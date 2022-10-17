ITHACA, N.Y.—It appears voters will not get a chance to see the candidates for Ithaca mayor make their case directly to one another before the November special election. With the election just 18 days away and early voting set to begin on Oct. 29, two proposed debates between the three mayoral candidates have fallen through. Conventionally, there is at least one debate during a mayoral election cycle, though this one is taking place a year early and the winner will only hold the office for one until the end of 2023 to finish former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick’s term.

ITHACA, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO