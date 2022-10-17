ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

WESH

Car crashes into Pine Hills home after shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s not just Halloween decorations that are strewn throughout The Groves mobile home park in Pine Hills, but the remnants of police tape. This comes after deputies found a man who had been shot inside a crashed car Thursday night. He later died. On...
PINE HILLS, FL
WCJB

Marion County sheriff’s on the search for a burglar

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglar they say stole about 1800 dollars worth of items from a gas station. Deputies say the thief broke into a Marathon Station along SE Maricamp Road. They say the culprit stole cash, tobacco products, and alcohol.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Levy, Gilchrist County deputies find escaped inmate

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist and Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found an inmate who escaped custody for a couple of hours. Deputies say Frank Joseph Desalvo escaped custody from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office in the area of County Road 129 near the Levy County line.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

One killed in crash on US 301 in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed in a crash on Thursday night in Alachua County, according to law enforcement. Officials responded to a wreck on 301 near Orange Heights, where they found two vehicles with extensive damage and several people injured. Three people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, one of them was pronounced dead at the ER.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Murder suspect from Hernando County caught in Putnam County

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A murder suspect is behind bars after deputies located him in Putnam County. Sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old Reynol Gonzalez on a warrant from Hernando County. Officials say they were able figure out where he was staying and what he was driving. Gonzalez was taken into...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
click orlando

63-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Ocala around 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said for unknown reasons, the man was standing in the eastbound lane of Juniper Road when a vehicle approaching Juniper Pass Drive struck and killed him.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

41-year-old Ocala man dies in single car crash in Marion County

Marion County — Florida Highway Patrol reports a 41-year-old Ocala man died in a single car crash Wednesday morning. FHP says the crash happened around 9:30 AM at NE 134th place in Marion County, when the driver veered off the road, hit a wooden fence, kept going, and then hit a tree.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Gun found in bathroom prompts lockdown at Forest High School

OCALA, Fla. — Forest High School is under a lockdown after a gun was found in a bathroom, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. The school was placed under a lockdown on Friday as a precaution so deputies could sweep the school. This content is imported from Facebook....
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

73-year-old Lake County woman dies of heart attack in traffic crash

A 73-year-old Lake County woman died of a heart attack in a traffic crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 4. The Groveland woman was driving a car at 3:10 p.m. eastbound on the I-4 exit ramp to State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs when she failed to stop for a vehicle in front of her, driven by a 48-year-old Apopka man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. That crash set in motion a chain-reaction accident involving two more vehicles.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Deadly crash on NE 47th avenue

ANTHONY, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Marion County. A vehicle crashed into a fence and caught on fire this morning. This was at near NE 47th avenue in Anthony. The driver was inside the vehicle and they died in the wreck.
ANTHONY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man killed, woman injured in Ocala shooting, suspect at large

OCALA, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman was injured after being shot in Ocala Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Just before 5:20 p.m., police received a call about two victims, identified only as a Black man and a Hispanic woman, who entered a hospital with gunshot wounds. The woman had a single gunshot wound to her hand and the man had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
OCALA, FL
WESH

73-year-old woman dies in crash on I-4 east in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 73-year-old Lake County woman died in a crash on Interstate 4 east in Seminole County on Wednesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at approximately 3 p.m. near the off-ramp onto State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs. According to FHP, the...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

