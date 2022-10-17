ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

fox35orlando.com

Man found shot inside car in Orange County dies at hospital

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man has died after he was found shot inside a car, authorities say. Just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane in Pine Hills after reports of a car crash. Inside the vehicle, deputies located the wounded man.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida teacher accused of hitting a child cleared of wrongdoing

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The Osceola County School district has cleared an elementary school teacher of any wrongdoing after she was accused of hitting a child on the head. A video was posted on social media after the alleged incident back in August. It appears to show the Lakeview Elementary School teacher hitting the student in the head.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Wawa wild boar': Man spots wild hog yards away from Florida store

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man visiting a Wawa in Florida said he was surprised to find two wild hogs roaming just 50 yards or so from the convenience store. The store is located in a high-traffic area at the intersection of W. Eau Gallie and N. John Rodes boulevards, right off Interstate 95 in Melbourne.
MELBOURNE, FL
People

3 People Remain Missing in Fort Myers After Hurricane Ian, Florida Sheriff Says

The missing individuals have been identified as Gary Luke, James Hurst and Ivonka Knes Three people remain unaccounted for in Fort Myers, Fla., which was devastated by Hurricane Ian last month.  In an update on Tuesday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said that officials currently have "3 missing person reports in regard to the hurricane."  Those individuals were identified by Marceno as Gary Luke of North Fort Myers as well as James Hurst and Ivonka Knes, both of Fort Myers Beach. Marceno also said that since Sept. 27, the day...
FORT MYERS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police: Florida woman, 87, hit, killed by motorcyclist while trying to cross Melbourne road

MELBOURNE Fla. - An 87-year-old woman was hit and killed by a motorcyclist while trying to cross a road Sunday night, according to the Melbourne Police Department. In a news release, officers said they responded to the area of Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive shortly before 8:30 p.m. regarding the crash and found the woman – identified as Gerda Difeo, of Melbourne, – seriously hurt.
MELBOURNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man, 83, who died after enjoying Disney World ride was a veteran, firefighter for decades

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of an 83-year-old Florida man who died on a ride at Walt Disney World in Orlando says he suffered heart failure. Orange County deputies said Joe Masters and his wife were riding on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month when he reportedly fainted. Disney staff and security responded and began CPR on the victim, before he was taken to Celebration Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida Phoenix

Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: […] The post Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Pit maneuver stops suspect wanted for terrorist threats

A wanted suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a police pursuit that ended in Orange County. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol initiated a PIT maneuver, disabling the suspect's vehicle, and were able to arrest the person.
fox35orlando.com

Haunted car wash coming to Kissimmee this Halloween

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Get your car cleaned and get spooked at the same time … if you dare!. Tommy's Express in Kissimmee will debut its Tunnel of Terror haunted car wash this Halloween. This year's theme is The Purge – based on the horror series about a totalitarian America that sanctions an annual national holiday where all crime, including murder, is legal for 12 hours.
KISSIMMEE, FL

