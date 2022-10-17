ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Russia continues attacks on Kyiv with Iranian 'kamikaze' drones

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OZu01_0ic8dznu00

Russian forces launched a wave of “kamikaze” drones at Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, on Monday that left multiple people dead.

The attack was not limited to Kyiv alone, however. Ukraine’s Strana News outlet reported that air raid warnings were activated in all regions of south, eastern, and central Ukraine.

“As of now, the number of people killed as a result of a kamikaze drone attack on a residential building has increased to 3. 19 people have been rescued,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office, said on Telegram. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the dead were a "young couple, a husband and wife, who were expecting a child. The woman was 6 months pregnant.”

NATO WARNS RUSSIA: PUTIN WOULD 'REGRET' ANY USE OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS

Search and rescue operations continue as emergency operators look to retrieve people from under the rubble.

Russia’s military has bombarded large swaths of the country for roughly the last week, incurring allegations of targeting civilian infrastructure in these attacks, though it has repeatedly claimed that these strikes have strictly sought military targets, including Ukraine’s energy sector.

A senior U.S. military official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to reporters on Friday, said that Russia's latest bombardment included " hundreds " of missiles that “in most” cases “have been used at civilian targets either indiscriminately or certainly in a deliberate way as it relates to infrastructure targets like electricity or bridges or otherwise,” which violate the international rules of war.

“During the day, the Russian armed forces continued to strike with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons at military command and control facilities and the energy system targets of Ukraine. All designated objects were hit,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement, according to CNN .

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said on Monday afternoon local time that the country had shot down 37 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones and three cruise missiles.

Russia’s military has increasingly relied on the Iranian weapons as their stockpiles continue to diminish throughout the nearly eight-month-long conflict.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Late last week, Ukrainian officials alleged personnel connected to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps traveled to Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine to train Kremlin forces how to use the drones they’ve purchased. Iran denies reports that it has provided weapons to Russia.

“Iran has repeatedly declared that it is not a party in the war between Russia and Ukraine and has not sent any weapons to either side,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, according to Iranian state media IRNA.

A senior U.S. military official told reporters on Monday that Iran had provided Russia with "hundreds" of drones but declined to provide a more approximate amount.

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Putin ally threatens to turn Chechens loose on Russian dissidents

Russian citizens who criticize the Kremlin could find themselves on the receiving end of a nasty visit from Chechen forces, according to an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin’s attempted "partial mobilization" of fighting-aged Russians into the war in Ukraine has prompted a wave of social displeasure, including a...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
americanmilitarynews.com

War in Ukraine ‘could be over by Christmas;’ Putin in fear of coup

A senior former U.S. general said that Russia could be defeated by the end of the year based on his assessment of the success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Others have echoed his claim. Meanwhile, Urkaine’s intelligence officials claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed the special ODON unit of the Russian National guard to arrest soldiers in fears he could be deposed in a coup.
Daily Mail

Former CIA director David Petraeus warns that the US and its allies would DESTROY Russia's troops in Ukraine and sink its Black Sea fleet if Putin uses nuclear weapons - and radiation could drift into NATO countries

A former CIA director warned that the US and NATO allies would destroy Russian forces if Russian President Vladimir Putin used nuclear weapons in his war with Ukraine. David Petraeus appeared on ABC's 'This Week' Sunday, where he said the nuclear threats by Putin need to be taken seriously, and that the ruler is 'desperate' as the 'battlefield reality he faces is irreversible.'
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Business Insider

The war in Ukraine may keep Russia's new Su-75 stealth fighter jet out of the air

The Su-75 "Checkmate" is Russia's attempt at building a fifth-generation fighter for export. But the war in Ukraine has isolated Moscow internationally and raised doubts about Russian hardware. Those issues may steer even Russia's traditional defense partners toward other fighter options. The Su-75 "Checkmate" is Russia's attempt at an export...
Newsweek

Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine

A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-30 and Su-34.
Daily Mail

Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'

Hundreds of men were ordered to 'beat their wives' who were labelled 'enemies of the people' for staging a protest against Vladimir Putin's war. Husbands who refused were told that brutal Russian security officers in Chechnya would violently attack the women instead. Then male relatives of the women protesters were...
Newsweek

Ukraine Reveals How Many Missiles Putin Has Left: 'Defeat Is Inevitable'

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov revealed Friday morning the number of missiles Russia has left and said that defeating Russian President Vladimir Putin's military is "inevitable." Reznikov posted an illustration on Twitter showing that, as of October 12, Russia has 609 missiles left out of 1,844 missiles it had when...
Newsweek

Ukraine Map Reveals Just How Far Russian Forces Have Retreated in One Week

A new map of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has shown the significant ground Ukraine's counteroffensive has taken in recent days. The latest map, produced by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank and the Critical Threats project, has since gone viral on Twitter with more than 140,000 views.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
247K+
Followers
71K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy