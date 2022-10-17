ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tri-City Herald

Giants’ Final Injury Report: Ojulari, Ximines Out

The New York Giants will be without outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari (calf) and Oshane Ximines (quad) this weekend when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ojulari has missed the team's last three games with his calf injury and has appeared in just two contests--Weeks 3 (Dallas) and 4 (Chicago)--this year. In those games, he's posted one sack and two tackles.
Tri-City Herald

What the Christian McCaffrey Trade Means for the Giants and Saquon Barkley

View the original article to see embedded media. The 1-5 Carolina Panthers have begun to offload the pricey contracts of star players, such as receiver Robbie Anderson and, most recently, running back Christian McCaffrey, the latter of whom was traded yesterday to the 49ers in exchange for the 49ers' second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a 2024 fifth-round pick.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Should the Jaguars Make a Bid for Jets Receiver Elijah Moore?

There is never a shortage of disgruntlement in the NFL. In a sport where careers and peaks don't usually last long and where contracts can evaporate in the blink of an eye, it isn't rare for players to opt to put their careers first and look for potentially greener pastures.
Tri-City Herald

Patriots Legend Julian Edelman: ‘Zappe Has To Be Starter’

FOXBORO — You know the New England Patriots have themselves a quarterback controversy - or at least a quarterback conundrum - when all-time greats are lining up on both sides of the choice. Bailey Zappe is hot. Mac Jones is available. "Dance with the one you drafted" vs. "If...
Tri-City Herald

Frogs In The Pros: TCU Alumni In NFL Week 7 Action

25 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:. View the original article to see embedded media. Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton threw for 361 yards...
FORT WORTH, TX
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks QB Geno Smith: Kenneth Walker III ‘Doing Some Amazing Things On the Field’Seahawks QB Geno Smith: Kenneth Walker III ‘Doing Some Amazing Things On the Field’

When the Seattle Seahawks drafted Kenneth Walker III out of Michigan State in the second round of the 2022 draft, the question became how long would Seattle wait to give him the number of carries a lead running back would receive. Well, that answer would come during the game against...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Jaguars vs. Giants: Jamal Agnew, Shaquill Griffin Ruled Out

The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled out wide receiver/returner Jamal Agnew (knee) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (back) on Friday, leaving the two without two starters ahead of Sunday's matchup vs. the 3-1 New York Giants. With Agnew out, the Jaguars will have to look at all of their other options in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Former Rams RB Todd Gurley Done Playing Football

At his absolute peak, former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley was one of the most electrifying players in the NFL. On any given touch he could break off an awe-inspiring run, with quick cuts that made defenders look silly in the process of trying to bring him down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Falcons Injury Update: A.J. Terrell, Mykal Walker Set to Play vs. Bengals?

Wednesday marked the Atlanta Falcons' first day of practice ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals and also shone a light on who could be available - and unavailable - when the Falcons hit the road. Atlanta's injury report following Wednesday is as follows:. Full participant:. Cornerback...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Why Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Has ‘So Much Respect’ For CB Isaiah Oliver

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver entered the league in 2018 with high expectations. After all, the Falcons spent a second-round draft pick on Oliver - and the early returns were positive, as he started two games for a beat-up Atlanta defense, finishing with seven passes defended and an interception. Over...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 Injury Report: Friday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 7 contest Sunday at SoFi Stadium. They have six players who've received injury designations – four of which have been ruled out. Kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring), RB Joshua Kelley (knee), WR Joshua Palmer...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Hunter Renfrow Added to Raiders Injury Report

View the original article to see embedded media. Former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow was listed on the team's injury report with a hip issue. Renfrow was absent from practice on Thursday and his status for Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans. He just returned...
Tri-City Herald

Colts OL Out of the Cellar...Barely

The Indianapolis Colts offensive line found themselves in a very bad position heading into last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The NFL's highest paid unit at $41.5 million according to Spotrac was graded the worst performing unit in the NFL by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The offensive line had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Patriots’ Early Pick?

No matter who the New England Patriots move into the future with in the franchise quarterback role ... and there's an increasingly legitimate case that such a controversy is brewing ... observers are starting to agree that they're going need to upgrade their weapons cache. Surely, some fans of the...

