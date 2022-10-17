Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Car crashes into Pine Hills home after shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s not just Halloween decorations that are strewn throughout The Groves mobile home park in Pine Hills, but the remnants of police tape. This comes after deputies found a man who had been shot inside a crashed car Thursday night. He later died. On...
WCJB
Marion County sheriff’s on the search for a burglar
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglar they say stole about 1800 dollars worth of items from a gas station. Deputies say the thief broke into a Marathon Station along SE Maricamp Road. They say the culprit stole cash, tobacco products, and alcohol.
WCJB
Levy, Gilchrist County deputies find escaped inmate
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist and Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found an inmate who escaped custody for a couple of hours. Deputies say Frank Joseph Desalvo escaped custody from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office in the area of County Road 129 near the Levy County line.
First Coast News
One killed in crash on US 301 in Alachua County
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed in a crash on Thursday night in Alachua County, according to law enforcement. Officials responded to a wreck on 301 near Orange Heights, where they found two vehicles with extensive damage and several people injured. Three people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, one of them was pronounced dead at the ER.
WCJB
Murder suspect from Hernando County caught in Putnam County
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A murder suspect is behind bars after deputies located him in Putnam County. Sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old Reynol Gonzalez on a warrant from Hernando County. Officials say they were able figure out where he was staying and what he was driving. Gonzalez was taken into...
click orlando
63-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Ocala around 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said for unknown reasons, the man was standing in the eastbound lane of Juniper Road when a vehicle approaching Juniper Pass Drive struck and killed him.
mycbs4.com
41-year-old Ocala man dies in single car crash in Marion County
Marion County — Florida Highway Patrol reports a 41-year-old Ocala man died in a single car crash Wednesday morning. FHP says the crash happened around 9:30 AM at NE 134th place in Marion County, when the driver veered off the road, hit a wooden fence, kept going, and then hit a tree.
WESH
Gun found in bathroom prompts lockdown at Forest High School
OCALA, Fla. — Forest High School is under a lockdown after a gun was found in a bathroom, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. The school was placed under a lockdown on Friday as a precaution so deputies could sweep the school. This content is imported from Facebook....
WESH
Deputies: Man accused of attempting to get student into car near Lake County bus stop
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a student reported being approached by a man, who attempted to get the boy to get into his car. Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, the 12-year-old East Ridge Middle School student was standing at a bus stop in Clermont near 3rd Avenue, deputies said.
mycbs4.com
63-year-old man hit and killed after standing in Marion County road
Marion County — a 63-year-old Ocala man was hit and killed Thursday morning in Marion County, Florida Highway Patrol reported. FHP says the man was standing in the road, as a car hit him at about 7:15 AM. FHP says this happened at Juniper Road and Juniper Pass Drive.
UPDATE: Forest High School lockdown ends after firearm found in bathroom, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Forest High School in Ocala is back to normal operations after a lockdown was put in place Friday morning. Marion County deputies confirmed that the lockdown that was placed at Forest High School has been cleared. Deputies said the school is back to normal operations...
click orlando
Silver Alert issued for missing Lake County man with dementia, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are searching for a 69-year-old man who was last seen leaving his home in Minneola Tuesday evening. Rodger Stambaugh, 69, left his home at 825 Elm Forrest Drive around 7:15 p.m. and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, deputies said in a release.
click orlando
Man tried to lure child into SUV near Lake County school bus stop, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are looking for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his SUV near a school bus stop Thursday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies a man...
14 People Discovered In “Deplorable” Conditions When Cops In Florida Execute Search Warrant
Deputies and detectives in Florida, executing a narcotics search warrant, discovered 14 individuals living inside a deplorable structure with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. According to investigators, the search warrant was served at 3 Amigos Road in DeBary, Florida. The Volusia County Sheriff’s
leesburg-news.com
73-year-old Lake County woman dies of heart attack in traffic crash
A 73-year-old Lake County woman died of a heart attack in a traffic crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 4. The Groveland woman was driving a car at 3:10 p.m. eastbound on the I-4 exit ramp to State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs when she failed to stop for a vehicle in front of her, driven by a 48-year-old Apopka man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. That crash set in motion a chain-reaction accident involving two more vehicles.
WCJB
Deadly crash on NE 47th avenue
ANTHONY, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Marion County. A vehicle crashed into a fence and caught on fire this morning. This was at near NE 47th avenue in Anthony. The driver was inside the vehicle and they died in the wreck.
Man killed, woman injured in Ocala shooting, suspect at large
OCALA, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman was injured after being shot in Ocala Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Just before 5:20 p.m., police received a call about two victims, identified only as a Black man and a Hispanic woman, who entered a hospital with gunshot wounds. The woman had a single gunshot wound to her hand and the man had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Marion County Fire Rescue, “a department in crisis” says union president
Marion County Fire Rescue is having a difficult time retaining employees, having lost 70 firefighters, more than 10% of the department’s staff this year alone. According to documents associated with fire union contract negotiations obtained by the Gazette, the department has 68 positions open for firefighters and paramedics, or EMS, and 48 newly budgeted positions.
WESH
73-year-old woman dies in crash on I-4 east in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 73-year-old Lake County woman died in a crash on Interstate 4 east in Seminole County on Wednesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at approximately 3 p.m. near the off-ramp onto State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs. According to FHP, the...
WESH
Argument in car outside Ocala motel led to deadly shooting, police say
OCALA, Fla. — Two people were shot and one was killed in Ocala last night, police say. Investigators with Ocala police say four people were in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel on West Silver Springs Boulevard when an argument started. They say one...
Comments / 0