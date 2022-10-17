Read full article on original website
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Endured Tough Times During `Redeem Team’ Run
Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade recently spoke about the tough times he had while going through divorce and dealing with an injury. In an interview with the New York Post, he talked about the struggles. “It was a crazy time,” Wade said. “I was going through a lot in...
Klay Thompson: Warriors ‘Wouldn’t Have Four’ Rings Without Kevin Durant
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors celebrated their fourth ring in last last eight years during Tuesday's pre-game ceremony. It was an opportunity to celebrate not only this most recent championship, but each of the four that have come during this dynasty era. While each were unique, two came with current Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson wanted to make sure he got his credit. Following the game, Klay said, "Give KD a lot of credit too because we wouldn't have 4 without him."
Paul George Defends Russell Westbrook Following Lakers vs. Clippers Matchup
View the original article to see embedded media. It was a rough night for Russell Westbrook on Thursday, as the veteran point guard went 0/11 from the field in a loss to the LA Clippers. It was the home opener for the Los Angeles Lakers, and they were hoping to give their fans a better performance, but it was the Clippers fans in attendance who went home happy.
Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem Expresses Support For Brittney Griner
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is among the NBA players who have expressed their support for jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner. Haslem recently said his mind is on Griner, who has been imprisoned in Russia since February because of a marijuana arrest. "I want her to know from my Miami...
Pelicans-Hornets Live Game Thread (10/21)
The Pelicans snapped a seven-game losing streak over the Brooklyn Nets in the Pelicans’ season opener. New Orleans started the game on a 20-4 run that took more than half of the first quarter. In the first frame, the Pelicans converted 14-of-28 (.500) from the floor and 3-of-5 (.600) from three-point range, while the Nets only shot 6-of-20 (.300) from the field and 0-of-7 from behind the arc.
NBA 2K23 MyCareer Season 2 Rewards: Current and Next Gen
NBA 2K23 Season 2 is off and running, giving MyCareer players a clean slate to earn 40 tiers of season-exclusive rewards over the next couple of weeks. In addition to dropping in MyTeam and The W, Season 2 has arrived in MyCareer, offering players new events, apparel and another 40-level battle pass-esque reward track to dive into free of charge. Here is a breakdown of the MyCareer Season Prizes in NBA 2K23 Season 2 on Current and Next Gen.
Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Preview, TV Channel, Injury Report, Scouting Report
For the second time in 17 days, the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks are in action against one another. Only, this time, the game has real consequences on the season. These two met to open up the preseason in Madison Square Garden, where New York came out on top 117-96. That game was utter domination from the start by the Knicks, as Detroit suffered the consequences of turning the ball over 21 times and not guarding the three-point line.
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers look for first win of season vs San Antonio Spurs
Tonight, two teams hunting for their first win of the 2022-23 season will descend upon Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the Indiana Pacers host the San Antonio Spurs. Both teams are just 0-1, but someone is getting their first win of the season on Friday night. Each team has floundered as play-in...
Rivalry Made Official? Mavs vs. Suns Put Up Big TV Numbers
As if there were any doubts about the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns being big-time rivals again after their seven-game playoff series five months ago, the viewership numbers for last night’s season opener pretty much confined it. According to ESPN, the Mavs-Suns late-night matchup was the most-watched season-opening late...
Will the 49ers be Active at the NFL Trade Deadline?
The 49ers have made a trade every year since becoming competitive in 2019. And while it hasn't been for the most glorified names in football, the acquisitions they have made improved the team. From Emmanuel Sanders to Charles Omenihu, the 49ers have had a knack for acquiring players who can help them.
Why Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Has ‘So Much Respect’ For CB Isaiah Oliver
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver entered the league in 2018 with high expectations. After all, the Falcons spent a second-round draft pick on Oliver - and the early returns were positive, as he started two games for a beat-up Atlanta defense, finishing with seven passes defended and an interception. Over...
Shanahan Unsure If McCaffrey Will Play Sunday vs. Chiefs
Kyle Shanahan was all smiles when hearing that his 49ers had successfully traded for Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey on Thursday night. Whether the coach’s new weapon will be available on a quick turnaround for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs remains to be seen, however. First, McCaffrey...
Falcons Injury Update: A.J. Terrell, Mykal Walker Set to Play vs. Bengals?
Wednesday marked the Atlanta Falcons' first day of practice ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals and also shone a light on who could be available - and unavailable - when the Falcons hit the road. Atlanta's injury report following Wednesday is as follows:. Full participant:. Cornerback...
Hunter Renfrow Added to Raiders Injury Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow was listed on the team's injury report with a hip issue. Renfrow was absent from practice on Thursday and his status for Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans. He just returned...
Jose Ramirez’s Injury Wouldn’t Stop Him From Leading 2022 Guardians to Playoffs
When you have the youngest roster in Major League Baseball and you're committed to trying to give as many guys as you can legitimate shots to prove themselves against the best-of-the-best, you need a glue guy in the locker room to keep things on track. Cleveland has arguably the best...
NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Patriots’ Early Pick?
No matter who the New England Patriots move into the future with in the franchise quarterback role ... and there's an increasingly legitimate case that such a controversy is brewing ... observers are starting to agree that they're going need to upgrade their weapons cache. Surely, some fans of the...
