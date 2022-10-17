ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, NY

Lancaster police rescue deer trapped in netting

By Anthony Reyes
 4 days ago
In a Facebook post on Sunday , Lancaster police announced officers rescued a deer that was trapped in netting.

The netting was attached to a tree and the deer was caught up in it. Police said the officers freed the deer and it ran off.

