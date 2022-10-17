ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPONSORED The Place: Sweet & Savory Treats at The Piebox

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Did you know Cheeto’s make good pie toppings? In this edition of Ozarks Just Desserts, Alyssa Kelly is trying a few unique and delicious concoctions at the PieBox in Nixa! For 15% off your order, go to their website: https://thepiebox.com and use code: SWEET22.
Five Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
The Place: KY3 3 Questions with Elizabeth VanMetre

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We all know Elizabeth VanMetre as a rockin’ news reporter and weekend anchor on KY3, but did you know she used to report on red carpets in New York City? Find out what her life was like as a celebrity reporter plus which icons she’s been up close and personal with!
Registration for Track-or-Treat event at Hammons Field Opens Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Parents can register their children for Track-or-Treat at Hammons Field starting at 10:00 Thursday morning. All ghosts, ghouls, and spooky costume friends are invited to a free night of trick-or-treating around Hammons Field on Friday, October 28. Families can book tickets for all participating kids in specific...
Backyard Brawl football game between Nixa-Ozark also serves as major fundraiser for Christian County food pantry

OZARK-NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - It’s known as the “Backyard Brawl” and is one of the area’s biggest rivalries. Nixa and Ozark, separated by just six miles, will have bragging rights on the line Friday night when they meet on the football field in Ozark. And at the end of the third quarter, a winner will be announced in another competition that’s going on between the fierce adversaries.
Missouri ShakeOut earthquake drill takes place Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may not think earthquakes are much of a problem here in Missouri, but they could happen thanks to the New Madrid fault line in southeastern Missouri. On Thursday, people across the Ozarks will participate in the Great ShakeOut to prepare for an earthquake. The New...
Treasure Lake RV Resort’s Trail of Terror

You don’t want to miss the Trail of Terror at Treasure Lake RV Resort October 21st, 22nd, 28th and 29th. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
Firefighters contain a large grass fire in Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters from several fire departments have contained a large grass in Bolivar. The fire started in a field west of the Bolivar Speedway on Wednesday afternoon. The fire burned nearly 80 acres. The fire did minor damage to the property. Deanna Casebeer said she smelled the...
In Branson, Duttons find new home and fight Amy’s cancer

By any definition of the word, it’s been a challenging year for the performing Dutton family of Branson. On July 13, the Dutton Family Theater at 3454 W. 76 Country Blvd. was badly damaged by a fire that started in a trash can, with flames climbing up a corner column to the crawl space, facade and roof of the theater. And while the troupe was juggling a move to Yakov Smirnoff’s 2,000-seat theater on Missouri 48, where their show opened Sept. 26, violinist Amy Dutton Arambulo was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer and started chemotherapy.
