ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Boulder using helicopter to repair Mount Sanitas trail

By Maris Westrum
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4In0DG_0ic8eCxS00

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The City of Boulder will use a helicopter to assist in moving materials to repair the Mount Sanitas trail.

The helicopter is set to transport materials Oct. 18 starting at 6:30 a.m. and going until 5 p.m. as the weather permits. The Mount Sanitas trail and parts of the Sanitas Valley and Dakota Ridge trail will be closed during this part of the repairs.

Burglars steal thousands worth of food from popular Boulder restaurant

Those who use the closed trails during this time may receive citations from park rangers. For more information on trail closures, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Incoming snow should miss Denver, cold temperatures and fierce wind won't

After more dry, breezy, and warm weather through Saturday, a strong cold front brings huge change starting Sunday.Until then, fire danger will remain elevated across Colorado. And in some areas, the threat of wildfire will reach a critical level. These areas are under a Red Flag Warning from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. The warning includes Fort Collins, Pueblo, Sterling, Craig, and mountain towns like Walden, Kremmling, and Fairplay. Outdoor burning is strong discouraged along with any activity that could produce a spark.Westerly winds will gust up to 35 mph Friday afternoon and will combine with temperatures that are...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Fire prompts evacuations in Boulder County

WATCH - Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman returns to court for motions hearing. Morphew's defense filed a motion in September asking for 97 items to be returned to Morphew. Updated: 5 hours ago. Shooting involving a Fremont County Deputy under investigation. WATCH: $60 million going to Arkansas Valley...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Jill

World Record Set at Colorado State Park

Colorado has numerous claims to fame. The state holds the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed like gorillas (Denver, 2009), the world's deepest geothermal hot spring (Pagosa Springs, 2011), and the largest dog wedding ceremony (Littleton, 2007).
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy