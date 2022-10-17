Police in Natick, Massachusetts, are searching for the stranger in a tan sedan who approached a child as they were walking home and offered them a ride. Police said they received the report from a concerned parent on Oct. 19. The parent said their children was walking home from the school bus stop on Robinhood Road when the driver approached them. The child did not know the person or recognize the car.

NATICK, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO