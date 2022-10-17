Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan Pfeifer
This Small Town in New York is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenTrumansburg, NY
Related
Joly aims to remain chief of Ithaca Police Department
ITHACA, N.Y. — It’s been nearly a year and a half since former Ithaca Police Department Chief Dennis Nayor stepped down from his position, and Deputy Chief John Joly stepped in as Acting Chief. Now, Joly aims to continue in the job. On Monday he became the first...
wskg.org
Recap: Candidates for New York’s 52nd state Senate district debate on WSKG News
New York’s newly redrawn 52nd state Senate district covers Cortland and Tompkins counties and parts of Broome County. It includes the cities of Binghamton, Cortland and Ithaca. You can listen to the full debate here. TRANSCRIPT. MEGAN ZEREZ, HOST: This is WSKG News. I’m Megan Zerez. Earlier today WSKG...
whcuradio.com
Death reported in Ithaca gorge
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a gorge death in Ithaca. Authorities from the Cayuga Heights Fire Department confirmed that a victim was pulled from Renwick Gorge in Cayuga Heights around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. This is a developing story.
Obituary: Paul Alexander, Sr.
Paul Alexander, Sr., age 62 of the city of Ithaca, passed on the night of October 15th, 2022, in Cayuga Medical Center. He was born in Ithaca on July 26th, 1960 to his late parents, Fredrick Alexander Sr and Jacqueline Thorpe Alexander. Shortly after the death of his father in...
wskg.org
Ithaca could cut funding from several long-vacant police officer positions
The City of Ithaca may temporarily cut funding from seven vacant police officer positions in next year’s budget. There are currently 15 police officer positions that are funded but unfilled, some for over a year. When the city funds a police officer position, it must budget for 10 years of salary for that officer.
Op-Ed: In support of Bangs Ambulance Workers United
This is an op-ed written by Jasmine Myrick, a former Bangs employee. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. What is your first thought when you think of an ambulance? Some people think of flashing lights, or the sounds...
wxhc.com
Heated Debate During Finance & Administration Meeting for Cortland County
During the Cortland County Finance & Administration Committee Meeting on Tuesday, October 18th, the committee looked to vote to absolve the Cortland County Industrial Development Agency from tipping fees from the APEX site clean up at the Cortland County Landfill totaling $381,706.10 dollars. The 9-acre property has been vacant since...
Tompkins County Legislator Resigns to Fight Cancer
A new Tompkins County legislator is being sought to represent the City of Ithaca, parts of Cornell University’s north campus and upper Collegetown, and parts of the South Hill and Belle Sherman neighborhoods as Henry Granison has announced he will be stepping down. The Democrat is resigning October 31...
Johnson City man wanted for menacing
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ryan Belleman on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
PEDC Recap: New bikeshare company plans rollout on to Ithaca streets
ITHACA, N.Y.—It was a productive and brief meeting for the city of Ithaca Planning and Development Committee (PEDC) this month. Plans for clean-energy bulk buys, drinking water protections and a new bikeshare service were reviewed by the committee, among other items on the agenda. As always, The Ithaca Voice...
whcuradio.com
Authorities conduct underage drinking investigation at Cortland bar, tickets issued
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A massive underage drinking sting in Cortland. Cortland City Police and investigators from the State Liquor Authority and Department of Motor Vehicles hit the Stone Lounge at 128 Main Street last night. The investigation found that 79 of the 94 people in the bar at the time were using bad IDs. They were issued appearance tickets for a violation of section 509-6 of the vehicle and traffic law for use of a fraudulent or fictitious identification. An employee was also issued two tickets.
No debates seem likely in Ithaca mayoral race
ITHACA, N.Y.—It appears voters will not get a chance to see the candidates for Ithaca mayor make their case directly to one another before the November special election. With the election just 18 days away and early voting set to begin on Oct. 29, two proposed debates between the three mayoral candidates have fallen through. Conventionally, there is at least one debate during a mayoral election cycle, though this one is taking place a year early and the winner will only hold the office for one until the end of 2023 to finish former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick’s term.
whcuradio.com
Multiple felonies for Ithaca man in Schuyler County
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man awaits his day in court in Schuyler County. Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Mohammadali Arzani on October 8th. Arzani was allegedly driving impaired and found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. He’s charged with felony 2nd degree drug possession, two counts of felony 3rd degree drug possession, felony DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two misdemeanors, and two vehicle and traffic law violations. He’s in Schuyler County Jail without bail.
whcuradio.com
GOP’s Winn blames Ithaca leaders for rise in crime
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Zach Winn is keeping an eye on crime. The Republican candidate for Ithaca mayor tells WHCU he’s concerned. Winn says Ithaca has a crime problem. Winn blames the “policy of non-enforcement” and the “enabling of drug addiction” in Ithaca for an increase in crime.
Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison stepping down to address medical concerns
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison announced at Tuesday’s legislature meeting that he will be stepping down from the governing body. Granison, who was first elected to represent the Third District during a wave of new legislature membership in 2017 and was reelected in 2021, said his resignation will take effect on Oct. 31. His announcement, made while flanked by family members, was greeted with a standing ovation from his fellow legislators.
Community groups raise objections over Aguirre-Torres’ departure from City Hall
ITHACA, N.Y.—Two letters to the editors, featuring dozens of signatures, have developed over the last two weeks since the sudden resignation of Luis Aguirre-Torres, the outgoing Director of Sustainability for the City of Ithaca. The letters, one written by the Latino Civic Association (LCA) and a separate one signed...
whcuradio.com
Alleged unlawful ATM withdrawals leads to arrest of Cortland County man
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cincinnatus man facing a felony charge in the City of Cortland. Cortland City Police investigated a reported pair of thefts that occurred on September 8th and September 17th. They say 36-year-old Brian Tuning allegedly withdrew money from a person’s bank account twice without their knowledge. The investigation revealed that the two were in a relationship at the time of the withdrawals. He faces charges of felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor petit larceny in Cortland City Court on November 23rd.
wellsvillesun.com
Man who attacked Congressman Lee Zeldin released to Bath VA for care
Zeldin was attacked with a knife in a Rochester suburb during a campaign stop. The man authorities say attacked New York GOP gubernatorial candidate and congressman Lee Zeldin in Perinton in July will be released to an alcohol treatment program at the Bath VA. U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian Payson said that David Jakubonis, after treatment in Bath, would be transferred to the Veterans Outreach Center.
Gov. Hochul Announces Progress Toward Boosting New York’s Unscrewed Aircraft Systems Industry
ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site has secured approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly uncrewed aircraft systems – commonly referred to as drones – beyond visual line of sight across the entire 50 miles of airspace within New York’s Drone Corridor.
Suspect evades police in Binghamton vehicle pursuit
This morning, at around 1:50 a.m., Broome County Sheriff's deputies attempted to stop a white Jeep Cherokee after it failed to stop for a red light at South Washington Street and Vestal Avenue.
The Ithaca Voice
Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
Comments / 1