Marcus Garner and Mason Quailes went to Ismail Lewis’ Steelton home in 2020 to beat him up and steal his bank cards, as revenge for a dispute. But when it became clear Ismail Lewis was not going to allow himself to be robbed, Garner and Quailes drew guns and fired six shots, riddling him with five bullets—one of which struck his heart and lung, killing him.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO