Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valdostatoday.com
VSU honors Graduate of the Last Decade recipient
VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University honors alumnus Don Luke with the 2022 Graduate of the Last Decade Award. Valdosta State University recently honored two-time alumnus Don Luke with the 2022 Graduate of the Last Decade Award. “Being named Graduate of the Last Decade inspires me to set higher expectations...
valdostatoday.com
VSU music students perform at investiture ceremony
VALDOSTA – VSU’s Brass Ensemble performed during Sonny Perdue’s investiture as the University System of Georgia’s chancellor. Valdosta State University’s Brass Ensemble, a combination of the Presidential Brass Quintet and Sonorous Brass Quintet, recently performed during the investiture of George Ervin “Sonny” Perdue III as the University System of Georgia’s 14th chancellor. The special ceremony was held in the House of Representatives at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta.
valdostatoday.com
Local counties receive Vibrant Communities grant
ATLANTA – Organizations from Colquitt, Tift, and Berrien Counties have received the FY23 Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities grant awards. Georgia Council for the Arts, a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, announced the recipients of fiscal year 2023 Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities grant awards. The Vibrant Communities grant supports a variety of arts programming opportunities throughout the state, and the Cultural Facilities grant supports the restoration or renovation of a building to be used for arts programming.
valdostatoday.com
VHS graduation rate continues to increase
VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School’s graduation rate has increased for the sixth year in a row rising to 95.3%. For the sixth year in a row, Valdosta High School’s graduation rate is on the rise. The Georgia Department of Education released the 2022 Cohort graduation rates for...
valdostatoday.com
Battle of the Badges winner announced
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department overtook the Valdosta Fire Department in the final hours to win the annual Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive. The Valdosta Police Department overtook the Valdosta Fire Department in the final hours to win the annual Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The friendly competition, open to the public, seeks to aid LifeSouth in its life-saving efforts. The winner earns bragging rights and a trophy. This year LifeSouth provided a large trophy about three feet tall.
valdostatoday.com
NCNW host first “Taste of NCNW” event
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Section of the NCNW will host the first “Taste of NCNW” and Business Showcase for the public. The Valdosta-Lowndes Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. is hosting its first, “Taste of NCNW” and Business Showcase. The event will be held on Thursday, November 3, from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Mathis City Auditorium at 2300 North Ashley Street. This event is open to the public and there are vendor opportunities.
valdostatoday.com
First responders to have Breakfast with the Community
VALDOSTA – Greenleaf Behavioral Health Hospital will host a Breakfast with the Community event to honor our first responders on Oct. 28, 2022. Greenleaf Behavioral Health Hospital will be hosting Breakfast with the Community event honoring our first responders. The event will be on October 28, 2022 from 8am until 10am at 2209 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, Georgia.
southgatv.com
Find the ‘Farmer of the Year’
MOULTRIE, GA – Back to today’s opening of the 44th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo. Where we found this year’s Swisher Southeastern Farmer of the Year. This year’s Swisher Luncheon was packed. Members of the Sunbelt Ag Expo committee welcomed Georgia’s Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black,...
valdostatoday.com
Southern Shores Seafood open in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Southern Shores Seafood is open and serving up fresh seafood, steaks, and chicken in Valdosta. Southern Shores Seafood, located on St. Augustine Rd., has been cooking and serving up seafood for over 40 years as a family owned and operated business by Curtis Fellow. Southern Shores Seafood serves fresh ingredients from the best venders; so, no matter what time of the year, they have the best of the season.
valdostatoday.com
Terry Clyde Hall
Terry Clyde Hall, 89, of Hahira, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home. He was born in Lowndes County, GA, on August 30, 1933 to the late Colonel Joe Hall and Madeline Fiveash Nesbit. Mr. Hall was the owner/operator of Hall Land Clearing Company for over 50 years. He was the entrepreneur of many businesses, a good provider and a great man. He helped a lot of people. Mr. Hall was a loving husband to his wife of 69 years, Doris McLean Hall, and loved to spend time with his family and friends. Mr. Hall was of the Baptist faith.
wfxl.com
BOLO: Statewide search underway for absconded Valdosta Transitional Center resident
A search is underway for a transitional center resident who has absconded. The Georgia Department of Corrections says that Valdosta Transitional Center resident, Anthony Moret (GDC# 0000389942), absconded from the center Friday morning. Moret was last seen wearing civilian clothing. He stands six-feet tall and weighs approximately 239 pounds. Anyone...
Co-owner of several Georgia restaurants, bars pleads guilty to tax evasion
STATESBORO, Ga. — A co-owner of several bars and restaurants pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges months after his brother was sentenced for the same crime. Trey Britt tried to evade taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service connected to the bars and restaurant that he owns near Georgia college campuses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
valdostatoday.com
Bonnie Faye Collins
Bonnie Faye Collins, 75, of Moultrie, formerly of Macon, GA, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. She is survived by her mother Pearl Collins, of Moultrie, GA, sister and brother-in-law Rita and David Rothmeier, of Rabun Gap, GA, and brother Henry Collins, Jr. of Valdosta. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Thomas Collins, Sr.
valdostatoday.com
Smile for Freedom provides free dental care
VALDOSTA – North Valdosta Dental Care will hold Smile for Freedom for active duty and retired military to receive free dental care. The North Valdosta Dental Care hosts a day of free dental care for active duty and retired military. The Smiles for Freedom event will be held on...
City of Thomasville to host first career fair
The City of Thomasville is set to host its first career fair, encouraging job seekers to come out and find career opportunities at the free event on October 25.
valdostatoday.com
LCFR congradulates new EMS Instructor
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Fire Rescue congratulates the new State of Georgia Emergency Medical Services Instructor. Lowndes County Fire Rescue would like to congratulate Lieutenant Joey Herndon on his recent licensure as a State of Georgia Emergency Medical Services Instructor. Lieutenant Herndon completed 80 hours of classwork in...
valdostatoday.com
Liquor Hut opens in Valdosta
VALDOSTA- The new, family owned Liquor Hut next to Shell Gas Station at I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta is open. The Liquor Hut owned and operated by two brothers, Mack and Gary Patel, took roughly 8-9 months to complete. Now open, Liquor Hut is located next to the Shell Gas Station off of I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta. The Liquor Hut offers refreshing adult beverages, made to order Subway sandwiches, delicious hand dipped Blue Bell Ice Cream, a variety of souvenirs and much more.
wfxl.com
Fight led to gunfire, one killed in Thomasville
Thomasville Police Department responded to North Dawson Street in regards to a fight. Officers say upon arrival to the scene, dispatch had advised there had been gunshots, TPD found one deceased inside the home. The investigation has now been turned over to the GBI. Anyone with information is encouraged to...
WALB 10
1 killed in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed after a shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). Police confirmed that the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. on the 1300 block of North Dawson Street. Currently, no motive for the shooting has been released. Thomasville detectives are currently...
Tickets for North Pole Express go on sale Nov. 1
TIFTON — Children of all ages can ride the North Pole Express to see Santa Claus Dec. 1-3 and Dec. 8-10 at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture. North Pole Express tickets will be available beginning Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. online at https://northpoleexpress2022.eventbrite.com. Tickets are...
Comments / 0