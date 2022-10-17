Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condosCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its timeCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The historical Col. Thomas C. Love House in Webster County, Missouri from the footsteps of other Love family membersCJ CoombsWebster County, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: Sweet & Savory Treats at The Piebox
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Did you know Cheeto’s make good pie toppings? In this edition of Ozarks Just Desserts, Alyssa Kelly is trying a few unique and delicious concoctions at the PieBox in Nixa! For 15% off your order, go to their website: https://thepiebox.com and use code: SWEET22.
Five Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
KYTV
The Place: KY3 3 Questions with Elizabeth VanMetre
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We all know Elizabeth VanMetre as a rockin’ news reporter and weekend anchor on KY3, but did you know she used to report on red carpets in New York City? Find out what her life was like as a celebrity reporter plus which icons she’s been up close and personal with!
KYTV
On Your Side: Bass Pro gives hundreds of refunds to Garth Brooks fans
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Upset Garth Brooks fans are getting refunds. We heard from many who had a great time. But it’s estimated thousands never made it inside or missed a lot of the concert because of traffic problems around Thunder Ridge Nature Arena. Bass Pro tells On Your...
KYTV
Registration for Track-or-Treat event at Hammons Field Opens Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Parents can register their children for Track-or-Treat at Hammons Field starting at 10:00 Thursday morning. All ghosts, ghouls, and spooky costume friends are invited to a free night of trick-or-treating around Hammons Field on Friday, October 28. Families can book tickets for all participating kids in specific...
KYTV
New construction at Phelps Grove Park to provide connection to Fassnight Greenway Trail
Missouri’s Department of Transportation is preparing for cold and snowy weather. On Your Side: Bass Pro gives hundreds of refunds to Garth Brooks fans. Students in Fair Grove participated in the Great Shakeout earthquake drill on Thursday.
KYTV
Backyard Brawl football game between Nixa-Ozark also serves as major fundraiser for Christian County food pantry
OZARK-NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - It’s known as the “Backyard Brawl” and is one of the area’s biggest rivalries. Nixa and Ozark, separated by just six miles, will have bragging rights on the line Friday night when they meet on the football field in Ozark. And at the end of the third quarter, a winner will be announced in another competition that’s going on between the fierce adversaries.
KYTV
Neighbors say squatters lived inside the house that caught fire in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After squatters in north Springfield made neighbors nervous, the house they were using caught fire. October 15, during the first cold week of fall, the house in the 1000 block of East Jean St. burned next to Steven Rust’s mom’s home. “Firemen were up...
KYTV
SPONSORED: The Place-A Dickerson Park Zoo membership is the perfect holiday gift idea
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The calendar still says October, but there’s nothing wrong with starting that gift-shopping a little early. The Place’s Mason Seidel is finding out what makes a membership to the Dickerson Park Zoo that perfect present. For more info, visit dickersonparkzoo.org.
KYTV
Missouri ShakeOut earthquake drill takes place Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may not think earthquakes are much of a problem here in Missouri, but they could happen thanks to the New Madrid fault line in southeastern Missouri. On Thursday, people across the Ozarks will participate in the Great ShakeOut to prepare for an earthquake. The New...
Ozarks First.com
Treasure Lake RV Resort’s Trail of Terror
You don’t want to miss the Trail of Terror at Treasure Lake RV Resort October 21st, 22nd, 28th and 29th. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 21 years in prison for leading conspiracy to distribute 1000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, of Everton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July 22, 2021, Conn...
KYTV
City of Branson, Mo. closes on purchase of the former White House Theater for new public safety complex, police headquarters
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - An old theatre will house the Branson Police Department. The city of Branson officially closed on the purchase of the former White House Theater on Tuesday. The new space will serve as a Public Safety Complex and the new headquarters of the Branson Police Department. The...
KYTV
This Weekend: Become a Rock Expert at the 55th Annual Rock, Gem, and Mineral Show
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ozarks Gem and Mineral Society and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ozarks Gem and Mineral Society, visit https://ogms.rocks/. On Saturday, October 22rd and Sunday, October 23rd, the Ozark’s Gem...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found success story: Dog missing for eight days is found!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a happy ending for one dog owner after an eight day ordeal. That’s how long Squirrel was missing from her Springfield home. But thanks to a security camera and some vigilant fans of my Leigh’s Lost and Found page, she’s now back home.
KYTV
Friday Night Football: Check out scores, highlights from Week 9
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The regular season for high school football ends across Missouri on Friday night. Check out scores and highlights on the Ozarks Sports Zone’s scoreboard page: CLICK HERE.
KYTV
Firefighters contain a large grass fire in Bolivar, Mo.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters from several fire departments have contained a large grass in Bolivar. The fire started in a field west of the Bolivar Speedway on Wednesday afternoon. The fire burned nearly 80 acres. The fire did minor damage to the property. Deanna Casebeer said she smelled the...
freeweekly.com
In Branson, Duttons find new home and fight Amy’s cancer
By any definition of the word, it’s been a challenging year for the performing Dutton family of Branson. On July 13, the Dutton Family Theater at 3454 W. 76 Country Blvd. was badly damaged by a fire that started in a trash can, with flames climbing up a corner column to the crawl space, facade and roof of the theater. And while the troupe was juggling a move to Yakov Smirnoff’s 2,000-seat theater on Missouri 48, where their show opened Sept. 26, violinist Amy Dutton Arambulo was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer and started chemotherapy.
KYTV
Fair Grove, Mo. students participate in Great Shakeout earthquake drill
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking a warm, breezy and dry weekend that will keep the fire danger elevated for the Ozarks. Fortunately, rain chances are in the forecast as we head into early next week.
