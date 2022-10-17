Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Massachusetts middle school teacher accused of selling cocaine in New Hampshire
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A middle school teacher in Massachusetts has been arrested and charged with selling cocaine in New Hampshire. Police said Travis Ducharme, of Raymond, New Hampshire, is accused of selling cocaine to a confidential source in Hampton. According to a police affidavit, Ducharme sold less than a...
nbcboston.com
Ex-Woburn Cop's White Supremacism Violated Department Policies, Police Say
A Woburn Police Department investigation has sustained allegations against a former officer accused of planning a white nationalist rally that erupted in deadly violence in 2017, the town's police chief and mayor announced Friday. Officer John Donnelly resigned earlier this week amid the investigation into his part in the "Unite...
WCVB
Inmate faces charges in attack on Massachusetts correction officer at MCI-Shirley
WOBURN, Mass. — An inmate charged in connection with an attack on a Massachusetts correction officer is was arraigned Thursday,. Roy Booth, 40, is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and mayhem. Authorities said the attack happened shortly after 2...
nbcboston.com
Natick Police Seek Stranger Who Offered Child a Ride Home
Police in Natick, Massachusetts, are searching for the stranger in a tan sedan who approached a child as they were walking home and offered them a ride. Police said they received the report from a concerned parent on Oct. 19. The parent said their children was walking home from the school bus stop on Robinhood Road when the driver approached them. The child did not know the person or recognize the car.
nbcboston.com
Advocates Decry Recent Violence Involving Youth in Boston
Youth violence is a growing concern in Boston after several recent shootings involving children or teenagers, some of them deadly. Zontre Mack, 19, faced a judge in Dorchester District Court on Friday. He was the second suspect arrested in connection with the deadly July shooting of 15-year-old Curtis Ashford. Another...
CA Woman Who Drove To Boston To Deliver Fentanyl Gets Over 4 Years In Prison
A California woman was sentenced to more than five years in prison for traveling across the country to deliver fentanyl right into the hands of an undercover DEA agent, authorities said. Adelaida Yudit Garibay, age 46, of Burbank, drove from California to Boston to deliver two kilograms of fentanyl in...
nbcboston.com
Methuen Seeks Answers, Help From Mass. After Dozens of Families Brought to Hotel
City officials in Methuen are calling on help from Massachusetts with dozens of migrant families living in a hotel unexpectedly. Mayor Neil Perry expressed frustration after meeting with the state's Department of Housing and Community Development Thursday. "What we expected from the call and what we walked away from the...
whdh.com
Brockton man facing multiple drug charges after month-long investigation
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater Police announced they arrested a man on multiple drug charges, including trafficking over 100 grams of fentanyl, after a month-long investigation. The arrest of Javier Otero, 25, of Brockton, was made in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force....
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Make Second Arrest in 15-Year-Old's Murder
The Boston Police Department has arrested a second person in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old that happened earlier this year. Boston police say they arrested 19-year-old Zontre Mack of Canton Thursday for the murder of Curtis Ashford, Jr., marking the second arrest in a homicide investigation that left the Dorchester community reeling in July.
nbcboston.com
Raynham Police Searching for Missing Teenager
Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl last seen early Tuesday morning in Raynham, Massachusetts. Colleen Weaver is believed to have left her Raynham home around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police said in a press release later that day that a family member reported her missing from the area of Orchard Street and King Street.
WCVB
Son of MBTA transit police chief pleads not guilty in deadly Everett shooting
WOBURN, Mass. — The son of the chief of the MBTA's Transit Police Department remains held without bail in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Everett, Massachusetts. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arraigned Wednesday in Middlesex Superior Court following a Sept. 28 indictment on murder and...
2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
nbcboston.com
Boston Experiences Sharp Rise in Youth Violence as Another Shooting Leaves Teen Injured
A teenager was injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. Police responded just after 7 p.m. to find the boy shot on Rockland Street. Authorities blocked off that road as well as Sherman Street while they investigated. A person could be seen being escorted in handcuffs by...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island couple indicted after officials seize 37 guns, 223 magazines, body armor, hundreds of rounds of ammo
PROVIDENCE, RI – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, Providence Commissioner of Public Safety Steven Paré, and Providence Police Chief Hugh T. Clements, Jr., announced Tuesday that the Statewide Grand Jury has returned indictments charging a West Warwick couple with multiple felony counts stemming from a joint investigation into alleged firearms trafficking and ghost gun manufacturing.
Ex-Woburn Cop Was Member Of White Supremacist Group, Investigation Finds
John Donnelly, the former Woburn police officer, was a member of a now-disbanded white supremacist group, used racist and antisemitic language, and helped plan and attended a race rally in 2017, an investigation found. The Woburn police chief announced the results of an internal affairs investigation on Friday, Oct. 21,...
Woman gets 60 days in jail for South Boston crash that killed toddler in stroller
BOSTON — “I often find myself wondering what was so important that day that Ms. Casey couldn’t be bothered to look left before crossing L street,” said Kerri McGrath, Colin’s mother. McGrath was one of ten family members who stood up in court to share...
Boston police nab suspect moments after alleged Bank of America heist
An attempt to rob a bank teller in Boston did not go very far on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department. Gary Trecartin, 55, is accused of robbing a bank in the area of 6 Tremont Street in Boston — where a Bank of America Financial Center branch is located — after allegedly passing a note to a teller demanding cash, police wrote in a statement.
Five Arrested in Southbridge on Drug Distribution Charges
SOUTHBRIDGE - A dual agency execution of a search warrant in Southbridge on Friday, Oct. 14, led to the arrest of five individuals in a drug distribution investigation. Southbridge police and officers from the Southern Worcester County Counter Crime and Drug Task Force executed the warrant at 120/122 River Street at round 6 AM on Tuesday, according to the Southbridge Police Department.
whdh.com
Victim in Dorchester homicide identified
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the identity of the woman who died in a shooting that injured herself and two other people in Dorchester Sunday night. Boston Police found Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, a 24-year-old from Mattapan, with life-threatening gunshot wounds around 8:51 p.m. on Geneva Ave. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Boston Police said Tuesday afternoon.
Prison sentences for 2 men involved in social media and cryptocurrency scam
A federal court judge in Boston sentenced two men involved in a scheme to take over victims’ social media accounts and steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency.
