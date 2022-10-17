ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Communist Party chiefs say five million members probed over corruption

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ekSVU_0ic8gTmz00
World News

China’s ruling Communist Party says it has investigated almost five million members for possible corruption over the last decade, with formal criminal cases brought against 553.

Whether that will curb a widening economic slowdown and restore faith in the authoritarian system remains unclear.

The party has 96 million members and has long run its own internal system of keeping cadres in line through a mix of offering privileges and threatening severe punishment for taking bribes, selling offices or otherwise abusing authority.

At a briefing Monday on the sidelines of the party’s national congress held every five years, the deputy secretary of the party’s committee for discipline and inspection, Xiao Pei, said 207,000 party officials in total had been handed some form of punishment in the 10 years since party leader Xi Jinping took power.

Now seeking a third term as head of the party, government and military, Mr Xi has made fighting corruption a hallmark of his administration.

Mr Xiao said most of those caught by anti-graft investigators were long-term offenders and just 11% of those punished had committed their first offence in the past five years.

“The spread of graft has been resolutely contained,” Mr Xiao said, adding that “directed policies and high pressure” had persuaded 80,000 party members to voluntarily admit to violations over the past five years.

The anti-corruption campaign, one of Mr Xi’s key policies, has been largely popular with the public and has conveniently enabled him to sideline potential rivals.

A former justice minister and a former deputy public security minister received suspended death sentences last month after being convicted on various charges of bribe-taking and other abuses of office.

Chinese courts are beholden to the party and have a near 100% conviction rate. After being investigated internally and expelled from the party, even high government and military officials can expect lengthy prison terms, although death sentences have become somewhat rarer in high-profile cases.

Mr Xi, 69, reaffirmed the party’s total control of Chinese politics, economy and society in a speech on Sunday at the opening session of the party congress.

“The next five years will be crucial,” the Chinese President said in a televised speech to some 2,000 delegates in the cavernous Great Hall of the People.

He repeatedly invoked his slogan of the “rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”, which includes reviving the party’s role as economic and social leader in a throwback to what Mr Xi regards as a golden age after it took power in 1949.

The congress will install leaders for the next five years. Mr Xi is expected to break with tradition and award himself a third five-year term as party general secretary and promote allies who share his ideals.

Mr Xi has his own experience with the capriciousness of party justice.

His father, Xi Zhongxun, was a former vice premier and guerrilla commander in the civil war that brought Mao Zedong’s Communists to power in 1949.

Just years later, the senior Mr Xi was placed under detention as Mao turned on his former comrades, and Xi Jinping was driven from his home during the 1966-76 Cultural Revolution, which banished intellectuals to the countryside and subjected many to public humiliation and brutal beatings in the name of class struggle.

Mr Xi later attended Beijing’s prestigious Tsinghua University and rose steadily through the bureaucracy in the provinces, rising to party secretary – the top position – in China’s biggest city and financial hub of Shanghai in 2007, after his predecessor fell in a corruption scandal.

He has taken control of economic and military matters and had his name enshrined in the party constitution alongside Mao by adding a reference to his ideology.

“Xi Jinping Thought” emphasises reviving the party’s mission as China’s political, economic, social and cultural leader and its central role in achieving the goal of “national rejuvenation,” the restoration of the country to a position of prominence in the world.

The President has pushed a more assertive foreign policy and swept aside concerns over an economy that has been hard hit by pandemic restrictions and a government crackdown on spiralling real estate debt.

The economy appears set to grow by only about half of the official target of 5.5% this year, while unemployment is rising among recent college graduates to levels not seen before.

Despite the drag on the economy, the government has stuck with the policy known as “zero-Covid,” which mandates lockdowns, travel restrictions and near-daily testing. The approach earlier was seen as a success as Covid-19 ravaged other parts of the world.

While dissatisfaction simmers, particularly as life returns to normal in other parts of the world, most people do not dare to speak out and Mr Xi has indicated no upcoming changes on health policy and other major issues.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a child

A serving police officer is facing a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 13 and of wiping his phone to try to pervert the course of justice. James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, was found guilty of 10 counts of...
newschain

Woman charged with setting swarm of bees on deputies at eviction

A Massachusetts woman who released a swarm of bees on sheriff’s deputies as they tried to serve an eviction notice is facing multiple assault and battery charges, US authorities have said. Rorie S Woods, 55, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on October 12 in Springfield District Court and...
LONGMEADOW, MA
newschain

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering rapper at Notting Hill Carnival

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper in broad daylight at the Notting Hill Carnival. The men, aged 23 and 18, were arrested at houses in Bristol on Wednesday morning while a 20-year-old woman was arrested in London on suspicion of assisting an offender, Scotland Yard said.
newschain

Suspect caught by members of public after woman stabbed in coffee shop

Members of the public chased and caught an alleged knifeman after a woman was stabbed in a west London coffee shop. The woman, in her 30s, was treated at the scene and taken to hospital following the attack at a cafe in Edgware Road on Thursday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.
newschain

Woman charged with assault after boy allegedly hit with canoe paddle

A woman has been charged months after an incident in which a boy was allegedly hit in the face with a canoe paddle. Fay Johnson, 32, has been served with a postal requisition to attend Bristol Magistrates’ Court on December 15. Avon and Somerset Police said Johnson, of Yate,...
newschain

Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister

Liz Truss has announced her resignation after a chaotic 44 days in office during which she lost the confidence of Tory MPs and the public and oversaw economic turbulence. She is set to become the shortest serving Prime Minister in history after she battled an open revolt from Conservatives demanding her departure.
newschain

Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Gun found in cemetery ‘could be linked to killing’

A gun that may be related to the shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been found in a cemetery. Police discovered the handgun and ammunition in a graveyard in West Derby, Liverpool, at lunchtime on Tuesday. Forensic tests are being carried out to determine the type of gun and whether...
newschain

Scottish minister welcomes interim blood scandal compensation payments

Thousands of Scots who fell victim to the infected blood scandal will receive £100,000 by the end of the month, it has been announced. Patients who were infected with Hepatitis C or HIV in the 1970s and 80s – or if they have died, then their partners – will get the interim compensation payment next week, the UK Government has announced.
newschain

Magda Eriksson: Chelsea believe we can reach Champions League final again

Captain Magda Eriksson says there is belief in the camp that Chelsea can reach a second Women’s Champions League final. Chelsea begin their European campaign away to Paris St Germain on Thursday in a testing opener, and they will be without Fran Kirby, who is sidelined through illness. While...
newschain

Billionaire who owns Chrysler Building waits for outcome of cash fight with wife

A wealthy property developer is waiting for a judge’s ruling after becoming embroiled in a High Court money fight with his estranged wife. Michael Fuchs, 62, who comes from Germany but moved to the US in the 1990s, and former journalist Alvina Collardeau-Fuchs, 47, who hails from France, have been arguing at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.
newschain

Russian and Ukrainian troops gear up for major battle in Kherson

Russian and Ukrainian troops appear to be preparing for a major battle over the strategic southern industrial port city of Kherson, in a region which Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed and subjected to martial law. Fighting and evacuations were reported in the Kherson region as Moscow tried to...
newschain

Putin doubles down on Ukraine invasion with declaration of martial law

President Vladimir Putin has doubled down on his faltering invasion of Ukraine with a declaration of martial law in four illegally annexed regions as well as making preparations within Russia for draconian new restrictions. Mr Putin’s drastic efforts to tighten his grip on Ukrainians and Russians follow a series of...
newschain

Liz Truss battling open revolt as number of Tory MPs demanding she goes doubles

Liz Truss was battling an open revolt as the number of Tory MPs demanding her resignation swelled after a calamitous 24 hours for her premiership. The number of Conservatives publicly calling for the Prime Minister to quit doubled to a dozen within the space of a couple of hours on Thursday morning.
newschain

Ex-Trump ally Steve Bannon gets four-month sentence for defying DC riot subpoena

Steve Bannon, an ally of former president Donald Trump, has been sentenced to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. The judge allowed Bannon to stay free pending an appeal and also imposed a fine...
newschain

Liz Truss becomes shortest serving prime minister in British history

Liz Truss will be the shortest serving prime minister in British history. She announced her resignation having clocked up just 44 full days in the role – a long way behind the next shortest premiership, that of Tory statesman George Canning, who spent 118 full days as PM in 1827 before dying in office from ill health.

Comments / 0

Community Policy