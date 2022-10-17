Terry Clyde Hall, 89, of Hahira, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home. He was born in Lowndes County, GA, on August 30, 1933 to the late Colonel Joe Hall and Madeline Fiveash Nesbit. Mr. Hall was the owner/operator of Hall Land Clearing Company for over 50 years. He was the entrepreneur of many businesses, a good provider and a great man. He helped a lot of people. Mr. Hall was a loving husband to his wife of 69 years, Doris McLean Hall, and loved to spend time with his family and friends. Mr. Hall was of the Baptist faith.

