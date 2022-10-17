Read full article on original website
Sheriff Speaks at Candidates’ Night
Editor’s note – Both The Fallon Post and Lahontan Valley News are writing recaps from Candidates Night on Tuesday. The LVN is reporting on the school board, while The Fallon Post is reporting on the city council and sheriff. Questions were submitted by members of the public by email and in person at the event.
City Council Candidates Have Their Say
Editor’s note — Both The Fallon Post and Lahontan Valley News are writing recaps from Candidates’ Night on Tuesday. The LVN is reporting on the school board, while The Fallon Post is reporting on the city council and sheriff. Candidates for the Fallon City Council Ward 3...
Gibbs Sentenced in Death of Sean Green
Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Torri Anne Gibbs appeared for sentencing on a count of Accessory to Manslaughter, a Category D Felony, and a charge of Destroying or Concealing Evidence, a Gross Misdemeanor. Gibbs was originally arrested, on February 24, 2022 as a result of a Criminal Complaint from Justice Court...
Annual Witches Ride set for Saturday – Rain or Shine
The Annual Fallon Witches Ride will take place this Saturday, October 22 at 10 a.m. and will begin at The Grid. All ages are invited to dress up in their favorite witch (or warlock) costume for the bike ride around town. All participants will be added to the raffle where they will have the chance to win prizes donated by participating businesses.
