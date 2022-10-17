ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whcuradio.com

Death reported in Ithaca gorge

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a gorge death in Ithaca. Authorities from the Cayuga Heights Fire Department confirmed that a victim was pulled from Renwick Gorge in Cayuga Heights around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. This is a developing story.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Obituary: Paul Alexander, Sr.

Paul Alexander, Sr., age 62 of the city of Ithaca, passed on the night of October 15th, 2022, in Cayuga Medical Center. He was born in Ithaca on July 26th, 1960 to his late parents, Fredrick Alexander Sr and Jacqueline Thorpe Alexander. Shortly after the death of his father in...
ITHACA, NY
wskg.org

Ithaca could cut funding from several long-vacant police officer positions

The City of Ithaca may temporarily cut funding from seven vacant police officer positions in next year’s budget. There are currently 15 police officer positions that are funded but unfilled, some for over a year. When the city funds a police officer position, it must budget for 10 years of salary for that officer.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Op-Ed: In support of Bangs Ambulance Workers United

This is an op-ed written by Jasmine Myrick, a former Bangs employee. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. What is your first thought when you think of an ambulance? Some people think of flashing lights, or the sounds...
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Heated Debate During Finance & Administration Meeting for Cortland County

During the Cortland County Finance & Administration Committee Meeting on Tuesday, October 18th, the committee looked to vote to absolve the Cortland County Industrial Development Agency from tipping fees from the APEX site clean up at the Cortland County Landfill totaling $381,706.10 dollars. The 9-acre property has been vacant since...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Authorities conduct underage drinking investigation at Cortland bar, tickets issued

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A massive underage drinking sting in Cortland. Cortland City Police and investigators from the State Liquor Authority and Department of Motor Vehicles hit the Stone Lounge at 128 Main Street last night. The investigation found that 79 of the 94 people in the bar at the time were using bad IDs. They were issued appearance tickets for a violation of section 509-6 of the vehicle and traffic law for use of a fraudulent or fictitious identification. An employee was also issued two tickets.
CORTLAND, NY
The Ithaca Voice

No debates seem likely in Ithaca mayoral race

ITHACA, N.Y.—It appears voters will not get a chance to see the candidates for Ithaca mayor make their case directly to one another before the November special election. With the election just 18 days away and early voting set to begin on Oct. 29, two proposed debates between the three mayoral candidates have fallen through. Conventionally, there is at least one debate during a mayoral election cycle, though this one is taking place a year early and the winner will only hold the office for one until the end of 2023 to finish former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick’s term.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Multiple felonies for Ithaca man in Schuyler County

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man awaits his day in court in Schuyler County. Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Mohammadali Arzani on October 8th. Arzani was allegedly driving impaired and found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. He’s charged with felony 2nd degree drug possession, two counts of felony 3rd degree drug possession, felony DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two misdemeanors, and two vehicle and traffic law violations. He’s in Schuyler County Jail without bail.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

GOP’s Winn blames Ithaca leaders for rise in crime

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Zach Winn is keeping an eye on crime. The Republican candidate for Ithaca mayor tells WHCU he’s concerned. Winn says Ithaca has a crime problem. Winn blames the “policy of non-enforcement” and the “enabling of drug addiction” in Ithaca for an increase in crime.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison stepping down to address medical concerns

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison announced at Tuesday’s legislature meeting that he will be stepping down from the governing body. Granison, who was first elected to represent the Third District during a wave of new legislature membership in 2017 and was reelected in 2021, said his resignation will take effect on Oct. 31. His announcement, made while flanked by family members, was greeted with a standing ovation from his fellow legislators.
whcuradio.com

Alleged unlawful ATM withdrawals leads to arrest of Cortland County man

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cincinnatus man facing a felony charge in the City of Cortland. Cortland City Police investigated a reported pair of thefts that occurred on September 8th and September 17th. They say 36-year-old Brian Tuning allegedly withdrew money from a person’s bank account twice without their knowledge. The investigation revealed that the two were in a relationship at the time of the withdrawals. He faces charges of felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor petit larceny in Cortland City Court on November 23rd.
CORTLAND, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Man who attacked Congressman Lee Zeldin released to Bath VA for care

Zeldin was attacked with a knife in a Rochester suburb during a campaign stop. The man authorities say attacked New York GOP gubernatorial candidate and congressman Lee Zeldin in Perinton in July will be released to an alcohol treatment program at the Bath VA. U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian Payson said that David Jakubonis, after treatment in Bath, would be transferred to the Veterans Outreach Center.
BATH, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

