Elon Musk Says US In 'Pretty Good Health' But China, Europe Experiencing Recession 'Of Sorts'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said China is experiencing a slowdown similar to a recession driven by the slump in the property market that lasted for over a year. What Happened: The world's richest person, while replying to a question about recent order intake trends during his company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, said, "China is experiencing a recession of sorts," mainly in the real estate market.
Shiba Inu Army Clamors For Binance To List Bone ShibaSwap Token

At least 208 community members of Shiba Inu token SHIB/USD have signed a petition urging cryptocurrency exchange Binance to list the governance token of the SHIB ecosystem — Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD. What Happened: BONE allows the members of the SHIB community to vote on upcoming proposals. The more tokens...
Trading Mindset - The Mental Battle In Crypto Futures Trading

Before going to war, one should prepare himself. I see the crypto markets, especially futures, as a psychological battlefield. Anyone can make money during bull markets but to be able to carry on during bear markets, with their harsh volatility, blown stop losses and random price action requires a different type of preparation.
Netflix Launched Its Website 24 Years Ago: A Timeline

This article was originally published on April 16, 2022. The streaming giant has come a long way since launching its first product. Reed Hastings and Marc Rudolph decided to mail themselves a DVD in 1997, and after the DVD arrived unscathed, the idea for Netflix was born. On April 14,...
The Good Shroom Adds New Hash And Flower SKU-s To Its Cannabis Portfolio

The Good Shroom Co Inc. through its subsidiary Teonan Biomedical Inc., has begun selling OG Hawaïenne by Nordique Royale and Cherry Blossom by Velada in Quebec. The company received its first PO for these 2 products for $26,680 and is expected to receive replenishment PO's every 1 to 3 weeks in addition to its other products. This launch is occurring in approximately 30% of all stores for the first 6 months and is expected to move into all stores thereafter. The size of its PO's are also expected to increase concurrently at that time. The company also has 6 other hash and cannabis flower products presently sold in Quebec and expects to launch another product in the infused pre-roll segment in the coming month.
Elon Musk's Companies, Twitter Deal May Come Under Scrutiny As Biden Administration Mulls Security Reviews: Report

The U.S. is reportedly discussing the possibility of subjecting Elon Musk’s companies to national security reviews. What Happened: U.S. government and intelligence officials are weighing in on the possibility of using tools to review Musk’s multiple ventures and the talks are still at an early stage, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Dr. Deepak Chopra Is 'Impressed With The Verified Results' Of ProVEDA's Topical Pain Relief Solutions

ProVEDA Corporation has entered into a relationship with Dr. Deepak Chopra. For over 5,000 years and still serving as the core of healthcare in India today, Ayurvedic medicine has over 250 plant extracts with proven medicinal properties. When formulating its topical pain relief solutions, ProVEDA starts with these traditional extracts and then adds plant stem cells for their antioxidant activities along with CBD for a feeling of overall wellness. The result is THC-free, broad-spectrum CBD-infused, plant-based therapeutics.
