Central Hudson has confirmed supply prices are about quadruple the amount of what they were just four months ago. Electric Supply Prices Increasing In Hudson Valley, New York. Central Hudson announced the residential price for electric supply has...
New York Removes Dangerous ‘Asbestos Mountain’ From Hudson Valley, Jobs Coming
Officials believe this once-contaminated dumping ground is now the "foundation for the Hudson Valley’s economic future." On Thursday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Representative Patrick Ryan proudly announced that "asbestos mountain" has been removed from Ulster County. "Asbestos Mountain" Removed From Ulster County. “This is...
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State
New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023
As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
