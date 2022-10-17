ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joel Piroe suspended for Swansea’s clash with Reading

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FGG1f_0ic8eTiZ00

Swansea forward Joel Piroe will sit out Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Reading through suspension.

Piroe is banned after being sent off for lashing out at midfielder Josh Cullen during Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Burnley.

Defender Ryan Manning will be assessed after missing the game at Turf Moor through injury.

However, midfielder Joe Allen and forward Jamie Paterson will be absent once again as they continue to work their way back to fitness.

Reading will make a late check on goalkeeper Joe Lumley, who missed Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by managerless West Brom with a similar illness to the one which kept manager Paul Ince from the dugout.

Dean Bouzanis deputised, but the Royals are hopeful that Middlesbrough loanee Lumley will be available for selection in South Wales.

Junior Hoilett and Tom Ince returned against the Baggies and Shane Long was an unused substitute despite being struck down by illness, while Ovie Ejaria was left out as a precaution and could make the squad.

However, Ince still has a lengthy casualty list with Sam Hutchinson, Naby Sarr, Liam Moore, Scott Dann, Femi Azeez and Baba Rahman all still sidelined.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Wes Burns fires Ipswich to victory over Derby

Wes Burns’ second-half strike secured a 1-0 victory for high-flying Ipswich against ninth-placed Derby. The Wales international struck in the 67th minute when a Kayden Jackson effort bounced back off a post and he smashed the rebound home. Jackson had the opportunity to make the game safe for Town...
newschain

Callum Davidson too angry to celebrate goals in St Johnstone win at Hibs

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was too angry with his side’s first-half performance to celebrate the goals in their comeback win over Hibernian with or without the delays caused by VAR checks. All three goals were checked as Saints beat 10-man Hibernian 2-1 at Easter Road in the video...
newschain

Kyle Walker-Peters adds to England’s right-back injury issues

Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters is a major doubt for England’s World Cup squad after being ruled out for the “long term” with a hamstring issue. Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate already has significant issues at right-back due to injuries suffered by Chelsea’s Reece James and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.
newschain

Murray Wallace misses another Millwall match

Gary Rowett will once again look for a solution at the back after Murray Wallace was ruled out of Millwall’s meeting with West Brom. The Scottish defender is still recovering from a groin injury and missed Wednesday’s win over Watford after coming off in the second half of the Lions’ victory at Bristol City last weekend.
newschain

QPR boosted by Michael Beale commitment ahead of Wigan visit

Michael Beale in the manager’s chair will be a welcome sight for QPR supporters when their side host Wigan. The Hoops boss was linked to a move to Wolves, but on Thursday announced he will remain at Loftus Road. Tyler Roberts (calf) sat out Wednesday’s win over Cardiff as...
newschain

Police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a child

A serving police officer is facing a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 13 and of wiping his phone to try to pervert the course of justice. James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, was found guilty of 10 counts of...
newschain

Woman charged with setting swarm of bees on deputies at eviction

A Massachusetts woman who released a swarm of bees on sheriff’s deputies as they tried to serve an eviction notice is facing multiple assault and battery charges, US authorities have said. Rorie S Woods, 55, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on October 12 in Springfield District Court and...
LONGMEADOW, MA
newschain

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering rapper at Notting Hill Carnival

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper in broad daylight at the Notting Hill Carnival. The men, aged 23 and 18, were arrested at houses in Bristol on Wednesday morning while a 20-year-old woman was arrested in London on suspicion of assisting an offender, Scotland Yard said.
newschain

The English Football League: where anyone can beat anyone

QPR moved to the top of the Championship with victory over Cardiff on Wednesday, but their tally of 27 points after 15 games is the lowest for a league leader since the second tier was expanded to 24 teams in 1988-89. Only 16 points separate Michael Beale’s side at the...
newschain

Kieran McKenna claims Ipswich should have beaten Derby by bigger margin

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna said his side should have beaten Derby by a bigger margin than the 1-0 scoreline at Portman Road. Wes Burns netted the winner in the 67th-minute, firing home on the rebound after Kayden Jackson’s effort had bounced back off a post following a loose pass from Curtis Davies.
newschain

St Johnstone hit back to beat Hibernian as VAR makes mark on Scottish football

Martin Boyle’s penalty-box dive sparked Scottish football’s first noticeable VAR check as St Johnstone came from behind to beat 10-man Hibernian 2-1 at Easter Road. It took less than eight minutes for the technology to come into play on its cinch Premiership debut as Boyle’s yellow card was quickly confirmed.
newschain

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim silent on Aston Villa links

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has refused to be drawn on the Aston Villa job. The 37-year-old is a contender to replace Steven Gerrard after he was sacked following Thursday’s wretched 3-0 defeat at Fulham. Amorim guided Sporting to their first Portuguese league title in 19 years last season...
newschain

Douglas Luiz available for Villa against Brentford after wrongful dismissal

Douglas Luiz is available for Aston Villa against Brentford after he had a claim of wrongful dismissal upheld. The midfielder was sent off for violent conduct during Thursday night’s 3-0 defeat at Fulham – after which manager Steven Gerrard was sacked – but will not serve a suspension.
newschain

Leeds trip gives us a chance to show our quality, says Fulham boss Marco Silva

Fulham boss Marco Silva says his players will relish their next Premier League challenge against Leeds on Sunday at a partisan Elland Road. Silva’s side climbed up to ninth place in the table after Thursday’s 3-0 home win against Aston Villa, who sacked manager Steven Gerrard shortly after.
newschain

Hearts trio in contention after training ahead of Celtic clash

Andy Halliday, Josh Ginnelly and Michael Smith have all trained ahead of Hearts’ clash with Celtic and could be in contention to play. Peter Haring (concussion) is definitely out, while Nathaniel Atkinson (foot) and Gary Mackay-Steven (knock) are expected to remain on the sidelines. Craig Halkett (hamstring) and Kye...
newschain

Thomas Frank has ‘unfinished business’ at Brentford amid Aston Villa speculation

Thomas Frank insisted he has “unfinished business” at Brentford after being linked with the managerial vacancy at Sunday’s opponents Aston Villa. Thursday’s 3-0 loss to Fulham proved the final straw for Steven Gerrard, who was sacked by Villa before the team bus even left Craven Cottage, with his side languishing in 17th place with only nine points from 11 games.
newschain

Notts County extend National League lead to four points

Notts County extended their lead at the top of the Vanarama National League table to four points with a 3-0 win over Maidstone at Meadow Lane. County broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time when Macaulay Langstaff’s initial header came back off the bar and he was on hand to put his own rebound into the net and make it 1-0 with his 16th goal of the campaign.
newschain

I loved it – Gary O’Neil recalls happy Hammers stint ahead of Bournemouth visit

Interim Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil is looking forward to waxing nostalgic when the Cherries visit his former club West Ham on Monday night. The former midfielder joined the Hammers on a two-and-a-half-year deal in January 2011 and helped the club win promotion with a 2-1 victory over Blackpool in the 2012 Championship play-off final.
newschain

Harry Toffolo misses out as Nottingham Forest take on Liverpool

Nottingham Forest will be without Harry Toffolo for the visit of Liverpool. The left-back picked up a hamstring injury after coming on as a substitute in the midweek draw at Brighton and faces a spell out. Lewis O’Brien is still ill, Renan Lodi is battling a sprained ankle while Moussa...

Comments / 0

Community Policy