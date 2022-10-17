ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man injured in Oakhaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is in the hospital Thursday night after a shooting in Oakhaven, and police are still looking for a suspect. The shots were fired near the intersection of Burgess Drive and Burgess Cove. Police said one man was taken to Methodist South Hospital by private vehicle and is in non-critical condition. When […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD expected to make announcement on officers taking home squad cars

UPDATE: 30 take-home vehicles were unveiled by the department Friday. See story here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis police department will launch a new program for officers. We are told this program will allow for take-home vehicles for the city of Memphis police. Today’s announcement will be at 1 o’clock this afternoon at the training […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted for firing shots at Raleigh homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for the person who fired shots at homes in Raleigh. Memphis Police say officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Gladstone Street at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. According to police, a suspect driving a black Infiniti QX80 fired several shots at a house. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man exposes himself to children at southwest Memphis hotel: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man who reportedly exposed himself to young girls at a hotel in southwest Memphis. Police say officers responded to the Rest Inn on South Third Street at around 9:15 p.m. on September 28. According to police, a man approached several young girls at the Marathon gas […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman killed in Whitehaven shooting, crash identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Southaven woman is dead after police say she was shot in the head while driving her car in Whitehaven Monday. A police incident report has identified the victim as 33-year-old Vanity Macklin. Police say Macklin was driving a late model Volkswagen Jetta with two children inside when it crashed into a utility […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man arrested after lobby shooting leads to hotel evacuation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday morning hotel guests were evacuated after police say a man fired several rounds of shots inside the lobby, critically injuring a man who was shot multiple times. Vontre Alexander Hubbard, 32, is charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm with the intent...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

SCSO arrests 5 men for burglaries in Cordova home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five men were arrested by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly burglarizing a home on Humphrey Road in Cordova. A witness noticed two unfamiliar cars in the driveway and observed four individuals moving around inside the residence on Sept. 25, said SCSO. SCSO arrested...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police called after man in Halloween mask chases woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police say a man caused physical fear when he chased a woman down a city street Monday while wearing a mask. Rashe France, 22, was charged with assault following the incident on Chaparral Lane. The victim said she was walking on Chaparral when a man in a white mask jumped out […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for 11-year-old police say ran from home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for an 11-year-old boy they say ran away from home Thursday evening. Police say Elijah Brown was last seen at his home on Corry Road, off Elvis Presley Boulevard, around 5:30 p.m. He was last seen...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting in South Memphis. Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of West Hillview Drive just after midnight. One victim was located and sent to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Drunk man allegdly attacks people at Walgreens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An intoxicated man allegedly attacked people at Walgreens on Main Street Downtown. Charles Yates was arrested and charged with assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and resisting official detention. According to the affidavit, a Walgreens employee told police Yates refused to leave the store, made threats to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman dead after shooting leads to crash in Whitehaven

This story has been updated to reflect new information. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is dead after a shooting led to a crash in Whitehaven Monday night. Officers responded to a crash involving a gray Volkswagon in the 4100 block of Millbranch at 8:19 p.m. When they arrived, they saw that the vehicle struck a pole. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis police investigating gas station robberies in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating two gas station robberies reported in Raleigh early Thursday. The first happened around 2 a.m. at Circle K at 5075 Stage Rd. Investigators say an armed, masked man left the store with an undetermined amount of money. Another robbery was reported...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Germantown Road blocked after fire

UPDATE, 1:48 p.m.: Germantown Road is now open in both directions, police say. The location and cause of the fire are still unknown. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown Road is currently blocked due to a structure fire. According to Germantown Police, traffic is blocked from North Street to the Germantown Commissary entrance. Police did not say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy