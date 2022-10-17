Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says US In 'Pretty Good Health' But China, Europe Experiencing Recession 'Of Sorts'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said China is experiencing a slowdown similar to a recession driven by the slump in the property market that lasted for over a year. What Happened: The world's richest person, while replying to a question about recent order intake trends during his company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, said, "China is experiencing a recession of sorts," mainly in the real estate market.
More Pain For China? Team Biden's Tech Curbs May Reportedly Expand To AI, Quantum Computing
The Biden administration is considering the possibility of fresh export curbs that would limit China’s access to some of the most powerful emerging computing technologies including quantum computing and artificial intelligence, reported Bloomberg, citing sources. Industry experts are working on how to set the parameters of the restrictions on...
Apple Loses Crucial Design Chief, Casting Concerns Over Its AR, VR, Electric Car Prospects
Apple Inc’s AAPL head of hardware design, Evans Hankey, will depart three years after taking the job, Bloomberg reported. Hankey will remain at Apple for the next six months while the company is yet to name her successor. One possible candidate to assume leadership is Richard Howarth, 9 To 5 Mac reports.
Shiba Inu Army Clamors For Binance To List Bone ShibaSwap Token
At least 208 community members of Shiba Inu token SHIB/USD have signed a petition urging cryptocurrency exchange Binance to list the governance token of the SHIB ecosystem — Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD. What Happened: BONE allows the members of the SHIB community to vote on upcoming proposals. The more tokens...
How the pandemic may have altered your personality
From rethinking workspaces to how we socialize with one another, there hasn’t been a part of our lives unaffected by the pandemic. A new study shows the effects of the pandemic could even have altered our personality.
Trading Mindset - The Mental Battle In Crypto Futures Trading
Before going to war, one should prepare himself. I see the crypto markets, especially futures, as a psychological battlefield. Anyone can make money during bull markets but to be able to carry on during bear markets, with their harsh volatility, blown stop losses and random price action requires a different type of preparation.
Netflix Launched Its Website 24 Years Ago: A Timeline
This article was originally published on April 16, 2022. The streaming giant has come a long way since launching its first product. Reed Hastings and Marc Rudolph decided to mail themselves a DVD in 1997, and after the DVD arrived unscathed, the idea for Netflix was born. On April 14,...
Elon Musk Could Sell $5B Tesla Shares To Fund Twitter Deal Next Week — But Analyst Predicts Rally Once 'Overhang Lifts'
With Elon Musk reviving the abandoned Twitter Inc. TWTR deal and giving a deadline of Oct. 28 for the closure, the chatter regarding financing is back. What Happened: Musk could sell about $5 billion of his Tesla Inc. TSLA shares to close the Twitter deal by Oct. 28, Gary Black, managing partner at Future Fund, said.
Grandpa says his biggest achievement in life is his relationship with Grandma and it's so adorable
It's so stirring to witness pure emotion from a man who passionately loves his wife.
Benzinga
The Good Shroom Adds New Hash And Flower SKU-s To Its Cannabis Portfolio
The Good Shroom Co Inc. through its subsidiary Teonan Biomedical Inc., has begun selling OG Hawaïenne by Nordique Royale and Cherry Blossom by Velada in Quebec. The company received its first PO for these 2 products for $26,680 and is expected to receive replenishment PO's every 1 to 3 weeks in addition to its other products. This launch is occurring in approximately 30% of all stores for the first 6 months and is expected to move into all stores thereafter. The size of its PO's are also expected to increase concurrently at that time. The company also has 6 other hash and cannabis flower products presently sold in Quebec and expects to launch another product in the infused pre-roll segment in the coming month.
Elon Musk's Starlink Files For Data Imagery, GPS Location Trademarks: Why This Expert Says They're 'Something To Pay Attention To'
Starlink issued a trademark filing that could lead to new business units. Benzinga spoke to a trademark attorney to break down the filings and what they could mean. Satellite company Starlink has quietly filed new trademarks that could lead to new business ventures for parent company SpaceX. A trademark attorney...
The Mystery of Billions of Missing Alaskan Crabs and What it Means for our Food Security
The disappearance of billions of snow crabs from the waters of Alaska has been making international headlines since last week (week of October 12th, 2022). The Alaska snow crab harvest has been canceled for the first time ever after billions of crustaceans have disappeared from the cold, treacherous waters of the Bering Sea in recent years.
Elon Musk's Companies, Twitter Deal May Come Under Scrutiny As Biden Administration Mulls Security Reviews: Report
The U.S. is reportedly discussing the possibility of subjecting Elon Musk’s companies to national security reviews. What Happened: U.S. government and intelligence officials are weighing in on the possibility of using tools to review Musk’s multiple ventures and the talks are still at an early stage, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Dr. Deepak Chopra Is 'Impressed With The Verified Results' Of ProVEDA's Topical Pain Relief Solutions
ProVEDA Corporation has entered into a relationship with Dr. Deepak Chopra. For over 5,000 years and still serving as the core of healthcare in India today, Ayurvedic medicine has over 250 plant extracts with proven medicinal properties. When formulating its topical pain relief solutions, ProVEDA starts with these traditional extracts and then adds plant stem cells for their antioxidant activities along with CBD for a feeling of overall wellness. The result is THC-free, broad-spectrum CBD-infused, plant-based therapeutics.
