ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

'The Voice' Battle Round Sneak Peek! Team Blake's Top Acts Sing a Justin Bieber Fan Fave

By Paulette Cohn
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SJTrl_0ic8dmZh00

The Battle Rounds continue for the second night on The Voice season 22 and here is a sneak peek of Team Blake Shelton’s Bodie and Jaeden Luke's vocal duel of Justin Bieber's "As Long As You Love Me."

“That was so good,” Gwen Stefani said when they finished.

And Camila Cabello enthused, “Wowza! Wowza! Guys, that was good. I was hot and flustered for a second there. That was a really sexy arrangement of the song.”

Jaeden, of course, is the 22-year-old singer from Washington state that was flirting with Camila during his Blind Audition performance of "Make It With You" by Bread, but joined Team Blake because Team Camila wasn't an option.

After flirting with him for a minute, Camila got serious and said, “Jaeden, your tone is so beautiful, I want to hear it on a record. I think you as an artist, the whole package, is special … and you’re my boyfriend. Bodie, you were even better than I remember in your Blind Audition. Your runs were crazy. Your belts were masterful. You were flawless.”

Camila then joked around, teasing Blake about how much her opinion means to him, and then said to both of his team members, “Honestly, I would steal both of you. I think you guys are both really special and cool.”

Next, Gwen gave her critique: “I was blown away by that performance. It showed both of your depths as artists. I got lost in it. Bodie, your style is gorgeous. So much range, power, tenderness. It’s everything you want to hear in a vocal. You got a four-chair turn and we all were fighting for you, but this is next level of what I thought you were. Jaeden, what I love about you besides just your voice, is you. Even though Bodie was killing it, I was staring at you most of the time. I do love your voice. I love your tone. Listen, this is a tough one."

John was next. He said, “I really loved it, too. Jaeden, if I were to pick between the tones I would listen to, I think I would pick yours a little bit more. It’s got character and grit and depth and that haunting floaty vibe at the same time. You’re like Superman. You can do anything with that voice. But sometimes your execution isn’t always all the way there. Bodie, though, your voice is so strong and powerful, and it’s got character and presence. I thought your execution was perfect, so I would pick Bodie, but I do believe that Jaeden has so much potential."

Then it was time for their coach to give his impression. Blake said, “Jaeden, I didn’t expect you to step up and have that … it’s almost like that Chris Isaak “Wicked Game” type thing about your approach to this song. The girls are just freaking out over it. It truly is cool, and you need to teach me that. Bodie, instead of going down the falsetto road, he goes full voice and hits it with all the power and stuff and it’s really impressive. Dude, your voice is crazy. You found a way to make it work together and everybody’s super excited about it. You’re both so unique, but the winner of this Battle is…

Tune in to The Voice tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC to find out which artist Blake picked as the winner of the Battle. But, if we had to hazard a guest, our money is on Bodie. After all, how many coaches eliminate a four-chair turn when they know the other coaches will snap him up?

Next, Read Blake Shelton's Heartfelt Goodbye to The Voice

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Reveals New Coaches for Season 23

The Voice is rolling out some sweeping changes for its upcoming Season 23. The iconic reality singing competition has announced the coaches for the forthcoming season, and there are two entirely new faces coming to the famous chairs when the show returns in 2023. Blake Shelton is returning for his...
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment

Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
shefinds

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why She Told Simon Cowell To ‘Stay Away From Me’ During ‘American Idol’

Before Kelly Clarkson was the multi-talented hitmaker, 3-time Grammy winner, and talk show host that we know and love now, she was a hopeful contestant on the very first season of American Idol. As Clarkson, 40, was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Since U Been Gone” singer reunited with the original AI judges— Simon Cowell, 62, Paula Abdul, 60, and Randy Jackson, 66. During the event, Cowell delivered a speech in her honor, and reflected back on the moment he met the “Breakaway” crooner at her audition, and heard her powerhouse vocals. What he didn’t expect— he revealed— was her clever tactic to win the competition.
Outsider.com

Gwen Stefani Admits She Once Thought Blake Shelton’s Southern Accent Was ‘Fake’

While the love between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani of The Voice is real, there was one time when Stefani thought this was “fake.” What in the world could it be? Well, Stefani is married to a guy who has a Southern accent. She kind of didn’t believe that was his real voice for a period of time. But alas, that’s just the way Shelton talks. Stefani eventually got used to it. Heck, she probably finds it quite attractive and becoming these days.
People

Chase Chrisley Is Engaged to Emmy Medders: Inside His Baseball Stadium Proposal with 175K Rose Petals!

The Chrisley Knows Best star proposed to his girlfriend of two years on Oct. 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee Chase Chrisley is engaged! The Chrisley Knows Best star, 26, proposed to Emmy Medders, his girlfriend of nearly three years, on Oct. 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee. "It was the perfect night," Chrisley tells PEOPLE. "There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together." RELATED: Growing Up Chrisley: Chase Contemplates Proposing to...
NASHVILLE, TN
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Decider.com

‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes

Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Ex Gavin Rossdale Seen In Rare Photo Together At Son Apollo’s Football Game

Gwen Stefani, 53, and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 56, had a family Sunday on Oct. 16 to support their youngest son, Apollo, 8, during his flag football game. Of course, the “Rich Girl” songstress showed up in absolute style with green paint-splattered jeans, a white undershirt with a long sleeve crop top layered over it, and her signature bold red lip. She completed the look with multiple accessories, including an army trucker hat with a Wienerschnitzel logo on the front, round sunglasses, and burgundy nails to match her lipstick. Gwen also showed up in full mom style, as she carried a folding lawn chair with her to the sporting event.
Parade

Parade

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy