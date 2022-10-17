After a multi-year reprieve due to COVID-19, you will once again be seeing area students get a first-hand look at Door County’s manufacturing industry. Students from Algoma, Sturgeon Bay, Southern Door, Sevastopol, Gibraltar, and Washington Island will participate in Manufacturing Day on October 27th as they tour approximately a dozen businesses located primarily in the Sturgeon Bay Industrial Park. Over 60 different manufacturers call Door County home, and Korey Mallien from the Door County Economic Development Corporation says Thursday’s event will hopefully show students that they do not have to travel far from home for a great career.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO