Coroner identifies man shot, killed by deputies near Loon Lake
LOON LAKE, Wash. – The man shot and killed by Spokane County deputies near Loon Lake has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffery Smith. The Stevens County Coroner said Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds. The incident began on October 12 at a home east of Loon Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that Smith shot...
FOX 28 Spokane
The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit is asking for help identifying a man
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are asking for help identifying this man. He is an adult male who appears to have a tattoo of a skull on the inside of his left forearm. He is believed to drive the red sedan pictured. If...
Deputies in East Wenatchee arrest man suspected of assaulting trooper, eluding police
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A man suspected of assaulting a state trooper and eluding police in Wenatchee was arrested on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Victor Dominguez in East Wenatchee for two warrants. One was for a Domestic Violence Court Order Violation, and the second was for third-degree assault. The Columbia River Drug Task Force says Dominguez assaulted a Washington State Patrol...
FOX 28 Spokane
Mashed potatoes: delivery truck tips in Adams County
OTHELLO, Wash. – A truck delivering potatoes tipped in a roundabout in Othello on Thursday. According to Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the truck rolled over at Bench Rd. and Hwy 24, spilling potatoes into the road. Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to the scene to handle the investigation.
KHQ Right Now
Woman arrested while filming police settles suits against City of Spokane and Spokane County
A woman who was arrested in the summer of 2021 while filming police officers has settled lawsuits against the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Erica Simmons said she noticed officers interviewing people outside of a bar and decided to film the incident. The Spokane Police Department maintains filming police is a constitutionally protected right, but Simmons was arrested for trespassing.
KHQ Right Now
Man riding stolen motorcycle dies in crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycl…
FOX 28 Spokane
Multiple school districts closed after active shooter near Nespelem
NESPELEM, Wash. – Multiple school districts have canceled classes today after an active shooting incident last night. Keller, Nespelem and Roosevelt school districts will all be canceling classes on Oct. 21. We also know many local businesses in the area are closed. This includes The Boys and Girls Club...
FOX 28 Spokane
1 person hurt after getting hit by train west of Argonne
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man was injured Wednesday evening near the train track at Trent and Vista in Spokane Valley. According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Public Information Officer Mark Gregory, the man was walking along the tracks and waving towards the conductor of train as it approached.
FOX 28 Spokane
Convicted felon back in jail after threatening couple at gunpoint
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – 41-year-old Keith Williams, a convicted felon, is back in the Spokane County jail after stalking and holding his ex-girlfriend and her husband at gunpoint. The victim said Williams had been stalking her at her apartment for weeks trying to see their daughter. She has custody...
One injured in Soap Lake shooting, suspect in custody
SOAP LAKE, Wash. – The suspect in an early morning shooting in Soap Lake has been arrested. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was taken to a hospital by air ambulance. There is no word on the victim’s condition. State Route 17 in Soap Lake is closed from First Ave. SE to Sixth Ave. SE for the investigation. We...
FOX 28 Spokane
Shelter-in-place on South Hill lifted after police arrest suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. – Police have arrested the suspect they were looking for and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. Last Updated: Oct. 18 at 4:45 p.m. A shelter-in-place order has been issued for people in the area of 3200 East 44th, between Regal and Freya, on the South Hill while law enforcement is looking for an armed man.
FOX 28 Spokane
Logging accident leaves one child dead, and a North Idaho man in the hospital
LACLEDE, Idaho – A North Idaho family is mourning the loss of a 6-year-old boy from Laclede, Idaho after a tragic logging accident near the Idaho-Washington border. 6-year-old Noah Bell’s brother, Chris, is in Sacred Heart with extensive injuries after trying to save the little boy. Thankfully, we’re...
KHQ Right Now
Fatal motorcycle crash in Spokane leads to misdemeanor arrest.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycle crash near South Barker and East Sprague. The rider was traveling south on Barker Road around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 18. The rider was driving at an excessive speed before losing control of the vehicle. The rider died on scene.
FOX 28 Spokane
Man sentenced to more than 12 years after distributing fentanyl that killed 16-year-old
Cusick, Wash. – 23-year-old Antoinne Holmes was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after distributing fentanyl to a 16-year-old boy, ultimately killing him. According to out partners at The Spokesman-Review, the boy was found dead in his bedroom on Aug. 28, 2020. The pills were sold to him earlier that day near Oldtown, Idaho.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Youth killed, brother injured in logging accident
NEWPORT — A 6-year-old died in a logging accident Saturday and his 27-year-old brother was seriously injured, Pend Oreille County officials said. Chris Bell, 27, was logging near the Wasington-Idaho border in Pend Oreille County, Wash., when he saw a part of a tree trunk rolling toward his younger brother Noah, 6. Chris sprinted over in an effort to save Noah, but Noah was struck by the tree and Chris ended up pinned under the tree. Chris' father Gene had to tow the log off of Chris with his truck before taking both to the hospital.
ifiberone.com
13-year-old Ephrata student arrested
EPHRATA - A 13-year-old Ephrata Middle School student has been arrested. According to the Ephrata Police, the teen was taken into custody after they allegedly made an in-person threat to another student on Friday after school on campus. Once police were notified of the incident, police went to an off-campus...
Child hit by car on Northwest and Grace
SPOKANE, Wash. — A child was hit by a car on W. Northwest Boulevard near W. Grace Avenue on Monday. Spokane Police say several kids were crossing the road when a car hit one of them. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries. Spokane Police are investigating this incident. This is a developing story. Check back for updates....
Othello mother & boyfriend arrested 8 months after alleged rape of a 3-year-old
OTHELLO, Wash. — Eight months after a 3-year-old girl was brought in to be evaluated for a suspected rape, the child’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested for withholding information about the incident. According to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old Othello man named Edgar Fermin Sales-Andres was arrested on October 17 for the accused...
I-90 fully blocked near Ellensburg due to crash involving two semi-trucks
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Two semi trucks crashed just before 4:00 a.m. this morning near Ellensburg at exit 106. Washington State Patrol says eastbound I-90 is now fully blocked. Traffic diverted by @WSDOT_East. Tow at scene. pic.twitter.com/z4HpbL5Y7f — Trooper Jeremy Weber (@wspd6pio) October 19, 2022 There is no information yet regarding injuries. Tow trucks are currently at the scene. This is…
Victim in Spokane Valley stabbing was related to suspect, documents reveal
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of stabbing and killing his cousin in Spokane Valley on Friday told police he stabbed the victim in self-defense. However, investigators said the evidence from the scene of the altercation contradicts that claim, according to court documents. 20-year-old Aaron M. McAteer was arrested...
