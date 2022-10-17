ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Fred Loya El Paso Christmas Lights Show might return this year

By Noelia Gonzalez
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 4 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- The light show at Fred Loya's home is the destination for thousands of El Pasoans every year. This year, things may be a little different, as he may partner with the County for the Holiday Lights at Ascarate Park to increase tourism.

Fred Loya has canceled the annual show since 2020 due to the pandemic. Parks and Rec. has collaborated with Fred Loya Partners this year to plan the display on the lake.

Today the County Commissioners are expected to vote.

Fred Loya is expected to pay the County to rent the pavilion. The County will collect revenue from food trucks and vendors at an estimated $60k. The County will provide the facility, power, and security for the duration of the set-up, displays, and breakdown. This will eliminate the county providing $75k to maintain the holiday lights for 3 months.

If it is approved the holiday lights are expected to run from November 25th through January 6th.

EL PASO, TX
