Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Motorcyclist killed on I-10; Houston police search for 18-wheeler driver

CYPRESS, Texas - Houston police say a motorcyclist died after he was hit by an 18-wheeler Thursday night. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Taylor Street. According to HPD, it appears that an 18-wheeler hit the motorcyclist from the side and knocked the...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police chase with U-Haul ends with fire, man facing charges

HOUSTON - Houston police say a man was arrested after leading officers on a chase in U-Haul for over an hour. The incident began earlier Wednesday evening when police say they got a call about a man in a U-Haul who had crashed into a car and then shot at the person in the car.
HOUSTON, TX
conroetoday.com

WANTED: Suspect responsible for Murder

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 2400 block of Staples St. in Houston, Texas. During the incident, video surveillance captured (a 2011-2013 Honda Civic) occupied by the unknown suspect(s) drive into the location. The suspect(s) exited their vehicle and began shooting at the victim striking them multiple times. Sadly, the victim died as a result of the injuries they sustained, and the suspect’s vehicle fled in an unknown direction of travel.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Reward increased to $8K for fugitive wanted in man’s February murder in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division is currently looking for a man who was reportedly involved in a deadly shooting in north Houston in February. According to police, 19-year-old John Marcos Araniva shot and killed the victim in the 300 block of Rosamond Street on Wednesday, Feb. 23, The suspect then fled the location traveling west on Rosamond, HPD said.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WANTED-ARMED AND DANGEROUS-AFTER ASSAULT NEAR GRAND OAKS HIGH SCHOOL

Deputies are searching for a tow truck driver that they suspect is involved in the aggravated kidnapping of his girlfriend Saturday. Harris County deputies responded to a call of an aggravated kidnapping at the 19000 block of Horden Creek Drive. Officials say the victim’s 30-year-old boyfriend, Tyler Clark, forcibly took her to a wooded location and assaulted her causing serious bodily injury. The caller told police that the victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries. Clark is wanted by law enforcement for aggravated kidnapping. He received no bond out of the 337th District Court. Officials ask that if anyone has information on Clark’s whereabouts, to contact local law enforcement. Tyler Douglas Clark has been charged with aggravated kidnapping. The assault happened in a wooded area off a feeder road near Grand Oaks High School. According to charging documents, the couple got into an argument at a business in Tomball after he told the woman to drink alcohol and that she “look like a whore” for wearing a crop top at an event. The woman said she left in her own vehicle to a family member’s home to talk about breaking up with Clark. She told investigators that Clark kept calling her phone and threatened that if she did not pick up within the next two minutes, he would “burn everything.”
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Three Arrested In Baytown Drug Raid

Three men are in custody after a drug raid in Baytown last week. Baytown police officers and DEA agents served a warrant last Thursday at an apartment on Northwood Drive. An investigation had indicated the presence of a meth lab at the location. Officers seized nearly 150-pounds of meth, a handgun, and more than 11-thousand-dollars.
BAYTOWN, TX
houstonstringer_com

Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidents

A new lawsuit filed in federal court over the weekend accuses an officer of shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidents. The first of which, ended in a man’s death. The lawsuit alleges disciplinary action was not taken against the officer for either of the shootings, even after the lead detective found the first shooting that resulted in Nathan Schenk “unjustified and unconstitutional”
PASADENA, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police investigate woman's death at hotel on Bay Area Blvd

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating the death of a woman found with trauma to her neck at a hotel where they had been called earlier in the night for a child custody dispute, officials say. The incident occurred Tuesday in the 500 block of Bay Area Blvd in southeast...
HOUSTON, TX

