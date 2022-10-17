ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

FDA pushes to remove pregnancy drug, company pushes back

By MATTHEW PERRONE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YkhrV_0ic8kn4700
This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication. Covis, the maker of the only U.S. drug intended to prevent premature births will make a last-ditch effort to keep its medication on the market in October 2022, even as health regulators revisit mounting evidence that it doesn't work. (Covis Pharma via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The maker of the only U.S. drug intended to prevent premature births is making a last-ditch effort this week to keep its medication on the market, even as health regulators insist that it doesn’t work.

A Food and Drug Administration meeting that opened Monday comes more than two years after the agency declared the drug ineffective and called for its removal. Drugmaker Covis Pharma has challenged the agency’s conclusion, setting up the highly unusual three-day public hearing.

The meeting underscores the limits of FDA’s authority and the long, onerous process to remove a drug on the rare occasion when a company won’t do so voluntarily at the agency’s request.

The hearing will resemble a courtroom trial, with FDA staff and company scientists presenting arguments for and against the drug Makena, followed by a vote Wednesday by a panel of outside experts. FDA leaders will ultimately make the final decision whether to order a withdrawal.

About 10% of U.S. births come too early — before 37 weeks, raising the risk of serious health problems and even death in infants. Complicating the Makena debate is support from the leading U.S. obstetrics group to keep the decade-old drug available while more research is done.

“The need for an effective treatment for preterm birth is great,” the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says. “Makena and its associated generics represent the only treatment currently available to obstetrician-gynecologists to help prevent this condition.”

But the FDA says existing data shows weekly injections of the drug don’t help prevent a repeat preterm birth.

“Based on the evidence shown today, Makena is not shown to be effective,” said FDA’s drug chief, Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, in opening remarks Monday. “Its benefit and risk profile is unfavorable and it should be withdrawn from the market.”

The dispute is likely to increase scrutiny of the agency’s so-called accelerated approval program, which allows drugs like Makena to launch based on promising early results while additional, usually larger, studies are conducted.

“Makena is being used as an example of the many different criticisms of this program,” said Rachel Sachs, a food and drug law specialist at Washington University of St. Louis. “That may not be fair to the other drugs, other diseases, other patients groups, but we’re forced to respond to the situation it presents.”

At its best, the accelerated approval program is credited with speeding the availability of breakthrough therapies for HIV and cancer. But in the last decade, the FDA has been increasingly criticized for failing to follow up on expedited drugs with incomplete or unconvincing confirmatory data, including a large number of expensive cancer medications on the market.

In recent years, the FDA’s cancer division has begun prodding companies to stop selling their drugs for uses granted under these so-called “dangling approvals.”

The FDA approved Makena in 2011 based on a small study suggesting it reduced rates of premature birth in women with a history of early deliveries. Makena consists of a synthetic version of the hormone progesterone, which helps the uterus grow and maintain a pregnancy. Women can start the shots after 16 weeks of pregnancy.

Accelerated approval was granted on the condition that Makena’s original developer, Hologic, conduct a follow-up study confirming the drug resulted in lower rates of disability and death among newborns.

But results from an international study of 1,700 women released in 2019 showed the drug neither reduced premature births — as originally thought — nor resulted in healthier outcomes for babies, while increasing the risk of blood clots, depression and other side effects in mothers.

In briefing documents released this month, the FDA said leaving Makena on the market “incurs false hopes, the risks associated with treatment, and other burdens” like excess medical spending. According to a recent federal report, the U.S. has spent $700 million on Makena since 2018 through various government programs, like Medicaid and Veterans Affairs.

The FDA opinion also applies to several generic versions of the shot.

Drugmaker Covis argues that Makena is effective and that flaws in the 2019 study obscured its benefit. The Luxembourg-based company points out that Black women are at higher risk for preterm birth, but made up just 7% of women in the international study, compared with 59% in the original U.S. study used for approval. It wants time to do another study in higher risk patients, particularly Black Americans.

A patient group set up with funding by Covis, the Preterm Birth Prevention Alliance, has made similar arguments in letters to the FDA.

“We believe there is no sound public health reason to deprive” patients and physicians of access to Makena, the company said in an emailed statement.

___

Follow Matthew Perrone on Twitter: @AP_FDAwriter

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 137

Crystal Sims
4d ago

After having an ectopic pregnancy, 2 premature babies, and 2 miscarriages, I was given a generic of this medication to prevent my youngest from being born prematurely. At 22 weeks, she was head down and engaged, but I did not go into labor. Ultimately, she backed out, became frank breech, and was born via emergency c-section at 34 weeks. So, no it didn't stop her from veing born prematurely, but it did help keep her from being born extremely prematurely. I work in the medical field and do not keep mouth shut about meds or practices that I do not feel are beneficial to the patients, but this medication has the potential of helping these babies at least not be born as early.

Reply(18)
114
Kingbird29
4d ago

So the FDA stands behind Covid shots which don't prevent Covid and then endless boosters but something that prevents preterm birth is scrutinized? If the biggest risk to makena use is blood clots how is that any different than Covid vaccines? If a woman and her doctor deem it worth the risk why not allow it.

Reply(12)
124
xena
4d ago

My daughter was premature by 7 week's, she tried to come 2 time's before she was born it is because this medicine I lasted as long as I did. to take this away is a mistake

Reply(2)
44
Related
BGR.com

Drug recall: These supplements are secretly hiding erectile dysfunction drugs

Wonder Pill is the latest dietary supplement subject to a recall after testing found the medicine contains an undeclared erectile dysfunction drug. The drug in question is tadalafil, an ingredient that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Tadalafil, the generic name for Cialis, is part of a family of drugs called phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors. The drug can interact with other medications that customers might take to treat heart illness, leading to potentially fatal side effects.
The Verge

Six vaping companies are getting sued by the federal government

The Food and Drug Administration just took its first legal action against companies it says are selling e-cigarettes illegally. After facing criticism for not doing enough to keep illegal vapes off the market, the agency asked the Department of Justice to file for injunctions against six manufacturers — which would bar them from selling the products.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

BOMBSHELL! Pfizer exec admits vax never tested to stop transmissions

During a European Union Parliament meeting an executive from Pfizer admitted her company had no proof the vaccines prevented COVID when they released the drug to the public. Don't believe us? Here's the video. Here's the full report:. During a hearing today on the European Union’s COVID-19 response, Pfizer’s president...
healio.com

FDA approves subcutaneous, self-administered furosemide for congestion in chronic HF

ScPharmaceuticals Inc. announced the FDA approved its self-administered subcutaneous furosemide injection for the treatment of congestion from fluid overload in adults with NYHA II and III chronic HF. The new formulation of furosemide (Furoscix) 80 mg is the only FDA-approved subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home...
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
BGR.com

Huge snack recall hits 18 states due to potentially dangerous allergen

Tree nut allergies are the most common food allergies out there, with six tree nuts being the most “popular” when it comes to allergic reactions. These are walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, cashew, and pistachio. Recalls follow when manufacturers discover traces of one of these allergens in products that should not contain tree nuts. That explains the new Lipari Foods snack recall, as two products from the manufacturer include undeclared cashews.
WISCONSIN STATE
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
Popculture

Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination

Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
GEORGIA STATE
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Supplements Are Being Recalled By FDA

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Vice

The Adderall Shortage is Causing Mass Chaos for Patients, Doctors and Pharmacies

If you want to ruin a pharmacist’s day, all you have to do is try to fill an Adderall prescription. Pat Cassidy, a 37-year-old from New Jersey who has been prescribed Adderall for 12 years, would know—he said he recently called 16 pharmacies in the span of two days after being told his medication was expected to be on backorder for two to three months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now

Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
Daily Mail

'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant

President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
ARIZONA STATE
IFLScience

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
Benzinga

How To Get Weed Out Of Your System: 6 Easy Methods

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. Changes in law and more research on marijuana’s medicinal and recreational value have increased its use. Sometimes people desire to get the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) out of their system to pass a drug test or eliminate toxins out of their bodies. Detoxification is the primary and most effective method of removing weed from the bloodstream.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy