Rowley, MA

nbcboston.com

Ex-Woburn Cop's White Supremacism Violated Department Policies, Police Say

A Woburn Police Department investigation has sustained allegations against a former officer accused of planning a white nationalist rally that erupted in deadly violence in 2017, the town's police chief and mayor announced Friday. Officer John Donnelly resigned earlier this week amid the investigation into his part in the "Unite...
WOBURN, MA
nbcboston.com

Natick Police Seek Stranger Who Offered Child a Ride Home

Police in Natick, Massachusetts, are searching for the stranger in a tan sedan who approached a child as they were walking home and offered them a ride. Police said they received the report from a concerned parent on Oct. 19. The parent said their children was walking home from the school bus stop on Robinhood Road when the driver approached them. The child did not know the person or recognize the car.
NATICK, MA
nbcboston.com

Advocates Decry Recent Violence Involving Youth in Boston

Youth violence is a growing concern in Boston after several recent shootings involving children or teenagers, some of them deadly. Zontre Mack, 19, faced a judge in Dorchester District Court on Friday. He was the second suspect arrested in connection with the deadly July shooting of 15-year-old Curtis Ashford. Another...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Methuen Seeks Answers, Help From Mass. After Dozens of Families Brought to Hotel

City officials in Methuen are calling on help from Massachusetts with dozens of migrant families living in a hotel unexpectedly. Mayor Neil Perry expressed frustration after meeting with the state's Department of Housing and Community Development Thursday. "What we expected from the call and what we walked away from the...
METHUEN, MA
whdh.com

Brockton man facing multiple drug charges after month-long investigation

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater Police announced they arrested a man on multiple drug charges, including trafficking over 100 grams of fentanyl, after a month-long investigation. The arrest of Javier Otero, 25, of Brockton, was made in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force....
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Police Make Second Arrest in 15-Year-Old's Murder

The Boston Police Department has arrested a second person in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old that happened earlier this year. Boston police say they arrested 19-year-old Zontre Mack of Canton Thursday for the murder of Curtis Ashford, Jr., marking the second arrest in a homicide investigation that left the Dorchester community reeling in July.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Raynham Police Searching for Missing Teenager

Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl last seen early Tuesday morning in Raynham, Massachusetts. Colleen Weaver is believed to have left her Raynham home around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police said in a press release later that day that a family member reported her missing from the area of Orchard Street and King Street.
RAYNHAM, MA
WSBS

2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island couple indicted after officials seize 37 guns, 223 magazines, body armor, hundreds of rounds of ammo

PROVIDENCE, RI – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, Providence Commissioner of Public Safety Steven Paré, and Providence Police Chief Hugh T. Clements, Jr., announced Tuesday that the Statewide Grand Jury has returned indictments charging a West Warwick couple with multiple felony counts stemming from a joint investigation into alleged firearms trafficking and ghost gun manufacturing.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Boston police nab suspect moments after alleged Bank of America heist

An attempt to rob a bank teller in Boston did not go very far on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department. Gary Trecartin, 55, is accused of robbing a bank in the area of 6 Tremont Street in Boston — where a Bank of America Financial Center branch is located — after allegedly passing a note to a teller demanding cash, police wrote in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Five Arrested in Southbridge on Drug Distribution Charges

SOUTHBRIDGE - A dual agency execution of a search warrant in Southbridge on Friday, Oct. 14, led to the arrest of five individuals in a drug distribution investigation. Southbridge police and officers from the Southern Worcester County Counter Crime and Drug Task Force executed the warrant at 120/122 River Street at round 6 AM on Tuesday, according to the Southbridge Police Department.
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Victim in Dorchester homicide identified

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the identity of the woman who died in a shooting that injured herself and two other people in Dorchester Sunday night. Boston Police found Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, a 24-year-old from Mattapan, with life-threatening gunshot wounds around 8:51 p.m. on Geneva Ave. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Boston Police said Tuesday afternoon.
BOSTON, MA

