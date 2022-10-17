Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMary HolmanStockton, CA
Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watchJames PatrickStockton, CA
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott PetersonDr. Mozelle MartinModesto, CA
The Stockton California Police Department Is Asking the Public for Help in the case of a Serial KillerJames PatrickStockton, CA
Does Stockton Have a Serial Killer?Anthony J LynchStockton, CA
Authorities say suspected Stockton serial killer used ghost gun
STOCKTON (CBS SF/AP) — A Stockton man suspected of killing three men who police have said were among six victims of a serial killer may have used a firearm without a serial number, also known as a ghost gun, police said.Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested on Oct. 15. Police had been conducting surveillance on him as he drove through the streets of Stockton and officials said he was armed with a handgun and may have been "out hunting" for another victim.Brownlee was charged Tuesday with three counts of murder, one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and...
Stockton Police search for shooter, motive in killing of 58-year-old man
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Friday identified the man who was killed in an early morning shooting on Oct. 18. According to police, the victim was 58-year-old Carlos Samoy. Samoy was shot and killed around 1 a.m. outside of his Fourth Street East home, near South Olive Avenue. He leaves behind several children, […]
abc10.com
Multiple people detained after heavy SWAT, Sacramento police presence in Pocket
Officials say they tried to stop a vehicle around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. The occupants of the vehicle then fled into the West Lake Apartments on Shoal Court.
Homemade pellet gun seized from suspect during Stockton clean-up mission
STOCKTON – Officers say they arrested one person during a clean-up mission in Stockton this week after he was found with a homemade pellet gun in his waistband. The arrest happened Wednesday morning near Lincoln Street and Mormon Slough. Stockton police say officers were helping with the clean-up mission in the area when they noticed someone with what looked like a gun in his waistband. That man was promptly detained. The gun was soon found to be a homemade pellet gun, also known as a "zip gun."Ammunition was also soon found in the man's possession. Police say the suspect, 44-year-old Rondell Hale, also allegedly tried to hurt himself while he was being taken into custody. Hale has since been booked into jail and is facing weapons, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest charges.
Truck Driver Accused Of Stockton Serial Slayings Formally Charged With Three Counts Of Murder
Wesley Brownlee was officially charged with three men's shooting deaths in the Stockton area, though police believe he is connected to at least three more. A California man suspected of killing six men has been formally charged with three murders, though more charges are expected to come, according to officials.
Man, woman found dead outside Modesto home after reports of shooting
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said two people were found dead outside a Modesto home Thursday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m., deputies went to a home on Imperial Avenue, near Ustick Road, after someone reported that a person was shot. Another caller contacted law enforcement, before deputies arrived at the scene, stating […]
Deputies shoot and kill hostage suspect in Oak Park
OAK PARK (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said two deputies shot and killed a man who allegedly held his girlfriend hostage.The deputy-involved shooting happened near 41st Street and 14th Avenue in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento.Police audio reveals the caller said her father had a shotgun. The caller, her boyfriend, and their child managed to leave the home, according to Sgt. Kionna Rowe with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the 3900 block of 41st Street for the domestic violence call Tuesday morning.Then, SWAT made contact with the suspect. "He was making statements that he...
Alleged serial killer Wesley Brownlee charged with 3 Stockton slayings
STOCKTON — Prosecutors have charged a Northern California man with fatally shooting three men whom police have said were among six victims slain by a serial killer over the past year and a half.Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings dating back to April 2021. Police had been conducting surveillance on him Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly "out hunting" for another victim.The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday filed three counts of murder, one count of...
SFist
Stockton Serial Killer Suspect Did Not Stray Far From His and Relatives' Homes to Find Victims
We've learned a bit more information about suspected serial killer Wesley Brownlee since his arrest on Saturday, and it appears that several of his victims were killed within feet of either his home or the homes of relatives in Stockton. Brownlee was taken into custody early Saturday after police had...
Man found dead near Stockton early Tuesday morning
(BCN) — A man was found fatally shot near Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about a person shot in the 4000 block of East Fourth Street. An unidentified man was located suffering from at least one gunshot wound. […]
Sacramento Police investigate person illegally making, selling guns
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it recently learned information about someone who was illegally making and distributing guns in the city. According to police, they learned, through evidence, that the person was selling guns, including ones they made, along with suppressors. Once they learned what was going on, police turned the […]
Only known-survivor of suspected Stockton serial killer describes terrifying encounter
She said she was standing next to train tracks in Stockton when she suddenly saw a gun pointed at her.
KCRA.com
Stockton serial killings: Neighbors describe possible encounters with suspected killer
STOCKTON, Calif. — News ofan arrest in connection to a series of killings in Stockton reverberated across the city on Saturday. Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was taken into custody early Saturday morning near Winslow Way and Village Green Drive, officials said. The cross streets are near Stockton’s Panella Park and the Winslow Village Apartments.
Narcan used on officers after 3 were exposed to white substance at Sacramento County Jail
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Jail was put on lockdown after officers were exposed to an unknown substance on Sunday.According to a county jail representative, two officers were exposed to a white substance that was on some cash while booking a suspect. A jail officer came over with Narcan to help the police officers but began to feel dizzy.All three are expected to be OK, and the lockdown will remain in place for the next few hours.
Community of Stockton reacts to suspect arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton residents are reacting to the recent arrest of the suspected serial killer in their home city. Wesley Brownlee was arrested early Saturday morning after a surveillance team watched him, found a pattern, and determined he was hunting to kill someone. The Stockton Police Department said Brownlee was wearing dark clothing […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police chase ends in deadly crash
OAKLAND, Calif. - A police chase involving an alleged hit-and-run driver in Oakland on Monday morning ended in the death of an innocent motorist, authorities said. According to Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, officers were in pursuit of 23-year-old Jonathan Hernandez, who is suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run crash on Friday.
KMPH.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after rollover crash in Stanislaus County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One person is dead and another was arrested after a rollover crash late Sunday night in Stanislaus County. CHP Modesto officers responded around 9:58 p.m. to calls of a rollover crash on Northbound Interstate 5, near the Westley Rest Area in Vernalis. When...
Man taken into custody after hours-long standoff in married couple's Fair Oaks home
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights police have released more information after a man was arrested following a car chase and standoff in a couple’s Fair Oaks home Sunday night. According to a news release, it all started around 8 p.m. when police were called about a stolen...
Fox40
3 arrested in Woodland trailer theft
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested Monday morning following the theft of a trailer from an East Main Street business, the Woodland Police Department said. Police said they received a report of a theft happening around 5 a.m. and responding officers found the stolen trailer being towed less than a quarter mile away from the business.
2 officers, 1 deputy taken to hospital after exposure to unknown substance at Sacramento County jail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three law enforcement officers were taken to the hospital after being exposed to an unknown substance at the Sacramento County jail, officials said Sunday. A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said two Sacramento police officers were booking an arrestee and gathering his property when...
