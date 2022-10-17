Read full article on original website
Kiss’ ‘Monster’ Is Now 10 Years Old: Will It Be Their Last Album?
On Oct. 9, 2012, Kiss released Monster, an LP which could go down as their final studio album. After spending years avoiding a studio return, Kiss had offered a convincing account of themselves with 2009’s Sonic Boom. Their 19th record followed 1998’s Pyscho Circus, and with guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer now comfortable in their positions alongside Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Sonic Boom made a satisfyingly loud noise on its arrival.
Roger Waters Shares His Favorite ‘Dark Side of the Rainbow’ Rumor
Roger Waters discussed the "Dark Side of the Rainbow" legend and shared his favorite story surrounding the mash-up. It's long been known that a series of connections appear to be made when Pink Floyd's classic album, The Dark Side of the Moon, is played alongside the 1939 fantasy movie, The Wizard of Oz. In a new episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (available below), host Rogan asked Waters if there was any truth to reports that the band planned this synchronization.
Listen to John Lennon’s Sad Early Version of ‘Yellow Submarine’
The Beatles have unveiled an intriguing, previously unknown demo of “Yellow Submarine” sung by John Lennon ahead of their expanded reissue of Revolver. The final track became an ageless children’s song with lead vocals by Ringo Starr, but this long-lost minute-long early take is entirely different. Lennon sings “Yellow Submarine” as a melancholy piece about the town in which he was born, where “no one cared, no one cared.” Listen below.
When David Lee Roth Wouldn’t Let Van Halen Quit
A dark cloud loomed over a car on the road from LAX to Pasadena in November 1976. Among those inside were David Lee Roth, Eddie Van Halen and Alex Van Halen, and they believed they’d just missed out on their one chance of making the big time. Days earlier,...
Top 200 ’70s Songs
Focusing on a decade in which classic rock came into its own, the below list of the Top 200 '70s Songs spans the gamut of cornerstone bands. Some were on their way out. But former members of the Beatles and Simon & Garfunkel began crafting solo gems for the ages. The stalwart Rolling Stones, meanwhile, showed they weren't going anywhere – fighting through addiction only to emerge right in the middle of the disco zeitgeist.
40 Years Ago: Cindy Williams Suddenly Quits ‘Laverne and Shirley’
Cindy Williams’ run on Laverne & Shirley came to a seemingly abrupt end in the fall of 1982, when she left the show two episodes into its eighth season. While viewers at home had seen Williams’ Shirley Feeney marry Walter Meeney in the eighth-season premiere (making her Shirley Feeney Meeney), it was a startling development for one-half of the show’s titular duo to depart so suddenly.
R.E.M.’s ‘Chronic Town’ Reissue Sparks Memories for Peter Buck
R.E.M. was still working to find their way when Chronic Town arrived in 1982. But the band was already thinking more pragmatically than many of their peers. As guitarist Peter Buck says in the liner notes to the 2022 reissue for the EP, they knew they didn't want to make a full-length studio project – even if they had the songs. R.E.M. was wary of releasing an album that nobody would hear. Instead, the focus was on building to that moment by creating a strong foundation for when the time felt right.
Foreigner and Styx Never Even Considered for Rock Hall, Says Boss
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame co-founder Jann Wenner said Foreigner and Styx have never even been considered for induction. Wenner, who founded Rolling Stone magazine, added that bands from the same era, including REO Speedwagon and Boston, have also never been discussed by those tasked with choosing inductees. In...
Elton John Buys Canadian ‘Treehouse’ Condo
Elton John has reportedly purchased a “treehouse” in Toronto. According to the New York Post, John and his Canadian husband David Furnish bought the two-floor, three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment. It won’t be completed until next year, and will feature an actual tree growing inside it. Digital renderings can be seen below.
Watch the Beatles’ New Music Video for ‘Taxman’
The Beatles have released a new video for the classic Revolver song “Taxman.”. The clip, directed by Danny Sangra, colorfully displays the song’s lyrics, with constantly changing text and movement throughout the piece. This is the first video release associated with the upcoming remixed and expanded version of Revolver, which arrives on Oct. 28. Audio of the updated rendition of “Taxman” was released in September.
Stephen Pearcy Album to Include Unheard Ratt Songs
Stephen Pearcy revealed that his upcoming solo album would include previously unheard Ratt songs. The singer reported that the recording was completed for the record, which is titled Legacy, although no release date was announced. “It’s coming together, finally picked the songs, finished sequencing, next mix and mastering,” Pearcy wrote...
Charlie Watts Blamed Led Zeppelin for Long Rolling Stones Shows
Charlie Watts believed Led Zeppelin were responsible for the Rolling Stones having to play concerts that lasted two hours or more. The drummer, who died aged 80 last year, retained a soft spot for the kind of low-key barroom shows he’d played as a young jazz musician. But in an excerpt from the official biography Charlie’s Good Tonight – by Paul Sexton and revealed by Billboard – he said he understood the path his band had followed.
Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s Cover of Commodores’ ‘Nightshift’
Bruce Springsteen has released “Nightshift,” the latest song from his upcoming album of soul covers titled Only the Strong Survive. The tune was originally released by the Commodores in 1985 and was dedicated to singers Jackie Wilson and Marvin Gaye, who had both died the year prior. “Nightshift” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the Commodores’ first hit following the departure of Lionel Richie.
Why Rick Rubin and Beastie Boys Ran From Chili Peppers Rehearsal
Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis recalled the moment in 1985 when producer Rick Rubin attended a rehearsal and became convinced “somebody was going to get murdered” in the room. In a new episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Kiedis said his band was in a dark...
When Don Henley Waged War on the Media With ‘Dirty Laundry’
Following the bitter demise of the Eagles, Don Henley proved he hadn't lost his knack for a pop hook — or one ounce of cantankerousness — with his scathing Top 5 hit "Dirty Laundry." The singer and drummer was apprehensive about being thrust into the spotlight as he...
Top 100 Live Albums
Rock's Top 100 Live Albums are more than just concert souvenirs or stage documents from that awesome show you saw last summer. The very best live rock 'n' roll albums chronicle significant moments in an artist's career and can often stand as a defining moment. The best live albums don't...
When Aerosmith Fired a Powerful Parting Shot With ‘Draw the Line’
Aerosmith ruled the hard-rock mountain at the start of 1977, hot off the back-to-back smashes of 1975's Toys in the Attic and 1976's Rocks. Burnt out by relentless touring, they desperately needed some time to recharge. Unfortunately for Aerosmith, the cocktail of fame, fortune and excess proved far too potent...
New Judas Priest Album ‘Not Far From Being Finished’
Judas Priest has almost completed work on their 19th album, bassist Ian Hill reported. There’s no release date yet for the follow-up to 2018’s Firepower, but in a new interview with Vinyl Writer Music, Hill offered a hint at what to expect. “There is an album in the...
Taylor Hawkins’ Final Filmed Interview Appears in Drummers Movie
Taylor Hawkins will be featured in an upcoming documentary. It is the last filmed interview before the Foo Fighters drummer’s death in March. He's one of several musicians to appear in Let There Be Drums!, which also includes appearances by Ringo Starr, Stewart Copeland, Jason Bonham and Chad Smith. It was made by Justin Kreutzmann, son of the Grateful Dead’s Bill Kreutzmann.
When Damn Yankees Took a Final Stand With ‘Don’t Tread’
Damn Yankees had come of age very quickly, which applied some momentum as the unlikely supergroup headed into its second album. The self-titled 1990 debut effort by the consortium of Tommy Shaw (then ex-Styx), Jack Blades (then ex-Night Ranger) and Ted Nugent reached No. 13 on the Billboard 200, went double platinum and launched the Top 5 power ballad "High Enough" and the No. 1 mainstream rock hit "Coming of Age."
