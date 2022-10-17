ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed in a crash on Thursday night in Alachua County, according to law enforcement. Officials responded to a wreck on 301 near Orange Heights, where they found two vehicles with extensive damage and several people injured. Three people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, one of them was pronounced dead at the ER.

