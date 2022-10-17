Lancaster police rescue deer trapped in netting

A Dunkirk man is facing charges stemming from a three-vehicle, chain-reaction crash Wednesday afternoon in the Town of Dunkirk. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to Vineyard Drive at about 3:15 PM, with an investigation revealing that 31-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez-Colon allegedly rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at a red light. That vehicle then struck another vehicle that was also stopped at the red light. Deputies say Gonzalez-Colon was found to have a suspended license and was also following too closely and not traveling at a reasonable speed for road conditions. A passenger in his vehicle was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. Gonzalez-Colon was charged with 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, following too closely, and speed unreasonable and prudent. He will answer the charges in Dunkirk Town Court at a later date. Deputies were assisted at the scene by Alstar EMS and the East Dunkirk Fire Department.

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO