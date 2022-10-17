ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Michele Rokes
4d ago

Why is it that some people fight against gun control but never have any input on how to make our children and our streets safer. They are always there ridiculing others suggestions, but where are their suggestions, their solutions? They even boast about their cities don't have gun troubles as bad as others, but if you look, they actually do. If they can't get involved and fight for a safer life for all then they shouldn't degrade others who are at least trying.

crab
4d ago

damn I just left the store didn't see nothing,,, it's like a jungle sometimes it makes me wonder how I kept from going under

Will Herrera
4d ago

What the heck is wrong with society? At this point if you're not for stricter gun laws you must have a mental issue.

