ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

This New 144-Foot Compact Explorer Concept Uses a ‘Breakwater Bow’ to Power Through Choppy Seas

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iUWXf_0ic8geY600

Liebowitz & Partners has just unveiled a yacht concept that is the epitome of small but mighty.

The compact explorer , known as the EXO 144, spans 144 feet yet still offers an interior volume of 420 GT and a range of 4,000 nautical miles. On top of that, the go-anywhere vessel sports a “breakwater bow” and sturdy steel hull to power through choppy seas.

“After having introduced the 187-footer and the 208-footer, we felt that an offering in the smaller end of the explorer superyacht market is essential for us,” the UK studio’s owner Richard Liebowitz said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGzH3_0ic8geY600
The dining room.

With a beam of 28 feet, the yacht offers quite a generous interior with a flowing, open-plan layout. The owner’s suite, which the studio likens to a penthouse, occupies pride of place on the upper deck and offers expansive exterior views. The wheelhouse is also located on the upper deck, so the owner can interact easily with the captain and partake in planning routes. Elsewhere, there is accommodation for 10 guests and eight crew.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z2KAf_0ic8geY600
The main saloon.

On the main deck, meanwhile, you’ll find a large main salon and a separate dining room that can double as an internet lounge or online-gaming area when mealtime wraps. From here, a central staircase leads to a sprawling sundeck and lounge fit for cocktail hour. A few more steps up, there is an observation deck with postcard-like vistas and a perch from which you can check on the mast’s equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s0DGy_0ic8geY600
The boat deck.

Another highlight is the boat deck aft. As its moniker suggests, this space can hold a tender measuring nearly 24 feet or be used as an additional lounge when said vessel is at sea. At the sculptural stern, there is a swim platform and a beach club. The latter can be accessed via the port-side boarding platform and double as a second, more intimate salon when needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eqofd_0ic8geY600
The beach club.

In terms of grunt, EXO 144 will be equipped with twin Caterpillar C32 engines good for 1,200 hp each that can propel the yacht to a cruising speed of 11 knots and a top speed of 14 knots. LP has also put forward the option for zero-emissions propulsion.

The studio hopes to announce a partnership with a shipyard soon to lock down specs, pricing and potential delivery. Stay tuned.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This New Space-Age Superyacht Concept Comes With a Bonkers Underwater Lounge

Many superyachts offer stellar views above the water, but what about below it? Allow us to introduce you to Cantharus. Penned by America’s own Darin Osborne, the striking superyacht concept is centered around a scenic underwater space that would provide seafarers with unbeatable ocean vistas. The yacht designer, who hails from the stateside marine mecca of Florida, literally designed the 226-footer from the bottom up. The subterranean room was the first to come to fruition and is arguably the vessel’s biggest draw. Sporting a full 180 degrees of glass, it immerses seafarers in the world beneath the waves and comes with...
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

This Matte-Black, Solar-Powered Catamaran Is Designed to Soak Up Sunlight—and Convert It to Energy

From Lil Wayne’s Bentley to Batman’s Batmobile, matte-black paint jobs are usually seen on stealth-mode, statement supercars. But yachts? Well, that goes against the white boat grain and the need to reflect as much sunlight as possible. Unless, of course, the boat is covered in solar panels, like the all-black VisionF 80 BLCK. The all-aluminum catamaran, the third hull in the Turkish shipyard’s Firstline range, was on display at both Cannes and Monaco. As the only black boat in port, it cut a striking sight. But aside from novel appeal, the dark exterior helps attract the sun, feeding solar panels that...
Robb Report

This New 178-Foot Trimaran Concept Has Two Tilting Masts So It Can Glide Under Bridges

Designer Steve Kozloff has added innovative tilting sailing rigs to just about every type of vessel, from explorers to gigayachts. Now it’s the trimaran’s turn. The California-based designer has just unveiled a new concept, known as Epiphany, which is equipped with two masts that can be rotated and lowered on demand. The new 178-footer is the latest model in Kozloff’s Goliath Series of “folding” yachts that are designed around Chantiers de L’Atlantique’s Solid Sail system. Epiphany cuts a striking silhouette with a trio of sleek steel hulls and a lightweight aluminum superstructure. Spread across three decks, the living quarters are characterized by...
Robb Report

Sugar Ray Leonard Just Relisted His Pacific Palisades Compound for $45 Million

Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard listed his Los Angeles mansion for $46.5 million last summer. Now the estate is now back on the market with $1.5 million price cut. Located at 1550 Amalfi Drive, the “Leonard Estate” is located in the Upper Riviera area of the tony Pacific Palisades community. It spans 16,773 square feet with a three-story main house and guest house, and together they account for eight bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. Designed by renowned architect Richard Landry, a.k.a. the “King of the Megamansion,” the now $45 million abode is like a Florentine villa set on the Southern California coast....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Aviation International News

Airbus Delivers First U.S. ACH130 Helicopter

Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH, Static AD_107) has delivered the first ACH130 Aston Martin Edition to a U.S. customer. The helicopter features a special interior and exterior livery created by the sports car maker. In May, ACH committed to producing a second batch of 15 ACH130 Aston Martin Editions of the single-turbine helicopter.
Robb Report

The Founders of Kona Coffee Are Selling Their Hillside Hawaii Mansion for $14.8 Million

Building a house on Hawaii’s rugged cliffs might prove challenging for some. But for one couple, the steep terrain of Oahu served as the perfect setting for a new oceanfront mansion.  Raymond and Jacqueline Suiter, the founders of Hawaii-based Kona Coffee Purveyors, bought a lot on the island in 2015 and decided to nestle their four-bedroom manse right into a hillside. In this way, the estate shares a much deeper connection to the land that surrounds it. Kind of like how Kona’s coffee beans share a closeness to the region in which they’re grown, apparently. After wrapping construction earlier this year,...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
helihub.com

USAF recovers CV-22B six weeks after emergency landing on Norwegian island

While participating in a training exercise in Norway, a CV-22B Osprey experienced an inflight emergency, requiring the pilots to land immediately. After six weeks of being grounded on the island of Senja, the 352nd Special Operations Wing’s Osprey was recovered via crane barge, Sept. 27, 2022. The aircraft is...
Robb Report

Frank Sinatra’s Former California Compound Could Be Yours for $12.8 Million

A lot of LA homes come with a star pedigree, but this hilltop compound is laden with Old Hollywood history.  Back in the ‘50s, Frank Sinatra lived at the midcentury-modern mansion in question. That’s not the estate’s only draw, though. Located on a cliff in Chatsworth, Calif., Byrdview was originally built in 1951 by William Pereira and is only one of four residences that the architect created. Aside from housing Old Blue Eyes, the iconic pad has played host to Marilyn Monroe, appeared in Mad Men (among other TV shows and movies) and was where Judy Garland famously renewed her wedding vows....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside a Meticulously Restored $13 Million Manse in the Heart ‘Victorian’ Brooklyn

Historic, century-old, classically designed mansions are typically not what buyers expect to find in Brooklyn—a place of elegant towers and stately brownstones. But from the Flatbush neighborhood to the (almost) water-front hamlet of Gravesend, Brooklyn abounds with grand mansions that could certainly hold their own in Connecticut or Westchester County.  Some of the most impressive mansions are found in Prospect Park South, the posh-yet-under-the-radar enclave at the southern base of Brooklyn’s most beloved park. Now a true Prospect Park South gem has recently come to market, an imposing, 11,000-square-foot, 22-room estate known as the Gale Mansion. Originally built back in 1905, the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Robb Report

Royal Caribbean Is Opening a Solar-Powered, Zero-Energy Cruise Terminal in Texas

A new kind of terminal is arriving in Galveston, Texas. Royal Caribbean Cruises has announced that it will open a port terminal in November that utilizes solar technology for a zero-energy infrastructure. The $125 million project will bring a brand new 161,000 square-foot tamarind to expand the cruise’s presence in the port. It will be the first in Texas to generate 100 percent of its energy through on-site solar panels, as well as the first to achieve LEED Gold certification. The new structure, the company claims, will allow the cruise liner to accommodate over 600,000 guests annually. Royal Caribbean said the new...
GALVESTON, TX
RideApart

Mad Genius Sticks A Yamaha RD350 Engine Inside A 1960s Lambretta Scooter

Are you the kind of person who likes to come up with combinations that most people would never think of? If so, then you might appreciate this build from a guy named Kelvin. As he tells the story, he had a Yamaha RD350 sitting around, and then he obtained a frame from a 1963 Lambretta scooter. Synapses started firing in a particular way, and so he decided to see if he could do something amazing with that old Lammy shell. Thus, the Yambretta was born.
Robb Report

The Home of the Late and Legendary LA Dodger Sportscaster Vin Scully Just Listed for $15 Million

  Dubbed “Home Plate,” Vin Scully’s Hidden Hills estate certainly lives up to its name.  The beloved Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster passed away just two months ago, and now one buyer will have the chance to scoop up his longtime Ashley Ridge abode for $15 million. Set on two acres, the Southern California compound includes grounds befitting an LA sports great. Think a full-size tennis court, swimming pool and a putting green. Unfortunately, there’s no baseball diamond, but you’ll be pleased to find a spacious 11,000-square-foot main house, plus a detached guesthouse.  According to records, Scully paid $12.4 million for the Hidden Hills...
HIDDEN HILLS, CA
Robb Report

Hydrogen, Not Electric, Will Be the ‘Hippest Way to Drive’ in the Future, BMW Chair Says

The auto industry may be in the midst of an electric revolution, but not every marque is convinced that EVs will rule forever. During an interview in England, BMW AG chairman Oliver Zipse said the German automaker will continue to pursue innovations around hydrogen fuel technology, even as it develops EVs. “After the electric car, which has been going on for about 10 years and scaling up rapidly, the next trend will be hydrogen,” Zipse said. “When it’s more scalable, hydrogen will be the hippest thing to drive.” Zipse says it comes down to infrastructure. Hydrogen, he argues, can supply fuel...
TEXAS STATE
Robb Report

This $17 Million Colorado Ski Retreat Could Double as a Chateau in the South of France

In the resort town of Vail, you’ll find your fair share of mountainous retreats. However, one European-esque estate proves that not all ski homes are created equal. Sitting on roughly half an acre on the border of the White River National Forest, a stucco and natural stone manse was designed to channel a French country residence. For owners Gary N. and Doris Wiley, who bought the property in 1994, it was the South of France specifically that served as inspiration for their vacation home, now on the market for $17 million. “My wife got a lot of ideas for it from an old hotel we stayed in,” Gary N. tells Mansion Global.
VAIL, CO
Robb Report

NBA Star Stephen Curry’s Former Bay Area Mansion Just Hit the Market for $9 Million

When the Golden State Warriors made the move from Oakland to San Francisco in 2019, point guard Stephen Curry had to give up his East Bay digs due to the commute. Now, the behemoth manse that the NBA star and his wife Ayesha custom-built is back on the market once again. Located in the suburbs of Alamo, the epic estate was completed in 2018 and sold for $6.4 million just one year later in an off-market deal, current owner Sam Hirbod told The Wall Street Journal. Fast forward three years, Curry’s former pad is now asking $8.9 million. Sited on nearly one...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

How This Restaurant Is Turning the World’s Northernmost Town Into a Fine Dining Destination

The sun had already set behind the mountains when my dining companions and I began walking to dinner at Huset. But in the flat light of dusk, I could just make out a bit of movement on the rocky, mostly snow-covered hillside. When I looked closer, I spotted three nearly invisible rock ptarmigans pecking at the ground, camouflaged by their patchy white and brown feathers. Minutes later after arriving at the restaurant, I was savoring rock ptarmigan with kohlrabi, velouté and lovage, as well as housemade sourdough topped with crunchy seeds found in the birds’ crop. The symbolism of the experience—of...
Motorious

Award-Winning Corvette Restomod Selling At GAA's Classic Car Auction

Few cars are as iconic as the 1960’s Corvettes, these cars take everything that made American cars great at the time. The essential idea of the corvette has remained even today with the basic formula being, small car plus big performance equals Corvette. This is in large part due to the contributions made by the earlier generations of the car. After having appeared in many American classic films and TV shows, Corvette went on to become an American icon. Ironic as that is, an American icon inspired by European design, the title still holds today and it is all because of this generation of Corvette. This restomod is the best of all worlds, and is going to cross the auction block at the upcoming GAA Classic Cars Auction in November.
The Independent

WWII shipwreck leaking pollutants has changed nature of ocean floor around it

A World War Two shipwreck has leaked so many pollutants into the sea that it has changed the nature of the ocean floor around it.The V-1302 John Mahn, a fishing trawler that was requisitioned at the start of the war by the German navy for use as a patrol boat, was sunk in 1942 in the North Sea after being attacked by British bombers.In recent years, scientists have shown how the wreck is leaking pollutants, including explosives and heavy metals, into the ocean floor sediment, influencing the marine microbiology around it.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Robb Report

Robb Report

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy