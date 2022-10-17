ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anadarko, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’

STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
STILLWATER, OK
KFOR

Officer involved shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Police in Midwest City responded to a second shooting last night at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic call in the area of SE 15th and Post, where they encountered an armed subject who refused to comply with law enforcement. Eventually, officers opened fire on the subject, who is […]
MIDWEST CITY, OK
kswo.com

Possible stabbing Tuesday in Lawton, near 18th and Taylor

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have reports of a possible stabbing in Lawton on Tuesday, but have been unable to get information from the Lawton Police Department. 7NEWS has asked LPD to confirm reports that someone was stabbed, but they said they were unable to do so at this time.
LAWTON, OK
Mix 94.1

Why Oklahoma Seems Pretty Happy With Texas’ Slow Invasion

Scrolling through Facebook this morning, a bit news out of Oklahoma caught my eye. It looks like a Texas staple is increasing the size of its footprint in the Sooner State. Whataburger is continuing the slow invasion of Texas into Oklahoma. A New Whataburger Opening In Western Oklahoma. According to...
TEXAS STATE

