These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Motorcyclist killed on I-10; Houston police search for 18-wheeler driver
CYPRESS, Texas - Houston police say a motorcyclist died after he was hit by an 18-wheeler Thursday night. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Taylor Street. According to HPD, it appears that an 18-wheeler hit the motorcyclist from the side and knocked the...
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Eddie? Reward offered for suspect wanted in Oct. 9 shooting in southwest Houston
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are still searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed another man earlier this month. Police said Eddie Lanier III was shot and killed inside his vehicle on Oct. 9 at 9:47 p.m. in the 12800 block of Dunlap in southwest Houston.
fox26houston.com
1 killed after 3 people shot in possible drive-by shooting on Bissonnet Street
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a possible deadly drive-by shooting on Friday night in southwest Houston. Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 7200 block of Bissonnet, just before 8 p.m. Authorities said a total of three people were shot and two...
Driver believed to be drunk when hitting and killing pedestrian at NW Houston bus stop, police say
Houston police said the pickup truck went off the roadway and up on the sidewalk when it hit the man standing at the METRO bus stop.
fox26houston.com
Houston police chase with U-Haul ends with fire, man facing charges
HOUSTON - Houston police say a man was arrested after leading officers on a chase in U-Haul for over an hour. The incident began earlier Wednesday evening when police say they got a call about a man in a U-Haul who had crashed into a car and then shot at the person in the car.
conroetoday.com
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Murder
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 2400 block of Staples St. in Houston, Texas. During the incident, video surveillance captured (a 2011-2013 Honda Civic) occupied by the unknown suspect(s) drive into the location. The suspect(s) exited their vehicle and began shooting at the victim striking them multiple times. Sadly, the victim died as a result of the injuries they sustained, and the suspect’s vehicle fled in an unknown direction of travel.
17-year-old charged with murder after his mother's body found in trunk of car he was driving
The 17-year-old is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in his mother's death. She was found dead in the trunk after a police chase in Nebraska.
Click2Houston.com
Reward increased to $8K for fugitive wanted in man’s February murder in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division is currently looking for a man who was reportedly involved in a deadly shooting in north Houston in February. According to police, 19-year-old John Marcos Araniva shot and killed the victim in the 300 block of Rosamond Street on Wednesday, Feb. 23, The suspect then fled the location traveling west on Rosamond, HPD said.
Click2Houston.com
Trio wanted for assaulting clerk who confronted them for stealing at east downtown convenience store, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with finding two women and a man accused of robbing a convenience store last month. On Sept. 18, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a store located in the 2300 block of Pease Street around 2:15 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Recognize this vehicle? 3 men rob, pistol-whip couple in west Houston home, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for three suspects who allegedly robbed a couple’s home, earlier this month. According to police, a husband and wife had returned home in the Tanglewood subdivision after eating out at a restaurant. Police said while the husband went outside to take out...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WANTED-ARMED AND DANGEROUS-AFTER ASSAULT NEAR GRAND OAKS HIGH SCHOOL
Deputies are searching for a tow truck driver that they suspect is involved in the aggravated kidnapping of his girlfriend Saturday. Harris County deputies responded to a call of an aggravated kidnapping at the 19000 block of Horden Creek Drive. Officials say the victim’s 30-year-old boyfriend, Tyler Clark, forcibly took her to a wooded location and assaulted her causing serious bodily injury. The caller told police that the victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries. Clark is wanted by law enforcement for aggravated kidnapping. He received no bond out of the 337th District Court. Officials ask that if anyone has information on Clark’s whereabouts, to contact local law enforcement. Tyler Douglas Clark has been charged with aggravated kidnapping. The assault happened in a wooded area off a feeder road near Grand Oaks High School. According to charging documents, the couple got into an argument at a business in Tomball after he told the woman to drink alcohol and that she “look like a whore” for wearing a crop top at an event. The woman said she left in her own vehicle to a family member’s home to talk about breaking up with Clark. She told investigators that Clark kept calling her phone and threatened that if she did not pick up within the next two minutes, he would “burn everything.”
KHOU
Police investigating disappearance of 2-year-old girl from Pasadena as homicide
PASADENA, Texas — Police are searching for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday in Pasadena, according to the Houston Police Department. Nadia Lee is the daughter of a man in custody on a murder charge and police suspect the toddler may also be a victim of foul play.
Chad Webb Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a pedestrian accident occurred in Harris County on Thursday. The crash happened at 21000 Cypresswood Drive near FM 1960 at around 6:15 a.m involving a white Chevy Malibu.
Click2Houston.com
Woman in critical condition after being shot in northwest Harris County; search for suspect underway: HCSO
HOUSTON – A search for a suspect is underway after a woman was shot in northwest Harris County Friday, deputies said. Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Oakhall Drive after receiving a phone call about the incident around 8:53 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Clerk held at gunpoint by several suspects during robbery at SE Houston convenience store, police say
HOUSTON – Surveillance video of an armed robbery has been released to the public in hopes someone will identify several of the suspects involved. The robbery was reported on Oct. 2 around 9 p.m. at a convenience store located in the 4900 block of Griggs Road in southeast Houston.
Deputies actively searching for man who allegedly shot woman in northwest Harris County
The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to deputies. The relationship between her and the man is unknown.
Tow truck driver wanted in aggravated kidnapping of girlfriend
Police are searching for a man whose girlfriend says forcibly took her to a wooded location and assaulted her.
kurv.com
Three Arrested In Baytown Drug Raid
Three men are in custody after a drug raid in Baytown last week. Baytown police officers and DEA agents served a warrant last Thursday at an apartment on Northwood Drive. An investigation had indicated the presence of a meth lab at the location. Officers seized nearly 150-pounds of meth, a handgun, and more than 11-thousand-dollars.
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidents
A new lawsuit filed in federal court over the weekend accuses an officer of shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidents. The first of which, ended in a man’s death. The lawsuit alleges disciplinary action was not taken against the officer for either of the shootings, even after the lead detective found the first shooting that resulted in Nathan Schenk “unjustified and unconstitutional”
fox26houston.com
Houston police investigate woman's death at hotel on Bay Area Blvd
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating the death of a woman found with trauma to her neck at a hotel where they had been called earlier in the night for a child custody dispute, officials say. The incident occurred Tuesday in the 500 block of Bay Area Blvd in southeast...
