Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation seeking leads in murder of Bethany man
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking for help with identifying two men and a vehicle they believe are tied to the murder of a Bethany man in July. The Bethany Police Department requested OSBI assistance with the July 20 homicide of Mark Anthony...
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’
STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office stakeout for one leads to two other arrests
What began as a stakeout for one wanted man, led to the arrest of two others in an unexpected turn of events for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon.
Oklahoma City police investigating deadly shooting at Best Way Inn
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Best Way Inn. Police responded to the inn around 5 a.m. and found a man shot to death on the first floor. So far, the victim has not yet been identified. Suspect information has also...
Federal and state agencies investigate fire at Grady County hand sanitizer facility
Grady County, Okla. (KOKH) — The fire is out at a Grady County hand sanitizer storage facility after it burned for hours on Wednesday. Now, federal and state agencies are trying to determine how it started. Crews are still on scene to make sure the fire doesn't rekindle. They...
3 indicted, accused of illegally transporting elephant tusks from Oklahoma to Tyler for sale
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three men were indicted by an East Texas grand jury and are accused of transporting two African elephant ivory tusks from an Oklahoma residence to Tyler for sale. According to their federal indictment, David Bartlett, 46 of Dill City, Okla., called an undercover United States Fish and Wildlife special agent on […]
ODOC: 32-year-old woman arrested for playing part in suspected contraband ring
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Agents from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections' (ODOC) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) have arrested a woman from Oklahoma City who is suspected to be involved in a statewide, warehouse-scale contraband ring tied to a known prison Security Threat Group (STG). Agents from the...
Man Arrested In Connection With OKC Bar Beating
Oklahoma City police released a new video on Thursday of an officer's response to a man who was severely beaten and maimed outside a metro bar earlier this month. Police arrested Keironte Compton, 29, this week in connection to the attack and said investigators are working to identify two more suspects.
Officer involved shooting in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Police in Midwest City responded to a second shooting last night at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic call in the area of SE 15th and Post, where they encountered an armed subject who refused to comply with law enforcement. Eventually, officers opened fire on the subject, who is […]
32-year-old Oklahoma woman killed in crash
Officials say a 32-year-old Oklahoma woman is dead following an accident in Washita County.
OKC Police Locate Missing OKC 16-Year-Old
UPDATE: Madisyn Riffe has been located and returned home safely. The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old. Officers said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they do not believe there has been any foul...
Grady Co. court docs: OKCPD officer, wife arrested on drug complaints after both accidentally overdose
An Oklahoma City Police Department Master Sergeant and his wife are facing multiple drug charges after the pair was found unresponsive in a Grady County home in September.
Possible stabbing Tuesday in Lawton, near 18th and Taylor
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have reports of a possible stabbing in Lawton on Tuesday, but have been unable to get information from the Lawton Police Department. 7NEWS has asked LPD to confirm reports that someone was stabbed, but they said they were unable to do so at this time.
OKCPD officer placed on administrative leave for discharging weapon following standoff
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police released additional information on an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Tuesday. Around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, police became involved in the pursuit of a car that had been used in a drive-by shooting that occurred in the 300 block of SE 43rd St.
‘I’m not a threat’: OKC man sentenced to decade in prison for attacking woman in mall
A year and a half after a 52-year-old woman was violently attacked in the Northpark Mall, her attorney says justice has finally been served.
Alcohol fire near Chickasha expected to burn for the next two to three days
A massive fire at a warehouse near Chickasha in Ninnekah has devoured a facility containing hand sanitizer.
Two arrested in NE OKC after traffic stop turned drug bust
Another traffic stop turned into a drug bust for authorities Monday in northeast Oklahoma City where police found multiple pounds of marijuana, a gun and thousands of dollars.
Why Oklahoma Seems Pretty Happy With Texas’ Slow Invasion
Scrolling through Facebook this morning, a bit news out of Oklahoma caught my eye. It looks like a Texas staple is increasing the size of its footprint in the Sooner State. Whataburger is continuing the slow invasion of Texas into Oklahoma. A New Whataburger Opening In Western Oklahoma. According to...
Anadarko Resident Recounts Moments Officer Killed Man In Her Front Yard
Janie Stafford said she and her daughter were watching a movie in their home when they heard gunshots ring out. "We stood at the window and looking out the window and thank God that it didn't come our way or it could have shot one of us," said Stafford. The...
Suspect Accused, Arrested In Connection With Overnight Standoff Has Been Identified
Oklahoma City police said they arrested a man who initiated a pursuit and standoff early Tuesday morning. Dagan Oliver, 20, is in custody after a drive-by-shooting, leading police on a chase, shooting at officers and barricading himself inside an apartment complex. Oliver is facing seven complaints in all: shooting with...
