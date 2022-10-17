ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Office Sports

NBA Tackles Thorny Problem of Streaming Video Latency

The shift of key sports properties to streaming platforms from TV may live or die on the issue of latency. It’s fitting that the NBA, the most technology-forward league, is trying to untie the Gordian Knot of video latency via its new global app. Latency is the delay between...
Leonsis Closer to Adding Nationals to Trove of Teams

A leading contender has emerged to buy the Washington Nationals, potentially setting up a D.C. sports empire. Ted Leonsis, owner of the Washington Capitals, Wizards, and Mystics, tops the list, per The Athletic. Leonsis is working with Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein. Leonsis’ Monumental Sports & Entertainment also has stakes...
WASHINGTON, DC
Upstart Austin FC Is MLS’ Sellout King

When Anthony Precourt sought to bring a Major League Soccer club to Austin, Texas, in 2018, he intended to wake a sleeping giant. “Austin is the intersection of pent-up demand and untapped potential,” says Austin FC president Andy Loughnane. “The pent-up demand for major league sports in Austin prior to Austin FC’s arrival was a relatively well understood and highly favorable market condition that Anthony and MLS very smartly foresaw — and ultimately very bravely fought to bring into existence.”
AUSTIN, TX
MLB Posts Most-Watched Division Series In Five Years

For the second round in a row, Major League Baseball’s postseason exceeded expectations with a double-digit growth in TV audiences. The 2022 Division Series on TBS and Fox/FS1 averaged 3.477 million viewers, up 21% from 2.833 million viewers last season. That makes it MLB’s most-watched Division Series since 2017...
