wearegreenbay.com
COVID-19 community levels trending down for northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,661,401 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,606 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total10/14/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,661,4011,655,417 (+5,984) Received one dose of vaccine3,822,975 (65.5%)3,821,279 (65.5%)
Beef strips recalled in Wisconsin
A Wisconsin-based meat service is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a variety of flavored beef strips sold on or before Oct. 19. Harry Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, Wis., said the beef strips were sold at wholesale and at retail stores. The recall was initiated based on evidence...
doorcountydailynews.com
Area manufacturers to open doors to local students
After a multi-year reprieve due to COVID-19, you will once again be seeing area students get a first-hand look at Door County’s manufacturing industry. Students from Algoma, Sturgeon Bay, Southern Door, Sevastopol, Gibraltar, and Washington Island will participate in Manufacturing Day on October 27th as they tour approximately a dozen businesses located primarily in the Sturgeon Bay Industrial Park. Over 60 different manufacturers call Door County home, and Korey Mallien from the Door County Economic Development Corporation says Thursday’s event will hopefully show students that they do not have to travel far from home for a great career.
spectrumnews1.com
Despite lower yields statewide, one Wisconsin farmer's corn crop is thriving
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A northeast Wisconsin farmer said he’s feeling pretty good after looking over the crop fields near Van Wychen Farms in Kaukauna. Jake Raab works for the Van Wychen’s. He jokes he’s their number one employee. Raab said this time of year is one...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Police correct death toll in Wisconsin apartment fire to six
HARTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – In a second press conference held on Friday afternoon, Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko corrected an earlier report that 7 people died in an apartment fire, changing the number to six fatalities. Chief Misko also stated that the department was notified of the fire around...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Pubic Service and WE Energies Warn Residents of Utility Scammers
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) -Wisconsin Public Service and WE Energies are working with law enforcement throughout the state to remind customers to keep their guard up against scammers who may demand payment while threatening to turn off your service immediately. "Demanding immediate payment using prepaid cards or third party apps, like...
WSAW
2022 Trick or Treat times for central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Halloween is Monday, October 31. Trick or treat times for communities around central Wisconsin are listed below. The list is continuously being updated. Additonally, more Halloween activities in our area can be found on our community calendar. Abbotsford, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m. Almond, Oct. 28, 5-7...
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Did you know: Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers of ‘rear radar antennas’
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers that no matter where its troopers are, they know how fast you are driving. In a Facebook post, the agency joked that they can ‘see the future’ with their rear radar antennas. REMINDER: Rear radar antennas allow us...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: La Nina and Wisconsin’s winter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz covers 4 topics in what he calls a “crazy hodge-podge” today. First, he goes into detail about NOAA’s prediction for a typical La Niña pattern. He tells us what NOAA thinks that means for Wisconsin’s weather this winter and what actually happened in past La Niña patterns.
A haunted car wash is coming to Wisconsin
You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash.
wearegreenbay.com
Culver’s or Chick-fil-A? Study shows which fast-food chain tops Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Wondering what the top-rated fast-food chain is in the state of Wisconsin? A study from SavingSpot, a website designed to find better ways to budget and manage money, found several interesting statistics. According to the study, the top-rated fast food chain in the state of Wisconsin is...
Bundle Up! Minnesota, Wisconsin In For A Frigid La Nina Winter According To National Weather Service
The National Weather Service dropped their 2022-2023 winter outlook, in which they expect the impacts of a weak to moderate La Niña to influence at least a portion of winter weather across the country. The La Niña conditions (the name for a period of cooler conditions in the Pacific Ocean) is expected to wane through the later parts of winter but could have impacts through the early and middle parts of the season ahead.
seehafernews.com
14 Wisconsin School Among Those Targeted with Fake Threats of Violence
It’s known as swatting. The practice of calling in fake bomb threats or active shooters originated online as people watching live streams call the police and report a horrendous crime that occurred at the streamer’s residence just to see it all unfold on camera. This practice has resulted...
6 takeaways from the Wisconsin governor's debate between Tony Evers and Tim Michels
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin and his Republican challenger, Tim Michels, clashed in a debate Friday night over the swing state's election administration, as Michels vowed to sign into law a series of restrictive voting measures that the incumbent has vetoed.
marquettecountytribune.com
Brakebush wins 2022 Wisconsin Family Business of the Year award in “Large” category
Judges choose Brakebush due to generosity during the pandemic and family members playing pivotal roles in the company. Westfield, WI — Brakebush Brothers, Inc. announced today that it won the 2022 Wisconsin Family Business of the Year award in the “Large” category. The award program started in 2004, and this is Brakebush’s second time winning this category.
progressivegrocer.com
Hy-Vee Debuts New Grocery Layout in Wisconsin
Midwest retailer Hy-Vee Inc. has opened its reimagined store format in La Crosse, Wis., on Oct. 18, featuring a convenient grocery experience with a focus on foodservice, expanded departments, high-tech shopping and other amenities. The new store layout marks the second of its kind in Wisconsin and the fourth for...
WBAY Green Bay
Schools targeted by active-shooter hoax Thursday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schools across Northeast Wisconsin, in the state and across the country, were subjected to hoax reports of active shooters Thursday, resulting in responses from police and fire agencies. Green Bay police and fire departments and EMS and Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to East High...
wxpr.org
“No longer functional”: Wisconsin’s Green Fire calls for changes to the state’s environmental rule-making process
Wisconsin’s Green Fire Executive Director Fred Clark says it wasn’t always this way. Between the 1960s and 2010, the group says Wisconsin was recognized as a national leader in conservation and environmental protection. “Those kind of victories, that brought together conservation and science and the role of the...
nbc15.com
Trick or Treat: Hours across South Central Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Halloween is here! NBC15 created a guide to when different communities across South Central Wisconsin are hosting trick-or-treating and other spooky events. Baraboo. 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Barneveld. 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Beloit. 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Benton. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
