For the second time in 17 days, the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks are in action against one another. Only, this time, the game has real consequences on the season. These two met to open up the preseason in Madison Square Garden, where New York came out on top 117-96. That game was utter domination from the start by the Knicks, as Detroit suffered the consequences of turning the ball over 21 times and not guarding the three-point line.

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO