Washington State

Pete Buttigieg emerges as high-demand presence on campaign trail

By Cami Mondeaux
 4 days ago

T ransportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has emerged as one of the most highly requested presences on the midterm campaign trail, surpassing big political names such as Vice President Kamala Harris , according to reports.

Buttigieg, who once sought the White House himself during the 2020 presidential cycle, has become so popular that the former South Bend mayor often has to choose between several requests to appear alongside different Democratic candidates, according to CNN . The overflow of requests for the transportation secretary to appear on the campaign trail is unprecedented, but it may indicate how several Democrats view the direction of their party.

“It’s the association with being a Democrat — but not with Biden or Harris,” one operative involved in multiple House races told the outlet. “In the context of what people have to pick from, he’s very popular.”

Part of Buttigieg’s favorability may be due in part that the 40-year-old is a fresh face in an otherwise older administration. That sentiment is reflected by lawmakers within the party who have called on Democrats to seek "new blood" to replace aging lawmakers.

A handful of Democrats have also become wary about backing President Joe Biden for a second term, citing concerns about his age. Biden, 79, is the oldest president to hold U.S. office.

The transportation secretary may also be benefiting from the fact that Biden’s approval ratings have suffered over the last few months, hurting Harris by association.

“A senior staffer on our campaign says, ‘Throwing in two cents from our finance director — our San Francisco people have expressed that they don’t really care about POTUS, VPOTUS or the first lady. … They just really like Secretary Pete,’” said a campaign aide for a House Democrat running a competitive race on the West Coast.

Both Buttigieg and Harris are considered to be top contenders for the Democratic nomination in 2028 or in 2024 if Biden chooses not to run.

Buttigieg’s high-demand presence could also just be due to the fact it costs less to get the transportation secretary to travel to events, as Harris would require coordinating a Secret Service detail, local police protection, and traffic-related provisions. Buttigieg, on the other hand, would only require a member of the Protective Services Division.

Buttigieg has emerged as a favorite for a presidential run in 2024, topping the field of probable candidates, according to a poll by the University of New Hampshire. About 17% of voters ranked Buttigieg as their first choice, followed closely by 16% who want Biden to run again, the poll showed. Only 6% said they’d prefer Harris.

