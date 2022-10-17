The U.S. equity markets witnessed a downtrend for the past few trading sessions despite a relatively healthy earnings performance from hitherto reported companies. The decline was largely triggered by the continued rise in bond yields, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield reaching a high of 4.239% - the highest since 2008. The rising bond yields have been an offshoot of high inflationary pressures and Fed’s aggressive rate hike policy to curb the same. The Fed is likely to announce a fourth successive 75 basis point rate hike in November as it indicated to bring the so-called terminal rate to 4.6% from the current range of 3-3.25%.

