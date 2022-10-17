This New 144-Foot Compact Explorer Concept Uses a ‘Breakwater Bow’ to Power Through Choppy Seas

Liebowitz & Partners has just unveiled a yacht concept that is the epitome of small but mighty.

The compact explorer , known as the EXO 144, spans 144 feet yet still offers an interior volume of 420 GT and a range of 4,000 nautical miles. On top of that, the go-anywhere vessel sports a “breakwater bow” and sturdy steel hull to power through choppy seas.

“After having introduced the 187-footer and the 208-footer, we felt that an offering in the smaller end of the explorer superyacht market is essential for us,” the UK studio’s owner Richard Liebowitz said in a statement.

The dining room.

With a beam of 28 feet, the yacht offers quite a generous interior with a flowing, open-plan layout. The owner’s suite, which the studio likens to a penthouse, occupies pride of place on the upper deck and offers expansive exterior views. The wheelhouse is also located on the upper deck, so the owner can interact easily with the captain and partake in planning routes. Elsewhere, there is accommodation for 10 guests and eight crew.

The main saloon.

On the main deck, meanwhile, you’ll find a large main salon and a separate dining room that can double as an internet lounge or online-gaming area when mealtime wraps. From here, a central staircase leads to a sprawling sundeck and lounge fit for cocktail hour. A few more steps up, there is an observation deck with postcard-like vistas and a perch from which you can check on the mast’s equipment.

The boat deck.

Another highlight is the boat deck aft. As its moniker suggests, this space can hold a tender measuring nearly 24 feet or be used as an additional lounge when said vessel is at sea. At the sculptural stern, there is a swim platform and a beach club. The latter can be accessed via the port-side boarding platform and double as a second, more intimate salon when needed.

The beach club.

In terms of grunt, EXO 144 will be equipped with twin Caterpillar C32 engines good for 1,200 hp each that can propel the yacht to a cruising speed of 11 knots and a top speed of 14 knots. LP has also put forward the option for zero-emissions propulsion.

The studio hopes to announce a partnership with a shipyard soon to lock down specs, pricing and potential delivery. Stay tuned.